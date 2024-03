IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: ए आर रहमान समेत कई सितारों ने बिखेरा जलवा, देखें ओपनिंग सेरेमनी में स्टार्स की परफॉर्मेंस का वीडियो

The most awaited and incredible day has FINALLY arrived! 😍#IPLOnStar is about to begin today but before the LIVE action begins here's everything you can watch on Star Sports, 8 AM onwards! 😁



Tune-in to #CSKvRCB in #IPLOnStar

Today | 6:30 PM | LIVE only on Star Sports pic.twitter.com/yWaPaxPPOx