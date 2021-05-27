पढ़े अन्य भाषाएँ

चंद्रग्रहण लगने पर लाल रोशनी में नहाया चांद, सामने आईं Super Blood Moon की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

यदि आसमान साफ था तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के बीच रहने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति एक विशाल, चमकीला और लाल चंद्रमा देख सकता था.

कई देशों में लाखों लोगों ने आज "सुपर ब्लड मून" (Super Blood Moon) कार्यक्रम देखा. दो साल में यह पहला चंद्रग्रहण (lunar eclipse) था, जो तब हुआ जब चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के सबसे करीब था. विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि निकट भविष्य में खगोलीय घटना नहीं हो सकती है.

यदि आसमान साफ ​​​​था तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के बीच रहने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति एक विशाल, चमकीला और लाल चंद्रमा देख सकता था.

ग्रहण पश्चिमी संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, कनाडा, मैक्सिको, अधिकांश मध्य अमेरिका और इक्वाडोर, पश्चिमी पेरू, दक्षिणी चिली और अर्जेंटीना में दिखाई दे रहा था. यह पूर्वी ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड में भी देखा गया था.

देखें Photos:

सूर्य ग्रहण के विपरीत, ग्रहण को बिना किसी दृश्य सहायता के सीधे देखा जा सकता है.

एक "सुपर मून" घटना के दौरान, चंद्रमा पृथ्वी से सिर्फ 3,60,000 किलोमीटर की दूरी से गुजरता है. यह 30 प्रतिशत अधिक चमकीला और बड़ा दिखाई दे सकता है.

समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी ने बताया, कि अगला सुपर ब्लड मून 2033 में होने की उम्मीद है.

