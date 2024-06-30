विज्ञापन
"मैं संन्यास के मूड में नहीं था, लेकिन...", रोहित के बयान के बाद फैंस बेवजह ही गंभीर के पीछे पड़ गए

Rohit Sharma: भारतीय कप्तान ने संन्यास को लेकर वजह क्या बताई कि फैंस इसे "गंभीर तरीके" से डिकोड करने में लगे हैं

Rohit Sharma: रोहित ने अपने संन्यास के पीछे की वजह बताई है
नई दिल्ली:

शनिवार को टी20 विश्व कप (T20 World Cup 2024) की खिताब जीत के बाद कप्तान रोहित शर्मा (Rohit Sharma) और विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने इस फॉर्मेट से संन्यास का ऐलान किया, तो एक बार को फैंस चौंक गए. इस खबर पर चर्चा खत्म भी नहीं हुई थी कि रवींद्र जडेजा ने भी रविवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय टी20 को अलविदा कह दिया. वहीं, प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस से इतर रोहित शर्मा ने कुछ ऐसा बयान दिया कि फैंस ने इसका रिश्ता गौतम गंभीर से निकाल लिया. अब यह तो आप जानते ही हैं कि फैंस तो फैंस ही होते हैं. और सोच कहीं तक भी जा सकती है. बहरहाल, इसमें कितनी सच्चाई है, इसका जवाब तो समय ही देगा या फिर रोहित और गंभीर. लेकिन यह भी सही है कि इनकी तरफ से तो जवाब आने से रहा. भला बेतुकी बातों पर कहां सफाई दी जाती है, लेकिन फैंस की सोच को भी सामने लाना ही पड़ेगा. बहरहाल, आपको रोहित के बयान और फैस की प्रतिक्रिया के बारे में बता देते हैं.

इस तरह के नैरेटिव को जन्म देने वालों की संंख्या अच्छी-खासी है

बातें हैं, बातों को कया !

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें
Rohit Gurunath Sharma, Gautam Gambhir, India, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Cricket
