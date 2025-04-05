CSK vs DC: बेटे को खेलता देखने पहली बार धोनी के माता-पिता स्टेडियम पहुंचे, पूर्व कप्तान को लेकर यह चर्चा जोरों पर

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) पिछले करीब 18 साल से आईपीएल में खेल रहे हैं, लेकिन शनिवार को पहली बार उनके माता-पिता अपने बेटे को खेलता देखने के लिए एम. चिदंरबम स्टेडियम में उपस्थिति रहे. इसी के साथ ही धोनी (MS Dhoni's retirement) के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग से संन्यास की चर्चा भी फैंस के बीच जोर-शोर से चलने लगी हैं. इन फैंस का मानना है कि दिल्ली के खिलाफ धोनी का आखिरी आईपीएल मैच है. माही के माता-पिता की तस्वीरें सामने आते ही ये सोेशल मीडिया पर तूफान सी वायरल हो गईं. और इसी के साथ ही उनके आईपीएल से संन्यास की खबरों ने भी गति पकड़ ली

इन तस्वीरों के साथ ही फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट करना शुरू कर दिया है कि दिल्ली के खिलाफ धोनी का यह आखिरी आईपीएल मैच है

MS Dhoni has decided — this evening at Chepauk will be his final outing in a CSK jersey. Star Sports confirms his parents are in the stands. A legendary chapter closes where it all began…💔💛

#Thala #MSDhoni #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/F4rCgVwCNx — CricFreak69 (@Twi_Swastideep) April 5, 2025

फैंस को इन तस्वीरों ने दुखी कर दिया है. इनके लिए यह खबर पचाना मुश्किल हो रहा है कि धोनी ने आईपीएल में लगभग अपना आखिरी मैच खेल लिया है

MS Dhoni's parents are Watching the match, for the first time ever I have seen them I'm limelight 🫡



Bro I can't digest Retirement trauma of Dhoni if it happens 🥲#CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/TB7Q9pav7X — Utkarsh 🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@utkarsh_dhoni) April 5, 2025

माही के माता-पिता की और भी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं