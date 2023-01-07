चेतन शर्मा को बीसीसीआई ने बरकरार रखा चेयरमैन, तो सोशल मीडिया पर आई फनी मीम्स की बाढ़

खास बातें
- चेतन फिर से बने सेलेक्शन कमिटि के चेयरमैन
- सोशल मीडिया के निशाने पर आए चेतन
- बीसीसीआई के फैसले पर भी उठे सवाल
ऐसा लग रहा है कि फैंस की नहीं बल्कि रचनात्मक कलाकार भी खासे लंबे समय से बीसीसीआई की नई सेलेक्सन कमिटि के ऐलान होने का इंतजार कर रहे थे. नई चयन समिति में जहां चार नए चेहरे शामिल किए गए हैं, तो कुछ दिन पहले बर्खास्त की गई सेलेक्शन कमिटि के चेयरमैन चेतन शर्मा को एक बार फिर से चेयरमैन बरकरार रखा है. बहरहाल, चयन समिति की खबर आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर छा गई, जिसको लेकर फैंस ने खासे कमेंट किए. इन कमेंटों में चेतन शर्मा को खासतौर पर निशाना बनाया गया और मीम्स भी बनाए गए. आप खुद देखिए कलाकारों की कलाकारी. गंभीर आलोचना है चेतन के लिए.
BCCI out CAUGHT !— shashank singh (@shashank_singh2) January 7, 2023
Chetan Sharma sacked for 50 days (18th Nov 2022-07 January 2023)
On 18th Nov-Chetan's decisions are questionable, rushed players from injury, 8 captains in 9 months, Asia Cup, T20WC loss!
7 Jan-Chetan is the Best ! Chairman #BCCISelectionCommittee#BCCIpic.twitter.com/84bFI55qF7
ये भाई साहब रोटेशन पॉलिसी के खिलाफ हैं
Stop doing this, your rotation policy is not working, India is loosing the Matches because of this, in recent years. #BCCISelectionCommittee#BCCI the selectors are idiots. pic.twitter.com/dud6dWMP4O— Vijay (@VKstar1985) January 6, 2023
यह महिला फैन चेतन की नियुक्ति को कॉमेडी बता रही हैं
BCCI doing better than most comedy flicks.They fired Chetan Sharma post WC,went through “expensive”selection process & then re-hired the same man again. What a joke.If you appoint same person again then what's the point of sacking & calls for applications.#BCCISelectionCommittee— Nikita Dubey 🇮🇳 (@NikitaMalviya04) January 7, 2023
यह देखिए
Bcci are a bunch of clowns. Forget about the world cup now. #ChetanSharma#BCCISelectionCommitteepic.twitter.com/RrVVUymoLL— 🇮🇳 Vipul Sehgal (@VipulSehgal312) January 7, 2023
गुस्सा बीसीसीआई पर भी है
BCCI is a joke fires a selector two months back then rehires him back for the same post #BCCISelectionCommittee#Jokers#BCCI— Arun shyju (@linktoshyju) January 7, 2023
आप मीम्स का लुत्फ उठाइए
देखिए चेतन शर्मा के फैसले को केसे देख रहा है यह फैन
Chetan Sharma coming back to BCCI selection committee pic.twitter.com/yk1cb41EIt— Rajabets India (@smileandraja) January 4, 2023
अभिव्यक्ति खुल कर हो रही है
The BCCI fired Chetan Sharma as Chief Selector. Now they again re-appoint Chetan Sharma as chairman of Chief Selector.#BCCISelectionCommittee@BCCIpic.twitter.com/ohG8tsvvTQ— Udaya (@udaymb) January 7, 2023
