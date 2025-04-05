विज्ञापन
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
विशेष लिंक

CSK vs DC: बेटे को खेलता देखने पहली बार धोनी के माता-पिता स्टेडियम पहुंचे, पूर्व कप्तान को लेकर यह चर्चा जोरों पर

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals: शनिवार को धोनी के अंतरराष्ट्रीय करियर में पहला मौका रहा, जब उनके माता-पिता उनका मैच देखने स्टेडियम में उपस्थित रहे

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
CSK vs DC: बेटे को खेलता देखने पहली बार धोनी के माता-पिता स्टेडियम पहुंचे, पूर्व कप्तान को लेकर यह चर्चा जोरों पर
Indian Premier League 2025: शनिवार को बेटे को खेलता देखने के लिए धोनी के माता-पिता स्टेडियम में उपस्थित रहे
नई दिल्ली:

चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स (CSK) के पूर्व कप्तान एमएस धोनी (MS Dhoni) पिछले करीब 18 साल से आईपीएल में खेल रहे हैं, लेकिन शनिवार को पहली बार उनके माता-पिता अपने बेटे को खेलता देखने के लिए एम. चिदंरबम स्टेडियम में उपस्थिति रहे. इसी के साथ ही धोनी (MS Dhoni's retirement) के इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग से संन्यास की चर्चा भी फैंस के बीच जोर-शोर से चलने लगी हैं. इन फैंस का मानना है कि दिल्ली के खिलाफ धोनी का आखिरी आईपीएल मैच है.  माही के माता-पिता की तस्वीरें सामने आते ही ये सोेशल मीडिया पर तूफान सी वायरल हो गईं. और इसी के साथ ही उनके आईपीएल से संन्यास की खबरों ने भी गति पकड़ ली

इन तस्वीरों के साथ ही फैंस ने सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट करना शुरू कर दिया है कि दिल्ली के खिलाफ धोनी का यह आखिरी आईपीएल मैच है

फैंस को इन तस्वीरों ने दुखी कर दिया है. इनके लिए यह खबर पचाना मुश्किल हो रहा है कि धोनी ने आईपीएल में लगभग अपना आखिरी मैच खेल लिया है

माही के माता-पिता की और भी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Cricket
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now