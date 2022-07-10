Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I:अय्यर को मिली इलेवन में जगह, लेकिन नाराज फैंस बोले कि इस हकदार बल्लेबाज की कीमत पर क्यों

Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I: इसमें कोई दो राय नहीं कि भारतीय टी20 टीम का संयोजन ऐसा हो चला है, जहां विराट जैसा दिग्गज टीम पर बोझ लग रहा है, तो अय्यर को खिलाना भारी हो गया है.

Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I:अय्यर को मिली इलेवन में जगह, लेकिन नाराज फैंस बोले कि इस हकदार बल्लेबाज की कीमत पर क्यों

Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I: टी20 का कॉम्बिनेशन इतना जटिल हो चला है कि हार्दिक को बाहर बैठाकर अय्यर के लिए जगह बनानी पड़ी

खास बातें

  • तीसरे मैच में मैनेजमेंट ने किए 4 बदलाव
  • हार्दिक की जगह श्रेयस अय्यर को खिलाया गया
  • टी20 का टीम संयोजन हुआ बहुत मुश्किल
नई दिल्ली:

टीम इंडिया का टी20 टीम का फाइनल इलेवन संयोजन ऐसे मुकाम पर पहुंच गया है, जहां विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) जैसा दिग्गज वर्तमान पलों में बोझ सा लग रहा है, तो  कुछ दिन पहले तक ही बेहतरीन परफॉर्म कर रहे श्रेयस अय्यर जैसे बल्लेबाज की जगह हार्ओदिक  पांड्या को बाहर बैठाकर बनानी पड़ती है. इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ (Eng vs Ind 3rd T20I) तीसरे और आखिरी टी20 मुकाबले में भारत ने इलेवन में जब चार बदलाव किए, तो श्रेयस अय्यर को कुछ ऐसे ही एक मैच देना पड़ा, लेकिन इससे सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस नाराज हो गए. और इन प्रशंसकों की नाराजगी पिछले कुछ मैचों में बल्ले से तूफानी अंदाज में बदलने  वाले दीपक हूडा (Deepak Hood is left out) को बाहर बैठाने को लेकर रही. आप खुद देखें कि प्रशंसक कितने ज्यादा नाराज है. 

अब आप समझ ही गए होंगे कि फैंस किसके लिए नाराज हैं

ऐसे संवेदनाएं भी प्रकट कर रहे हैं फैंस


यह एक गंभीर टिप्पणी है

एक अंदाज नाराजगी का यह भी है

भावनाओं को समझा जा सकता है

