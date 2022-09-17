Live Updates: मध्यप्रदेश रवाना हुए पीएम पीएम मोदी, चीतों को नेशनल पार्क में छोड़ेंगे

नामीबिया (Namibia) से कम से कम आठ चीते (Cheetahs) एक विशेष मालवाहक विमान में उड़ान भरकर आज सुबह मध्य प्रदेश (Madhya Pradesh) के ग्वलियर पहुंचे. अधिकारियों के अनुसार, इन बिग कैट्स (चीतों) को जल्द ही एक हेलीकॉप्टर से मध्य प्रदेश के श्योपुर जिले में उनके नए घर कुनो नेशनल पार्क (Kuno National Park) में भेजा जाएगा. वहां उन्हें छोड़ दिया जाएगा.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज अपने 72वें जन्मदिन पर सभी अफ्रीकी चीतों का खुद स्वागत करेंगे.
एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि अपने जन्मदिन के अवसर पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज सुबह तीन अफ्रीकी चीतों को पार्क के बाड़ों में छोड़ देंगे.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Cheetahs' arrival:
#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Indian Air Force choppers carry the 8 Cheetahs - who were brought from Namibia this morning - to Kuno National Park from Gwalior Air Force Station. pic.twitter.com/0V4evVjxjk- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
A special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
PM Narendra Modi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programs will be held. On a historic occasion, 8 Cheetahs - that arrived from Namibia this morning - will be released at the Kuno National Park. The PM will also attend a program of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. pic.twitter.com/RQ1WjQRyaS- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
No greater gift for MP than the fact that the cheetahs from Namibia are coming to Kuno National Park. They had gone extinct & it's a historic step to reintroduce them. This is the biggest wildlife incident of this century. This will rapidly boost tourism in MP: CM SS Chouhan pic.twitter.com/KmqcaX9tGp- ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 17, 2022
#WATCH | The special chartered cargo flight, carrying 8 cheetahs from Namibia, landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/xFmWod7uG5- ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today, on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/J5Yxz9Pda9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the cheetahs into Kuno National park in MP today. pic.twitter.com/pGIb21HwVu
The last three #cheetah hunted by Maharaja of Korea in modern Chattisgarh in 1947. #India declared Cheetah extinct from wild in 1952. Journal of the Bombay Natural History Society V.47 (1947-48). pic.twitter.com/1sqX6YrDdL- Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 16, 2022