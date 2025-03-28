CSK vs RCB: 'वो ऐसे ही आएगा, बेवकूफ बनाएगा...', इस फैसले के लिए फैंस धोनी पर बुरी तरह भड़के

Fans lambasted at Dhoni: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2025) में शुक्रवार को खेले गए इकलौते मैच में वह सब हुआ, जिसकी किसी ने भी कल्पना नहीं की थी. पहले तो चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CKS vs RCB) को उसके ही घर में आरसीबी ने 50 रन से धो दिया, तो वहीं पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) के फैसले ने CSK के फैंस को बुरी तरह गुस्से से भर दिया. गुस्सा कितना ज्यादा है, वह सोशल मीडिया के कमेंटों से साफ समझा और महसूस किया जा सकता है. और धोनी का यह फैसला था नंबर-9 पर बैटिंग के लिए आना. यहां तक कि धोनी से पहले अश्विन बैटिंग के लिए आए, तो इसने पहले से ही दिख रही हार से भन्नाए बैठे फैंस का पारा और ज्यादा चढ़ा दिया.

आप इस फैन का कमेंट पढ़ें और समझें कि नाराजगी किस हद तक है

Dhoni will come when the match is already lost, hit 2-3 boundaries, and fool his fans with "My intent was right, but the target was too big!"



Vintage Stat-Padding Masterclass!#CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/Igvxe2vFes — Dinda Academy (@academy_dinda) March 28, 2025

रचनात्मक कलाकार अपनी नजर से तस्वीर के जरिए हालात को बयां कर रहे हैं

Thala Dhoni when it comes to bat in high scoring run chase pic.twitter.com/ceV2RDiSCy — Abhishek (@be_mewadi) March 28, 2025

इस फैन ने एकदम पते की बात कही है

CSK fans are celebrating MS Dhoni's sixes even though their team lost to their biggest rival by 50 runs.



When fans celebrate defeats, a team's future seems very bleak. #CSKvsRCB pic.twitter.com/sPQKvXqxKe — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 28, 2025

हालात तो कुछ ऐसी ही तस्वीर बयां कर रहे हैं

Bringing Dhoni to bat 😂 pic.twitter.com/g5JxUQ9VIg — maithun (@Being_Humor) March 28, 2025

संजय बांगड़ भी फैसले पर हंसने से नहीं रोक सके! लेकिन ज्यादा बोल भी नहीं सकते..पठान बन जाएंगे !

Sanjay Bangar - "Now that the req run rate is more than 14, we can see Ashwin coming ahead of Dhoni" (Laughs) pic.twitter.com/RNBJUbwl3E — M. (@IconickohIi) March 28, 2025

गंभीर क्रिकेट समीक्षक ने अच्छे प्वाइंट पकड़े हैं

3 big takeaways from #CSKvsRCB match:



1) This is RCB's most balanced team in the past 5 years



2) MS Dhoni's sixes are more important to CSK fans than their team's wins



3) CSK is the only team in which wicketkeeper-batsman bats at number 9 pic.twitter.com/rJYHwDSV4U — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) March 28, 2025

निश्चित तौर पर फैंस की मनोदशा कुछ ऐसी ही होगी