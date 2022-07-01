ENG vs IND 5th Test: आर. अश्विन को नहीं खिलाया, तो सोशल मीडिया पर बुरी तरह भड़के प्रशंसक, माइकल वॉन बोले कि...

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ शुक्रवार से शुरू हुए पांचवें टेस्ट से पहले ही भारतीय फाइनल इलेवन को लेकर चर्चा थी. इस इलेविन के लिए स्टार ऑफी रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को भी सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस से खासा समर्थन मिल रहा था, लेकिन जब इलेवन के ऐलान के बाद जब अश्विन का नाम टीम में नहीं दिखा, तो ये चाहने वाले बहुत ही ज्यादा नाराज हो गए. और इन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर खुलकर नाराजगी का इजहार किया. वैसे हालांकि, इस टेस्ट के दौरान मौसम घटादार और सीमरों के अनुकूल है, लेकिन पिच में पेसरों के लिए ज्यादा मदद नहीं दिखी. ऐसे में एक बड़े वर्ग का मानना है कि इस मैच में अश्विन को खिलाना चाहिए था. वहीं, इंग्लैंड के पूर्व कप्तान माइकल वॉन ने भी अश्विन को न खिलाने को हास्यास्पद करार दिया है.
No @ashwinravi99 !!!! Ridiculous .. #ENGvIND— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 1, 2022
यह देखें
I can't believe Dravid and Bumrah dropped Ashwin. It is just out of the world stupid decision . How can they make this mistake. How can they drop our no 1 bowler. How can they drop our 442 wicket taker bowler. Well why am I not seeing tweets like this— Kangana Mittal (@KanganaMittal25) July 1, 2022
यह फैन कह रहा है कि उन्हें विदेशी दौरों पर लेकर ही क्यों जाते हो
Feel for R Ashwin.Why take him all the way if you are not going to play him in the eleven? He could have played in the TNPL,at least.— Ashwin Murali (@ashwinmurali) July 1, 2022
Against an aggressive English batting, esp.Stokes & Bairstow, he could have been valuable.
New coach. New captain. Same treatment. Sad. #Ashwin
फैंस सीधे सवाल पूछ रहे हैं
will anybody explain why Ashwin isnot playing ? he has scored almost same runs as kohli for last 2 years and he is india best spinner by far..its stipidity that jadeja is playing over ashwin? is it recipe for another loss ? #ashwin#ENGvIND— piyush shukla (@piyush66501861) July 1, 2022
यह भी एक पहलू है
#Ashwin couldn't make into the XI even under Dravid and Bumrah in overseas test. and people always blamed Kohli for his s exlusion, now who is getting the blame??#ENGvsIND#INDvENG— Zubi (@iamzubimajid) July 1, 2022
इस प्रशंसक ने एक बड़े तथ्य की ओर ध्यान दिलाया है..
Exclusion of Ashwin from playing Xl surprises me, he's such a formidable bowlers against any batter especially agnst left handers and the fact is English side has 5 left handed batters.@ashwinravi99#INDvsENG#Ashwin— Devansh Singh Solanki,ديوانش سنگھ سولن(@devansh_tweets) July 1, 2022
