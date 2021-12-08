Updates : CDS जनरल बिपिन रावत सहित 14 लोगों को ले जा रहा हेलिकॉप्टर क्रैश

Army Chopper Crash Live Updates : तमिलनाडु के नीलगिरि जिले में बुधवार की दोपहर आर्मी का एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश हो गया है. चीफ डिफेंस ऑफ स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत भी इस चॉपर में सवार थे. जानकारी है कि उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत सहित कई अन्य सैन्य अधिकारी थे. 

तमिलनाडु राज्य में सेना के एक चॉपर के क्रैश होने की दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना घटी है. तमिलनाडु के कुनूर में बुधवार की दोपहर आर्मी का एक हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश (Army Chopper Crash) हो गया है. इस खबर की पुष्टि हुई है कि आर्मी चीफ रह चुके और अब बतौर चीफ डिफेंस ऑफ स्टाफ सेवाएं दे रहे जनरल बिपिन रावत (CDS Bipin Rawat) भी इस चॉपर में सवार थे. जानकारी है कि उनके साथ उनकी पत्नी मधुलिका रावत सहित कई अन्य सैन्य अधिकारी थे. भारतीय वायुसेना ने दुर्घटना की पुष्टि करते हुए बताया कि इस हादसे के कारणों की जांच की जा रही है.

Updates on Army Chopper Crash with CDS Bipin Rawat on board:

Dec 08, 2021 14:32 (IST)
Dec 08, 2021 14:27 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने किया ट्वीट

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर जनरल बिपिन रावत, उनकी पत्नी और चॉपर में सवार दूसरे लोगों की कुशलता की कामना की है.
Dec 08, 2021 14:20 (IST)
रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह संसद में आर्मी चॉपर क्रैश पर जानकारी देने वाले हैं. सूत्रों ने बताया है कि रक्षामंत्री ने इस मसले पर आर्मी प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए इसकी जानकारी पहले ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को दे दी है.
Dec 08, 2021 14:17 (IST)
न्यूज एजेंसी ANI ने हादसे की जगह से तलाशी और राहत अभियान में लगे कुछ स्थानीय लोगों के हवाले से एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जिसमें दुर्घटनाग्रस्त आर्मी चॉपर का मलबा देखा जा सकता है. ट्वीट के मुताबिक, हादसा कोयंबटूर और सुलूर के बीच हुआ है. चॉपर में जनरल बिपिन रावत, परिवार के कुछ सदस्य और उनके स्टाफ थे.
Dec 08, 2021 14:09 (IST)
चीफ डिफेंस ऑफ स्टाफ जनरल बिपिन रावत को ले जा रहे आर्मी चॉपर तमिलनाडु के कुनूर में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हुआ. भारतीय वायुसेना के ट्विटर हैंडल से दुर्घटना और बिपिन रावत के होने की पुष्टि की गई है. 
Army ChopperArmyBipin Rawat
टिप्पणियां

यह भी पढ़ें

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कोरोनावायरस के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें |

लाइव खबर देखें:

 