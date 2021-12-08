Updates : CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत सहित 14 लोगों को ले जा रहा हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश

तमिलनाडु राज्य में सेना के एक चॉपर के क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना घटी है. तमिलनाडु के कुनूर में बुधवार की दोपहर आर्मी का एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश (Army Chopper Crash) हो गया है. इस खबर की पुष्टि हुई है कि आर्मी चीफ रह चुके और अब बतौर चीफ डिफेंस ऑफ स्टाफ सेवाएं दे रहे जनरल बिपिन रावत (CDS Bipin Rawat) भी इस चॉपर में सवार थे. जानकारी है कि उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत सहित कई अन्य सैन्य अधिकारी थे. भारतीय वायुसेना ने दुर्घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि इस हादसे के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है.
Updates on Army Chopper Crash with CDS Bipin Rawat on board:
Bodies recovered from the site of the crash (between Coimbatore and Sulur where a military chopper crashed) have been taken to Military Hospital, Wellington in Tamil Nadu: Sources- ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021
Prayers for speedy recovery.
#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper.- ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021
(Video Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/YkBVlzsk1J
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.- Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021
An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.