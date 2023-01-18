ट्व‍िटर पर रेस्‍तरां के "Pure Veg" के साइनबोर्ड की तस्‍वीर ने मचाया तहलका, दो हिस्‍सों में बंटा इंटरनेट

कुछ यूजर्स ने 'प्योर वेज' का मतलब समझाने की कोशिश की. “शुद्ध घी का मतलब यह नहीं है कि अन्य अवयव अशुद्ध हैं. यानी कोई मिलावट नहीं है. प्योर वेज का मतलब यह ऐसे किचन में बना है जिसमें नॉनवेज नहीं बनता है.''

इस ट्वीट ने सोशल प्‍लेटफार्म पर लोगों का ध्‍यान  खींचा और कई अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं इस पर आईं. (representational)

New Delhi:

एक ट्विटर यूजर ने एक पोस्‍ट किया जिसमें एक तस्‍वीर है और उसमें एक रेस्‍तरां का साइनबोर्ड दिख रहा है, जिस पर लिखा है “pure veg”. अब जहां तक सिर्फ तस्‍वीर की बात थी यह पोस्‍ट ठीक था, लेकिन इस यूजर ने कैप्‍शन ऐसा दिया कि इंटरनेट पर चर्चा छिड़ गई. यूजर ने कैप्‍शन में लिखा - "ये सभी "शुद्ध शाकाहारी" भोजन आउटलेट में संकेत ऑफेंसिव (आक्रामक) और अन इन्‍क्‍लूसिव ( गैर-समावेशी) हैं. साफ तौर पर यह कहना कि दूसरी खाद्य प्राथमिकताएं "अशुद्ध" हैं और विविध प्राथमिकताओं वाले लोगों के खिलाफ भेदभाव को वैध बनाती हैं".

इस ट्वीट ने सोशल प्‍लेटफार्म पर लोगों का ध्‍यान  खींचा और कई अलग-अलग प्रतिक्रियाएं इस पर आईं. कुछ ने सुझाव दिया कि ट्विटर यूजर ने साइन बोर्ड पर लिखे प्‍योर वेज शब्‍ज की गलत व्याख्या की थी, और इसमें कुछ भी समस्या नहीं थी. एक यूजर ने लिखा,

"शाकाहारी लोग शुद्ध शाकाहारी खाने में सहज होते हैं. तो समस्‍या क्या है? मांसाहारी खाने वालों को इससे रोका नहीं जाता है. यह सिर्फ एक्‍ट्रा कम्‍फर्ट जोन है जो शाकाहारी लोगों को दिया जाता है.''
 

“तो क्‍या यह ज्‍यादा समावेशी होगा अगर रेस्तरां विज्ञापन नहीं करता है, लेकिन नॉन-वेज आइटम परोसने से इनकार करता है?? इसके बाद, आप कहेंगे कि पुरुषों और महिलाओं के शौचालयों की घोषणा करने वाले बोर्डों को भी समाप्त करने की जरूरत है, जो एक दूसरे के प्रति भेदभावपूर्ण हैं?” एक टिप्पणी ऐसी भी रही. 

कुछ यूजर्स ने 'प्योर वेज' का मतलब समझाने की कोशिश की. “शुद्ध घी का मतलब यह नहीं है कि अन्य अवयव अशुद्ध हैं. यानी कोई मिलावट नहीं है. प्योर वेज का मतलब यह ऐसे किचन में बना है जिसमें नॉनवेज नहीं बनता है.''

एक यूजर ने लिखा, "मैंने हमेशा शुद्ध शाकाहारी रेस्तरां के संकेतों के बारे में सोचा है जो शाकाहारियों को बताते हैं कि आप यहां सुरक्षित रूप से खा सकते हैं बिना यह सोचे कि इस रेस्तरां में क्या और कैसे बनाया जाता है और गैर-शाकाहारियों को यह बताते हुए कि हम मांसाहारी नहीं परोसते हैं. इसलिए दूसरे रेस्तरां की तलाश करें और अपना समय बचाएं ”.

“यह एक खाली तख्ती के साथ विरोध करने जैसा लगता है. बस इतना ही है कि 'शुद्ध शाकाहारी', शाकाहारी भोजन को रेफर करता है. शुद्ध का अर्थ है कि तेल, लार्ड या अन्य अदृश्य मांस वस्तुओं का मिश्रण नहीं है. आस्था/जाति के आधार पर भेदभाव करना अभी भी गलत है, लेकिन इसमें यह सिर्फ भारतीय अंग्रेजी है.'

एक अन्य यूजर ने कहा, "मुझे आपकी बात समझ में आ गई. लेकिन तकनीकी रूप से "प्योर वेज" का मतलब यह नहीं है कि अन्य सभी खाद्य पदार्थ अशुद्ध हैं. वह शब्द "शुद्ध भोजन" होता.

तो आपका इस पर क्‍या कहना है, हमें कमेंट बॉक्‍स में जरूर बताएं. 

