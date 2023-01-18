एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक पोस्ट किया जिसमें एक तस्वीर है और उसमें एक रेस्तरां का साइनबोर्ड दिख रहा है, जिस पर लिखा है “pure veg”. अब जहां तक सिर्फ तस्वीर की बात थी यह पोस्ट ठीक था, लेकिन इस यूजर ने कैप्शन ऐसा दिया कि इंटरनेट पर चर्चा छिड़ गई. यूजर ने कैप्शन में लिखा - "ये सभी "शुद्ध शाकाहारी" भोजन आउटलेट में संकेत ऑफेंसिव (आक्रामक) और अन इन्क्लूसिव ( गैर-समावेशी) हैं. साफ तौर पर यह कहना कि दूसरी खाद्य प्राथमिकताएं "अशुद्ध" हैं और विविध प्राथमिकताओं वाले लोगों के खिलाफ भेदभाव को वैध बनाती हैं".
All these "pure veg" signs across food outlets are offensive and un-inclusive. Blatantly implying that other food preferences are "impure" and legitimizing the discrimination against people with diverse preferences.— pure veg signs are casteist (@hoopoe_is_here) January 15, 2023
इस ट्वीट ने सोशल प्लेटफार्म पर लोगों का ध्यान खींचा और कई अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं इस पर आईं. कुछ ने सुझाव दिया कि ट्विटर यूजर ने साइन बोर्ड पर लिखे प्योर वेज शब्ज की गलत व्याख्या की थी, और इसमें कुछ भी समस्या नहीं थी. एक यूजर ने लिखा,
"शाकाहारी लोग शुद्ध शाकाहारी खाने में सहज होते हैं. तो समस्या क्या है? मांसाहारी खाने वालों को इससे रोका नहीं जाता है. यह सिर्फ एक्ट्रा कम्फर्ट जोन है जो शाकाहारी लोगों को दिया जाता है.''
Veg people are comfortable to eat in a pure veg. So what's the issue? Non veg eaters are not barred from the same. It's just that extra comfort zone that's given to the veg preferring people.— Amit Sharma ???????? (@amitca) January 16, 2023
“तो क्या यह ज्यादा समावेशी होगा अगर रेस्तरां विज्ञापन नहीं करता है, लेकिन नॉन-वेज आइटम परोसने से इनकार करता है?? इसके बाद, आप कहेंगे कि पुरुषों और महिलाओं के शौचालयों की घोषणा करने वाले बोर्डों को भी समाप्त करने की जरूरत है, जो एक दूसरे के प्रति भेदभावपूर्ण हैं?” एक टिप्पणी ऐसी भी रही.
So it would be more inclusive if the restaurant did not advertise but refused serving non-veg items?? Next you will say boards declaring men and women toilets also need to be abolished being discriminatory to one another?!— Equaliser (@Equaliser2019) January 16, 2023
कुछ यूजर्स ने 'प्योर वेज' का मतलब समझाने की कोशिश की. “शुद्ध घी का मतलब यह नहीं है कि अन्य अवयव अशुद्ध हैं. यानी कोई मिलावट नहीं है. प्योर वेज का मतलब यह ऐसे किचन में बना है जिसमें नॉनवेज नहीं बनता है.''
Pure ghee doesn't mean other ingredients are impure. It means there is no adulteration. Pure veg means it's made in a kitchen that doesn't cook non veg.— kesari (@anuvigyani) January 16, 2023
एक यूजर ने लिखा, "मैंने हमेशा शुद्ध शाकाहारी रेस्तरां के संकेतों के बारे में सोचा है जो शाकाहारियों को बताते हैं कि आप यहां सुरक्षित रूप से खा सकते हैं बिना यह सोचे कि इस रेस्तरां में क्या और कैसे बनाया जाता है और गैर-शाकाहारियों को यह बताते हुए कि हम मांसाहारी नहीं परोसते हैं. इसलिए दूसरे रेस्तरां की तलाश करें और अपना समय बचाएं ”.
I have always thought of pure veg restaurants signs as telling vegetarians that you can safely eat here without thinking much about what all and how its made in this restaurant and telling non vegetarians that we don't serve non veg so look for other restaurant and save your time— SSahib (@SSahib7) January 17, 2023
“यह एक खाली तख्ती के साथ विरोध करने जैसा लगता है. बस इतना ही है कि 'शुद्ध शाकाहारी', शाकाहारी भोजन को रेफर करता है. शुद्ध का अर्थ है कि तेल, लार्ड या अन्य अदृश्य मांस वस्तुओं का मिश्रण नहीं है. आस्था/जाति के आधार पर भेदभाव करना अभी भी गलत है, लेकिन इसमें यह सिर्फ भारतीय अंग्रेजी है.'
This feels like protesting with a blank placard. Pure veg refers to Vegetaroan food, that's all. Pure is to imply there is no mixing of oil, lard, or other invisible meat items. It is still wrong to discriminate based on faith/caste, but in this, it's just Indian English.— Chethna (@ChethnaSathyan1) January 16, 2023
एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, "मुझे आपकी बात समझ में आ गई. लेकिन तकनीकी रूप से "प्योर वेज" का मतलब यह नहीं है कि अन्य सभी खाद्य पदार्थ अशुद्ध हैं. वह शब्द "शुद्ध भोजन" होता.
I get your point. But technically "Pure Veg" doesn't mean that all other foods are impure. That term would have been "Pure food"— Shukla-G (@Shuks80) January 16, 2023
तो आपका इस पर क्या कहना है, हमें कमेंट बॉक्स में जरूर बताएं.