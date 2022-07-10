Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I:अय्यर को मिली इलेवन में जगह, लेकिन नाराज फैंस बोले कि इस हकदार बल्लेबाज की कीमत पर क्यों

खास बातें
- तीसरे मैच में मैनेजमेंट ने किए 4 बदलाव
- हार्दिक की जगह श्रेयस अय्यर को खिलाया गया
- टी20 का टीम संयोजन हुआ बहुत मुश्किल
टीम इंडिया का टी20 टीम का फाइनल इलेवन संयोजन ऐसे मुकाम पर पहुंच गया है, जहां विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) जैसा दिग्गज वर्तमान पलों में बोझ सा लग रहा है, तो कुछ दिन पहले तक ही बेहतरीन परफॉर्म कर रहे श्रेयस अय्यर जैसे बल्लेबाज की जगह हार्ओदिक पांड्या को बाहर बैठाकर बनानी पड़ती है. इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ (Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I) तीसरे और आखिरी टी20 मुकाबले में भारत ने इलेवन में जब चार बदलाव किए, तो श्रेयस अय्यर को कुछ ऐसे ही एक मैच देना पड़ा, लेकिन इससे सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस नाराज हो गए. और इन प्रशंसकों की नाराजगी पिछले कुछ मैचों में बल्ले से तूफानी अंदाज में बदलने वाले दीपक हूडा (Deepak Hood is left out) को बाहर बैठाने को लेकर रही. आप खुद देखें कि प्रशंसक कितने ज्यादा नाराज है.
अब आप समझ ही गए होंगे कि फैंस किसके लिए नाराज हैं
Hooda is a better CRICKET than Virat.— ً (@Ro45Goat) July 10, 2022
Don't get me wrong. virat has obviously had a better career and is one of the greatest of all times, but in terms of individual quality Hooda is the better player.
Hence HOODA > VK
ऐसे संवेदनाएं भी प्रकट कर रहे हैं फैंस
Gotta feel for Deepak hooda, guy did everything still got benched pic.twitter.com/3BN5wv8a0h— SAMSONITE (@thesuperroyal) July 10, 2022
यह एक गंभीर टिप्पणी है
No Hooda Again, this has been our problem not giving chance to people in form and giving ampl opportunity to people on reputation...If that's the case who so ever in team should perform..Period. #INDvsENG— Ashutosh Niranjan Sathe (@ashu1512) July 10, 2022
Hardik (rested) ... Reason??
एक अंदाज नाराजगी का यह भी है
Shreyas iyer is placing ahead of hooda, the level of clownery is unmatchable https://t.co/HO9ZDnpYEq— Ruthvi (@89atgabba_) July 10, 2022
भावनाओं को समझा जा सकता है
dropping Hooda for Virat was okay, Virat deserves it. But sidelining Hooda again for Shreyas Iyer? there's something seriously wrong with this team management.#ENGvIND— Sanket (@sankulyaa) July 10, 2022
