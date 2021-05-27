चंद्रग्रहण लगने पर लाल रोशनी में नहाया चांद, सामने आईं Super Blood Moon की अद्भुत तस्वीरें

कई देशों में लाखों लोगों ने आज "सुपर ब्लड मून" (Super Blood Moon) कार्यक्रम देखा. दो साल में यह पहला चंद्रग्रहण (lunar eclipse) था, जो तब हुआ जब चंद्रमा पृथ्वी के सबसे करीब था. विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि निकट भविष्य में खगोलीय घटना नहीं हो सकती है.
यदि आसमान साफ था तो ऑस्ट्रेलिया और संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका के बीच रहने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति एक विशाल, चमकीला और लाल चंद्रमा देख सकता था.
ग्रहण पश्चिमी संयुक्त राज्य अमेरिका, कनाडा, मैक्सिको, अधिकांश मध्य अमेरिका और इक्वाडोर, पश्चिमी पेरू, दक्षिणी चिली और अर्जेंटीना में दिखाई दे रहा था. यह पूर्वी ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड में भी देखा गया था.
देखें Photos:
सूर्य ग्रहण के विपरीत, ग्रहण को बिना किसी दृश्य सहायता के सीधे देखा जा सकता है.
Today's blood moon and the scope I used to shoot it! pic.twitter.com/SOr3qIN4eX— Bray Falls (@astrofalls) May 26, 2021
Today was the day of lunar eclipse, blood moon and super moon. Beautifully captured by Dr Vivek Banerjee. #BloodMoonpic.twitter.com/lXRqmrkoFi— Ramesh Pandey (@rameshpandeyifs) May 26, 2021
The crew aboard the @Space_Station observed today's supermoon and lunar eclipse! @JAXA_en astronaut @Aki_Hoshide captured photos from orbit ⤵️ https://t.co/fX4X9hUsrw— NASA (@NASA) May 26, 2021
समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी ने बताया, कि अगला सुपर ब्लड मून 2033 में होने की उम्मीद है.