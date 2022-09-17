Live Updates: मध्यप्रदेश रवाना हुए पीएम पीएम मोदी, चीतों को नेशनल पार्क में छोड़ेंगे

Cheetahs Live: तेज रफ्तार बिग कैट (चीते) को जल्द ही हेलीकॉप्टर से मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले में स्थित उनके नए घर कुनो नेशनल पार्क में ले जाकर छोड़ा जाएगा

नामीबिया (Namibia) से कम से कम आठ चीते (Cheetahs) एक विशेष मालवाहक विमान में उड़ान भरकर आज सुबह मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) के ग्वलियर पहुंचे. अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इन बिग कैट्स (चीतों) को जल्द ही एक हेलीकॉप्टर से मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले में उनके नए घर कुनो नेशनल पार्क (Kuno National Park) में भेजा जाएगा. वहां उन्हें छोड़ दिया जाएगा.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अपने 72वें जन्मदिन पर सभी अफ्रीकी चीतों का खुद स्वागत करेंगे.

एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि अपने जन्मदिन के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह तीन अफ्रीकी चीतों को पार्क के बाड़ों में छोड़ देंगे.

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी मध्यप्रदेश रवाना 
पीएम पीएम मोदी दिल्ली से मध्यप्रदेश रवाना हो गए हैं. वे वहां कूनो नेशनल पार्क में चीतों को छोड़ेंगे. इस मौके पर उन्होंने जो स्टोल पहना है वह चीता के समान पैटर्न का दिखा रहा है.

मध्य प्रदेश में चीतों के आने से इस शहर में संपत्ति की कीमतें बढ़ीं
नामीबिया के आठ चीतों को मध्य प्रदेश लाए जाने से श्योपुर जिले में कुनो-पालपुर अभयारण्य और उसके आसपास अचल संपत्ति की दरें बढ़ रही हैं.

ग्वालियर के महाराजपुरा एयरबेस पर पहुंचे चीते
चीतों को लेकर विमान भारतीय वायु सेना (IAF) द्वारा संचालित ग्वालियर के महाराजपुरा एयरबेस पर पहुंचा. उन्हें भारतीय वायुसेना के चिनूक हेलीकॉप्टर से कुनो नेशनल पार्क भेजा जाएगा.

ग्वालियर से हैलीकॉप्टर से नेशनल पार्क ले जाए जाएंगे चीते
भारत लाए गए चीते ग्वालियर एक विमान से पहुंचे. एक हेलिकॉप्टर से उन्हें कूनो नेशनल पार्क ले जाया जाएगा. आधिकारिक सूत्रों ने कहा कि नामीबिया से आठ चीतों को लेकर आया विशेष मालवाहक विमान राजस्थान के जयपुर के बजाय शनिवार की सुबह मध्य प्रदेश के ग्वालियर हवाई अड्डे पर उतरा. चीतों को कुनो राष्ट्रीय उद्यान ले जाया जाएगा और छोड़ दिया जाएगा.

