'बेजोड़ थे बप्पी लाहिरी', राष्ट्रपति से लेकर PM मोदी तक ने दी दिवंगत सिंगर और कम्पोजर को श्रद्धांजलि

Bappi Lahiri Dies: बॉलीवुड के मशहूर सिंगर और कम्पोजर बप्पी लाहिरी (Bappi Lahiri) का 69 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया. वह पिछले एक महीने से बीमार चल रहे थे और मुंबई के जुहू के क्रिटी केयर अस्पताल में भर्ती थे. उनके फेफड़ों में खराबी आ गई थी. उनके निधन पर बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर है. कुछ दिनों पहले सुर साम्राज्ञी लता मंगेशकर के निधन के बाद हिन्दी फिल्म संगीत के लिए यह दूसरी बड़ी क्षति है.
राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद से लेकर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी समेत कई राजनीतिक हस्तियों ने उनके निधन पर दुख जताया है और पीड़ित परिवार को सांत्वना दी है. अपने शोक संदेश में राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिरी एक बेजोड़ गायक-संगीतकार थे. उनके गीतों को न केवल भारत में बल्कि विदेशों में भी लोकप्रियता मिली. उनकी विविध प्रस्तुतियों में युवाओं को मुग्ध करने के साथ-साथ ही भावपूर्ण धुनें भी शामिल थीं. उनके यादगार गीत लंबे समय तक श्रोताओं को खुश करते रहेंगे. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना."
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अपने शोक संदेश में लिखा है, "श्री बप्पी लाहिड़ी जी का संगीत सर्वांगीण था, जो विविध भावनाओं को खूबसूरती से व्यक्त करता है. कई पीढ़ियों के लोग उनके कार्यों से संबंधित हो सकते हैं. उनका जीवंत स्वभाव सभी को याद रहेगा. उनके निधन से दुखी हूं. उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना. शांति.."
Read Here the Condolence Messages on Bappi Lahiri Death:
I am pained to hear about the demise of Bappi Da. My sincere condolences & prayers for the family and his fans- Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 16, 2022
I really enjoyed Bappi Da's music, especially "yaad aa raha hai" - heard it several times in the dressing room. The range of his talent was truly amazing.- Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 16, 2022
आप हमेशा हमें याद रहोगे बप्पी दा! pic.twitter.com/NFougJVt8c
Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. (1/2)- Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) February 16, 2022
