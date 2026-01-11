Ind vs Nz 1st ODI: 'यह टीम प्रबंधन का शौक बन चुका', XI से बाहर रखे गए अर्शदीप तो बुरी तरह भड़के फैंस

एक तरफ भारतीय प्रबंधन टीम के संतुलन की बातें करता है, टी20 में मामला यहां तक पहुंच गया है कि प्रबल दावेदार यशस्वी जायसवाल को दरकिनार कर विकेटकीपर इशान किशन को बैक-अप ओपनर के रूप में ले लिया जाता है. कहा जाता है कि विकेटकीपर ओपनर होगा, तो कप्तान को एक विकल्प मिलेगा. लेकिन यही बात जब वनडे में आती है, तो बात समझ नहीं आती. और यह लेफ्टी पेसर अर्शदीप सिंह (Arshdeep Singh) को लेकर साफ दिखाई पड़ता है. करियर में 72 वनडे खेल चुका लेफ्टी सरदार सिर्फ 14 ही वनडे खेल सका है. लेफ्टी होना विविधता लेकर आता है, लेकिन जब न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पहले वनडे (Ind vs Nz) में पहले तीन मीडियम पेसरों में भी उन्हें जगह नहीं मिली, तो फैंस का गुस्सा सातवें आसमान पर चला गया. अर्शदीप को न खिलाने पर फैंस ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है. सवाल तो यह बहुत ही ज्यादा गंभीर है, और इसका सही जवाब तो गौतम या गिल ही देंगे. लेकिन इस फैंस ने बहुत हद तक पते की बात कही है
We Indians always cry about not having left-arm pacers like Starc or Boult. Arshdeep Singh has the potential to become India's best left-armer in ODIs. Despite consistent performances, he's frequently dropped from the playing XI. Why this repeated injustice? pic.twitter.com/JApCfY8ItU— Mithun (@Mithun_1908) January 11, 2026
सवाल तो बहुत लोग उठा रहे हैं. और पता नहीं कब से उठा रहे हैं. लेकिन बस जवाब ही कहीं से नहीं आता. और जवाब तो प्रबंधन या गिल को ही देना है
AK UNFILTERED🗣️— AkCricTalks🎤🇮🇳 (@AKCricTalks) January 11, 2026
From Harshit to Prasidh: The Ongoing Snub of Arshdeep Singh
- It feels like not selecting Arshdeep in the team has simply become a hobby for this team management.
- Prasidh Krishna, who is an inconsistent performer and a run-leaking machine, is getting chances… pic.twitter.com/gowsZnb3WB
इस तरह के आरोप लगे. हालांकि, जब-जब हुआ, तो हर्षित राणा ने जवाब दिया है, लेकिन फैंस का गुस्सा प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा को भी लेकर है
They dropped Arshdeep Singh who was the most economical bowler for India in the last ODI series but run-machine Prasidh Krishna is still in the Playing 11.— Dhillon (@sehajdhillon_) January 11, 2026
This is blatant favouritism!!! pic.twitter.com/H8X4M5GY4o
अर्शदीप के पिछली सीरीज के प्रदर्शन का हवाला फैंस दे रहे हैं. प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में यह सवाल पूछा ही जाना चाहिए
Arshdeep Singh gets Dropped again For Prasidh Krishna And GG's Favourite Harshit Rana .— Meme Point (@MemePoiint) January 11, 2026
Who was the most economical bowler for India in the last ODI series
pic.twitter.com/cG0vhkqCi7
तमाम पंडित और पूर्व क्रिकेटर भी कई बार सवाल यह कर चुके हैं. शायद गंभीर ही गलती बेहतर बता सकते हैं कि अर्शदीप ने क्या गलत किया !
~Dropped from 2 T20i vs Eng— Parv 🚩 (@ParvCryEmoji) January 11, 2026
~Dropped from 2 ODIs vs Eng
~Dropped from CT
~Didn't got a single game in Eng test series
~Dropped from many Asia Cup matches
~Dropped from 3rd Odi vs Aus
~Dropped from 1st T20i vs Aus
~Dropped from 1st Odi vs NZ
What is Arshdeep Singh doing wrong? pic.twitter.com/P0Yhjtnp5H
