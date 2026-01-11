विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

Ind vs Nz 1st ODI: 'यह टीम प्रबंधन का शौक बन चुका', XI से बाहर रखे गए अर्शदीप तो बुरी तरह भड़के फैंस

Arhseep Singh: एक तरफ प्रबंधन टी20 में संतुलन की की बात करता है, तो दूसरी ओर अर्शदीप को बाहर बैठा देता है

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Ind vs Nz 1st ODI: 'यह टीम प्रबंधन का शौक बन चुका', XI से बाहर रखे गए अर्शदीप तो बुरी तरह भड़के फैंस
New Zealand tour of India: अर्शदीप सिंह
X: social media

एक तरफ भारतीय प्रबंधन टीम के संतुलन की बातें करता है, टी20 में मामला यहां तक पहुंच गया है कि प्रबल दावेदार यशस्वी जायसवाल को दरकिनार कर विकेटकीपर इशान किशन को बैक-अप ओपनर के रूप में ले लिया जाता है. कहा जाता है कि विकेटकीपर ओपनर होगा, तो कप्तान को एक विकल्प मिलेगा. लेकिन यही बात जब वनडे में आती है, तो बात समझ नहीं आती. और यह लेफ्टी पेसर अर्शदीप सिंह (Arshdeep Singh) को लेकर साफ दिखाई पड़ता है. करियर में 72 वनडे खेल चुका लेफ्टी सरदार सिर्फ 14 ही वनडे खेल सका है. लेफ्टी होना विविधता लेकर आता है, लेकिन जब न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ पहले वनडे (Ind vs Nz) में पहले तीन मीडियम पेसरों में भी उन्हें जगह नहीं मिली, तो फैंस का गुस्सा सातवें आसमान पर चला गया. अर्शदीप को न खिलाने पर फैंस ने तीखी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है. सवाल तो यह बहुत ही ज्यादा गंभीर है, और इसका सही जवाब तो गौतम या गिल ही देंगे. लेकिन इस फैंस ने बहुत हद तक पते की बात कही है

सवाल तो बहुत लोग उठा रहे हैं. और पता नहीं कब से उठा रहे हैं. लेकिन बस जवाब ही कहीं से नहीं आता. और जवाब तो प्रबंधन या गिल को ही देना है

इस तरह के आरोप लगे. हालांकि, जब-जब हुआ, तो हर्षित राणा ने जवाब दिया है, लेकिन फैंस का गुस्सा प्रसिद्ध कृष्णा को भी लेकर है

अर्शदीप के पिछली सीरीज के प्रदर्शन का हवाला फैंस दे रहे हैं. प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में यह सवाल पूछा ही जाना चाहिए

तमाम पंडित और पूर्व क्रिकेटर भी कई बार सवाल यह कर चुके हैं. शायद गंभीर ही गलती बेहतर बता सकते हैं कि अर्शदीप ने क्या गलत किया !

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Arshdeep Singh, India Vs New Zealand 2026, India, New Zealand, Cricket
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now