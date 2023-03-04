WPL 2023: वीमेंस प्रीमियर लीग को लेकर फैंस के बीज गजब का उत्साह, वीडियो और तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हुयीं वायरल

Womens Premier League 2023: करोड़ों फैस ने वीमेंस लीग को लेकर बहुत ही उत्साह दिखाया है

WPL 2023: वीमेंस प्रीमियर लीग को लेकर फैंस के बीज गजब का उत्साह, वीडियो और तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर हुयीं वायरल

Womens Premier League 2023:

नई दिल्ली:

women's premier league: पुरुषों के वर्ग में झंडा गाड़ने के बाद भारतीय खेलों के इतिहास में शनिवार से वीमेंस प्रीमियर लीग के आगाज के साथ ही एक और अध्याय जोड़ गया. देश के करोड़ों क्रिकेट फैंस के बीच इस लीग को लेकर बहुत ही ज्यादा उत्सा है. खास बात यह है कि लड़कियों और महिलाएं तो लीग को लेकर खासी रोमांचित हैं ही, तो वहीं पुरुष भी लीग में खासी रुचि दिखा रहे हैं. लीग को लेकर इनके बीच बातें हो रही हैं. लीग के प्रोमो भी अच्छे बन पड़े हैं, तो इसका असर सोशल मीडिया पर दिख रहा है. शनिवार को गुजरात और मुंबई के बीच उद्घाटक मुकाबले से कई घंटे पहले ही लीग के वीडियो और तस्वीरें वायरलहोना शुरू हो गयीं. फैंस इन्हें जमकर लाइक कर रहे हैं और इन्हें शेयर कर रहे हैं. 

यह भी पढ़ें


SPECIAL STORIES: 

रवि शास्त्री ने बताया टीम इंडिया की हार का कारण, ज़बरदस्त फटकार लगाते हुए कह दी ये बात

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने भी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं

बीसीसीआई सचिव ने एंथम सांग पोस्ट किया

खिलाड़ी खेलने को लेकर बहुत ही उत्साहित हैं

सितारों के साथ फैंस तस्वीर खिंचवा रहे हैं

गुजरात जॉयंट्स ने भी अपना एंथम सांग रिलीज किया

पूर्व क्रिकेटर मैसेज कर रहे हैं. कैफ ने कहा कि अब हम पूर्ण क्रिकेट देश हो गए हैं

आप खिलाड़ियों का जोश देखिए

सानिया मिर्जा जैसे खिलाडियों के ब्रांड एंबैस्डर बनने से लीग का आकर्षण बढ़ा है

SPECIAL STORIES:

 मैडम तुसाद म्युजियम में विराट के पुतले को किस करते हुए वीडियो हुआ वायरल, फैंस ने दिया कुछ ऐसा रिएक्शन

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को तगड़ा झटका, अब यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी हुआ आखिरी दोनों टेस्ट मैच से बाहर



Women's Premier League 2023Board of Control for Cricket in IndiaHarmanpreet Kaur BhullarCricket
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | चुनाव 2023 (Elections 2023) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें और जानें इलेक्शन रिज़ल्ट्स (Election Results) सबसे पहले |

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 