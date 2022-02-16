'बेजोड़ थे बप्पी लाहिरी', राष्ट्रपति से लेकर PM मोदी तक ने दी दिवंगत सिंगर और कम्पोजर को श्रद्धांजलि

पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने लिखा है, "महान गायक और संगीतकार बप्पी लाहिड़ी के असामयिक निधन के बारे में सुनकर स्तब्ध हूं. वो हमारे उत्तर बंगाल का एक बेटा थे, जिन्होंने अपनी प्रतिभा और कड़ी मेहनत के बल पर अखिल भारतीय स्तर पर प्रसिद्धि पाई और सफलता हासिल की. उन्होंने अपने संगीत योगदान से हमें गौरवान्वित किया है. हमने उन्हें सर्वोच्च राज्य नागरिक सम्मान "बंगबीभूषण" प्रदान किया था. हम उनकी प्रतिभा को याद करते रहेंगे. मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना.."

Shocked to hear about the untimely demise of legendary singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri. A boy from our North Bengal, he rose to all-India fame and success by the dint of his sheer talent and hard work, and made us proud by his musical contributions. (1/2)