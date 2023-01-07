चेतन शर्मा को बीसीसीआई ने बरकरार रखा चेयरमैन, तो सोशल मीडिया पर आई फनी मीम्स की बाढ़

India vs Sri Lanka: सीरीज के आखिरी मुकाबला शुरू होने से कुछ घंटे पहले ही नई सेलेक्शन कमिटि के नाम का ऐलान किया गया

चेतन शर्मा को बीसीसीआई ने बरकरार रखा चेयरमैन, तो सोशल मीडिया पर आई फनी मीम्स की बाढ़

चेतन शर्मा की खबर जैसे ही आई, वैसे ही वह सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रेंड करने लगे

खास बातें

  • चेतन फिर से बने सेलेक्शन कमिटि के चेयरमैन
  • सोशल मीडिया के निशाने पर आए चेतन
  • बीसीसीआई के फैसले पर भी उठे सवाल
नई दिल्ली:

ऐसा लग रहा है कि फैंस की नहीं बल्कि रचनात्मक कलाकार भी खासे लंबे समय से बीसीसीआई की नई सेलेक्सन कमिटि के ऐलान होने का इंतजार कर रहे थे. नई चयन समिति में जहां चार नए चेहरे शामिल किए गए हैं, तो कुछ दिन पहले बर्खास्त की गई सेलेक्शन कमिटि के चेयरमैन चेतन शर्मा को एक बार फिर से चेयरमैन बरकरार रखा है. बहरहाल, चयन समिति की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई, जिसको लेकर फैंस ने खासे कमेंट किए. इन कमेंटों में चेतन शर्मा को खासतौर पर निशाना बनाया गया और मीम्स भी बनाए गए. आप खुद देखिए कलाकारों की कलाकारी. गंभीर आलोचना है चेतन के लिए.

ये भाई साहब रोटेशन पॉलिसी के खिलाफ हैं

यह महिला फैन चेतन की नियुक्ति को कॉमेडी बता रही हैं

यह देखिए

गुस्सा बीसीसीआई पर भी है

आप मीम्स का लुत्फ उठाइए

देखिए चेतन शर्मा के फैसले को केसे देख रहा है यह फैन

अभिव्यक्ति खुल कर हो रही है

