ENG vs IND 5th Test: आर. अश्विन को नहीं खिलाया, तो सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह भड़के प्रशंसक, माइकल वॉन बोले कि...

नई दिल्ली:

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुक्रवार से शुरू हुए पांचवें टेस्ट से पहले ही भारतीय फाइनल इलेवन को लेकर चर्चा थी. इस इलेविन के लिए स्टार ऑफी रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को भी सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस से खासा समर्थन मिल रहा था, लेकिन जब इलेवन के ऐलान के बाद जब अश्विन का नाम टीम में नहीं दिखा, तो ये चाहने वाले बहुत ही ज्यादा नाराज हो गए. और इन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर खुलकर नाराजगी का इजहार किया. वैसे हालांकि, इस टेस्ट के दौरान मौसम घटादार और सीमरों के अनुकूल है, लेकिन पिच में पेसरों के लिए ज्यादा मदद नहीं दिखी. ऐसे में एक बड़े वर्ग का मानना है कि इस मैच में अश्विन को खिलाना चाहिए था. वहीं, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल  वॉन ने भी अश्विन को न खिलाने को हास्यास्पद करार दिया है. 

यह फैन कह रहा है कि उन्हें विदेशी दौरों पर लेकर ही क्यों जाते हो


