UP चुनाव का 5वां चरण Live : 12 जिलों की 61 सीटों पर मतदान शुरू, कई दिग्गजों की प्रतिष्ठा दांव पर

UP Election 2022 Live Updates: उत्तर प्रदेश में विधानसभा चुनाव के 5वें चरण का मतदान हो रहा है. इस चरण में पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश के अयोध्या, सुल्तानपुर, चित्रकूट, प्रतापगढ़, कौशाम्बी, प्रयागराज, बाराबंकी, बहराइच, श्रावस्ती, गोंडा, अमेठी और रायबरेली सहित 12 जिलों में फैले कुल 61 विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में मतदान होगा. साल 2017 में बीजेपी ने पूर्वी यूपी के इस क्षेत्र की 55 सीटों में से 38 सीटें जीती थीं, जबकि सपा ने 15 और कांग्रेस ने दो सीटों पर जीत हासिल की थी. इस चरण की एक और सबसे चर्चित सीट अमेठी है जो कभी कांग्रेस पार्टी का गढ़ हुआ करती थी. गौरतलब है कि 2017 के विधानसभा चुनाव में यह सीट बीजेपी ने जीती थी. पांचवें चरण में 692 उम्मीदवार मैदान में हैं, जिनके राजनीतिक भाग्य का फैसला करीब 2.24 करोड़ मतदाता करेंगे. राज्य में सत्तारूढ़ भारतीय जनता पार्टी (BJP), समाजवादी पार्टी (SP), कांग्रेस और बहुजन समाज पार्टी (BSP) में प्रमुख चुनावी मुकाबला है.
