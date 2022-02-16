'बेजोड़ थे बप्पी लाहिरी', राष्ट्रपति से लेकर PM मोदी तक ने दी दिवंगत सिंगर और कम्पोजर को श्रद्धांजलि

बप्पी लाहिरी का आज 69 साल की उम्र में मुंबई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया.

Bappi Lahiri Dies: बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर और कम्पोजर बप्पी लाहिरी (Bappi Lahiri) का 69 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया. वह पिछले एक महीने से बीमार चल रहे थे और मुंबई के जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. उनके फेफड़ों में खराबी आ गई थी. उनके निधन पर बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है. कुछ दिनों पहले सुर साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर के निधन के बाद हिन्दी फिल्म संगीत के लिए यह दूसरी बड़ी क्षति है.

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत कई राजनीतिक हस्तियों  ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है और पीड़ित परिवार को सांत्वना दी है. अपने शोक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिरी एक बेजोड़ गायक-संगीतकार थे. उनके गीतों को न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी लोकप्रियता मिली. उनकी विविध प्रस्तुतियों में युवाओं को मुग्ध करने के साथ-साथ ही भावपूर्ण धुनें भी शामिल थीं. उनके यादगार गीत लंबे समय तक श्रोताओं को खुश करते रहेंगे. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना."

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने शोक संदेश में लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी का संगीत सर्वांगीण था, जो विविध भावनाओं को खूबसूरती से व्यक्त करता है. कई पीढ़ियों के लोग उनके कार्यों से संबंधित हो सकते हैं. उनका जीवंत स्वभाव सभी को याद रहेगा. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना. शांति.."

आदित्य ठाकरे ने जताया दु:ख

महाराष्ट्र सरकार में मंत्री आदित्य ठाकरे ने लिखा है, "बप्पी दा के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ. परिवार और उनके प्रशंसकों के लिए मेरी सच्ची संवेदना और प्रार्थना."
ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने बताया प्रेरणास्रोत

केंद्रीय मंत्री ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने लिखा, "कई पीढ़ियों को मंत्रमुग्ध करने वाली बहुमुखी आवाज अब नहीं रही. हालांकि, बप्पी दा अपने कालातीत संगीत के माध्यम से जीवित रहेंगे और संगीतकारों को आने के लिए प्रेरित करेंगे. उनके निधन से आहत हूं. उनके परिवार, प्रियजनों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं. ॐ शांति.."
केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने दी सांत्वना

केंद्रीय मंत्री किरेन रिजिजू ने लिखा, "लोकप्रिय संगीतकार और महान गायक #बप्पीलाहिरी जी के निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ. उन्हें उनके मंत्रमुग्ध कर देने वाले गीतों के लिए हमेशा याद किया जाएगा. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं. ॐ शांति.."
केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने भी जताया दु:ख

केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने लिखा है, "वयोवृद्ध संगीतकार और गायक बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन से गहरा दुख हुआ. उनके परिवार, दोस्तों और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना. ॐ शांति.."
बप्पी जी संगीत जगत के विशिष्ट रत्न थे: MP CM

मध्य प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री @ChouhanShivraj ने लोकप्रिय गायक और संगीतकार बप्‍पी लहरी जी के निधन पर गहन शोक व्यक्त किया है. मुख्यमंत्री चौहान ने कहा कि बप्पी जी संगीत जगत के विशिष्ट रत्न थे. उनका जाना भारतीय संगीत जगत के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है.
उन्होंने डिस्को से भारत का परिचय कराया था: बिप्लब देब

त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब ने लिखा है, "महान संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुखी हूं. उन्होंने डिस्को से भारत का परिचय कराया था और भारतीय संगीत में क्रांति ला दी थी. उनका संगीत हमेशा हमारे दिलों में रहेगा. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदना.. शांति!
आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! : सचिन तेंदुलकर

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने अपने शोक संदेश में लिखा है, मैंने बप्पी दा का गीत "याद आ रहा है" का वास्तव में  आनंद लिया. इसे कई बार विशेष रूप से - ड्रेसिंग रूम में सुना. उनकी प्रतिभा की सीमा वास्तव में अद्भुत थी. आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा!
ममता बनर्जी ने बताया बंगाल का बेटा

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने लिखा है, "महान गायक और संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी के असामयिक निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. वो हमारे उत्तर बंगाल का एक बेटा थे, जिन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा और कड़ी मेहनत के बल पर अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर प्रसिद्धि पाई और सफलता हासिल की. उन्होंने अपने संगीत योगदान से हमें गौरवान्वित किया है. हमने उन्हें सर्वोच्च राज्य नागरिक सम्मान "बंगबीभूषण" प्रदान किया था. हम उनकी प्रतिभा को याद करते रहेंगे. मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना.."
बप्पी लाहिड़ी का संगीत सर्वांगीण था: PM मोदी
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने शोक संदेश में लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी का संगीत सर्वांगीण था, जो विविध भावनाओं को खूबसूरती से व्यक्त करता है. कई पीढ़ियों के लोग उनके कार्यों से संबंधित हो सकते हैं. उनका जीवंत स्वभाव सभी को याद रहेगा. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना. शांति.."
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने जताया शोक
अपने शोक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिरी एक बेजोड़ गायक-संगीतकार थे. उनके गीतों को न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी लोकप्रियता मिली. उनकी विविध प्रस्तुतियों में युवाओं को मुग्ध करने के साथ-साथ ही भावपूर्ण धुनें भी शामिल थीं. उनके यादगार गीत लंबे समय तक श्रोताओं को खुश करते रहेंगे. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना."
