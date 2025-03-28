विज्ञापन
CSK vs RCB: 'वो ऐसे ही आएगा, बेवकूफ बनाएगा...', इस फैसले के लिए फैंस धोनी पर बुरी तरह भड़के

MS Dhoni: एमएस धोनी के फैसले ने पहले से ही दिख रही हार से गुस्साए बैठे फैंस का पारा और चढ़ा दिया. और यह सोशल मीडिया पर साफ-साफ झलका

CSK vs RCB: 'वो ऐसे ही आएगा, बेवकूफ बनाएगा...', इस फैसले के लिए फैंस धोनी पर बुरी तरह भड़के
Indian Premier League 2025:
नई दिल्ली:

Fans lambasted at Dhoni: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में शुक्रवार को खेले गए इकलौते मैच में वह सब हुआ, जिसकी किसी ने भी कल्पना नहीं की थी. पहले तो चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CKS vs RCB) को उसके ही घर में आरसीबी ने 50 रन से धो दिया, तो  वहीं पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के फैसले ने CSK के फैंस को बुरी तरह गुस्से से भर दिया. गुस्सा कितना ज्यादा है, वह सोशल मीडिया के कमेंटों से साफ समझा और महसूस किया जा सकता है. और धोनी का यह फैसला था नंबर-9 पर बैटिंग के लिए आना. यहां तक कि धोनी से पहले अश्विन बैटिंग के लिए आए, तो इसने पहले से ही दिख रही हार से भन्नाए बैठे फैंस का पारा और ज्यादा चढ़ा दिया. 

आप इस फैन का कमेंट पढ़ें और समझें कि नाराजगी किस हद तक है

रचनात्मक कलाकार अपनी नजर से तस्वीर के जरिए हालात को बयां कर रहे हैं

इस फैन ने एकदम पते की बात कही है

हालात तो कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीर बयां कर रहे हैं

संजय बांगड़ भी फैसले पर हंसने से नहीं रोक सके! लेकिन ज्यादा बोल भी नहीं सकते..पठान बन जाएंगे !

गंभीर क्रिकेट समीक्षक ने अच्छे प्वाइंट पकड़े हैं

निश्चित तौर पर फैंस की मनोदशा कुछ ऐसी ही होगी

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2025, Cricket
