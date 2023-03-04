WPL 2023: वीमेंस प्रीमियर लीग को लेकर फैंस के बीज गजब का उत्साह, वीडियो और तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हुयीं वायरल

women's premier league: पुरुषों के वर्ग में झंडा गाड़ने के बाद भारतीय खेलों के इतिहास में शनिवार से वीमेंस प्रीमियर लीग के आगाज के साथ ही एक और अध्याय जोड़ गया. देश के करोड़ों क्रिकेट फैंस के बीच इस लीग को लेकर बहुत ही ज्यादा उत्सा है. खास बात यह है कि लड़कियों और महिलाएं तो लीग को लेकर खासी रोमांचित हैं ही, तो वहीं पुरुष भी लीग में खासी रुचि दिखा रहे हैं. लीग को लेकर इनके बीच बातें हो रही हैं. लीग के प्रोमो भी अच्छे बन पड़े हैं, तो इसका असर सोशल मीडिया पर दिख रहा है. शनिवार को गुजरात और मुंबई के बीच उद्घाटक मुकाबले से कई घंटे पहले ही लीग के वीडियो और तस्वीरें वायरलहोना शुरू हो गयीं. फैंस इन्हें जमकर लाइक कर रहे हैं और इन्हें शेयर कर रहे हैं.
सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं
As the @wplt20 begins, let's remember that every boundary will be broken & hit out of the park for a six, and every wicket is going to be a victory for gender equality in cricket. Let's cheer on the incredible women making her-story! All the best @BCCI for organizing it.#WPL2023— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023
बीसीसीआई सचिव ने एंथम सांग पोस्ट किया
The #TATAWPL anthem is finally here! Witness the energy & enthusiasm as the inaugural match of the Women's Premier League starts! #YehTohBasShuruatHai!— Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 4, 2023
खिलाड़ी खेलने को लेकर बहुत ही उत्साहित हैं
Super excited for our historic journey to begin tonight with #TATAWPL— Smriti Mandhana (@mandhana_smriti) March 4, 2023
सितारों के साथ फैंस तस्वीर खिंचवा रहे हैं
Tried to be subtle about meeting her but I clearly can't keep calm...#WPL2023 begins pic.twitter.com/CdVL6xRXKE— Divyakriti Singh (@DivyakritiSingh) March 4, 2023
गुजरात जॉयंट्स ने भी अपना एंथम सांग रिलीज किया
BRING IT ON— Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) March 4, 2023
पूर्व क्रिकेटर मैसेज कर रहे हैं. कैफ ने कहा कि अब हम पूर्ण क्रिकेट देश हो गए हैं
March 4, 2023 is a historic day. Women's Premier League makes Indian cricket complete. Now we are truly a cricketing nation. #WPL2023— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) March 4, 2023
आप खिलाड़ियों का जोश देखिए
Gujarat Giants all set for the first game #WPL2023#WPLpic.twitter.com/5AeOlSN9x3— Women's CricZone (@WomensCricZone) March 4, 2023
सानिया मिर्जा जैसे खिलाडियों के ब्रांड एंबैस्डर बनने से लीग का आकर्षण बढ़ा है
Sania Mirza spent quality time with the RCB girls, giving them advice about handling pressure, shutting down the outside noise, and made it clear that they can come to her anytime for help! We're lucky to have you with us, @MirzaSania. #PlayBold#SheIsBold#WPL2023pic.twitter.com/WJjDLLBa7T— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 4, 2023
