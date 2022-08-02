CWG 2022: भारत ने लॉन बाउल्स में जीता ऐतिहासिक गोल्ड मेडल, महिलाओं ने दिलाया चौथा गोल्ड

CWG 2022: भारत ने लॉन बाउल्स में जीता ऐतिहासिक गोल्ड मेडल, महिलाओं ने दिलाया चौथा गोल्ड

CWG 2022 Medal Tally: भारतीय महिलाओं ने लॉन बाउल्स के फाइनल मैच (Lawn Bowls Final) में साउथ अफ्रीका को 17-10 से हराकर गोल्ड मेडल जीत इतिहास रच दिया है. 92 साल के इतिहास में ऐसा पहली बार हुआ है. लवली चौबे, रूपा रानी टिर्की, पिंकी और नयन मोनी सैकिया की चौकड़ी ने फाइनल में भारत को जीत दिलाई. ये राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों 2022 (Commonwealth Games 2022) में भारत का चौथा गोल्ड हैं. इसी के साथ भारत (India at CWG 2022) की पदकों की संख्या 10 हो गई हैं, जिसमें चार गोल्ड, 3 सिल्वर और 3 ब्रॉन्ज मेडल शामिल है.

Commonwealth Games 2022
