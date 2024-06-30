"मैं संन्यास के मूड में नहीं था, लेकिन...", रोहित के बयान के बाद फैंस बेवजह ही गंभीर के पीछे पड़ गए

शनिवार को टी20 विश्व कप (T20 World Cup 2024) की खिताब जीत के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने इस फॉर्मेट से संन्यास का ऐलान किया, तो एक बार को फैंस चौंक गए. इस खबर पर चर्चा खत्म भी नहीं हुई थी कि रवींद्र जडेजा ने भी रविवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी20 को अलविदा कह दिया. वहीं, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस से इतर रोहित शर्मा ने कुछ ऐसा बयान दिया कि फैंस ने इसका रिश्ता गौतम गंभीर से निकाल लिया. अब यह तो आप जानते ही हैं कि फैंस तो फैंस ही होते हैं. और सोच कहीं तक भी जा सकती है. बहरहाल, इसमें कितनी सच्चाई है, इसका जवाब तो समय ही देगा या फिर रोहित और गंभीर. लेकिन यह भी सही है कि इनकी तरफ से तो जवाब आने से रहा. भला बेतुकी बातों पर कहां सफाई दी जाती है, लेकिन फैंस की सोच को भी सामने लाना ही पड़ेगा. बहरहाल, आपको रोहित के बयान और फैस की प्रतिक्रिया के बारे में बता देते हैं.

Rohit Sharma: "I was not in the mood to retire from T20I, but the situation has arisen, so I decided to do so."



Is he targeting Gambhir? Perhaps he is thinking of building a new team. He might have thought of retiring on his own.



But definitely play IPL ❤

VIDEO | Here's what former cricketer Gautam Gambhir said on the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from T20 format.



इस तरह के नैरेटिव को जन्म देने वालों की संंख्या अच्छी-खासी है

Rohit Sharma: "I was not in the mood to retire from T20I, but the situation has arisen, so I decided to do so."



Is he targeting Gambhir? Perhaps he is thinking of building a new team. He might have thought of retiring on his own.



बातें हैं, बातों को कया !