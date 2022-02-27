UP चुनाव का 5वां चरण Live : 12 जिलों की 61 सीटों पर मतदान शुरू, कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के 5वें चरण का मतदान हो रहा है. इस चरण में पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या, सुल्तानपुर, चित्रकूट, प्रतापगढ़, कौशाम्बी, प्रयागराज, बाराबंकी, बहराइच, श्रावस्ती, गोंडा, अमेठी और रायबरेली सहित 12 जिलों में फैले कुल 61 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा. साल 2017 में बीजेपी ने पूर्वी यूपी के इस क्षेत्र की 55 सीटों में से 38 सीटें जीती थीं, जबकि सपा ने 15 और कांग्रेस ने दो सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी. इस चरण की एक और सबसे चर्चित सीट अमेठी है जो कभी कांग्रेस पार्टी का गढ़ हुआ करती थी. गौरतलब है कि 2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में यह सीट बीजेपी ने जीती थी. पांचवें चरण में 692 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनके राजनीतिक भाग्य का फैसला करीब 2.24 करोड़ मतदाता करेंगे. राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP), समाजवादी पार्टी (SP), कांग्रेस और बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) में प्रमुख चुनावी मुकाबला है.

Feb 27, 2022 07:28 (IST)
य़ूपी चुनाव में 5वां चरण का मतदान, 61 सीटों पर हो रही है वोटिंग
Feb 27, 2022 07:21 (IST)
यूपी के डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य ने अपने निवास पर की पूजा अर्चना. सिराथू सीट से चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं डिप्टी सीएम.
Feb 27, 2022 07:13 (IST)
इस चरण में 692 उम्मीदवारों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर है. इनके भविष्य का फैसला करीब 2.24 करोड़ मतदाता करेंगे. 
Feb 27, 2022 07:07 (IST)
यूपी चुनाव के पांचवें चरण में मतदान शुरू. 61 सीटों पर 692 हैं चुनावी मैदान में
Feb 27, 2022 06:55 (IST)
- अयोध्या में भी होगा मतदान, राम मंदिर पर फ़ैसले के बाद पहला चुनाव. सपा के पवन पांडे और बीजेपी के वेद प्रकाश के बीच मुक़ाबल.

- कांग्रेस का गढ़ रहे अमेठी में भी मतदान

- उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव मौर्य कौशांबी की सिराथू सीट से उम्मीदवार 

- केशव मौर्य के ख़िलाफ़ पल्लवी पटेल सपा उम्मीदवार 

- योगी सरकार के मंत्री सिद्धार्थनाथ सिंह इलाहाबाद पश्चिम से उम्मीदवार 

- कांग्रेस विधायक दल की नेता अराधना मिश्रा रामपुर ख़ास से उम्मीदवार 

- अपना दल(कमेरावादी) प्रमुख कृष्णा पटेल प्रतापगढ़ सदर से उम्मीदवार 

- राजा भैया के गढ़ कुंडा में भी मतदान 
Feb 27, 2022 06:37 (IST)
भारतीय जनता पार्टी सिराथू सीट पर जीत हासिल करेगी. हमने समाज के सभी वर्गों के विकास के लिए कई कार्य किए हैं- डिप्टी सीएम केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
Feb 27, 2022 06:35 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्री और भाजपा नेता अनुराग ठाकुर ने गोरखपुर में चखा गोलगप्पों का स्वाद
