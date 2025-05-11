विज्ञापन
Operation Sindoor: 'सुपर प्राउड...', सहवाग ने सेना के दिए प्रेजेंटेशन को जमकर सराहा

Sehwag on operation Sindoor: सहवाग भारत के अभियान के पहले दिन से ही मुद्दे पर खुलकर राय रख रहे हैं.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Operation Sindoor: 'सुपर प्राउड...', सहवाग ने सेना के दिए प्रेजेंटेशन को जमकर सराहा
नयी दिल्ली:

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के तहत कुछ दिन पहले ही भारतीय सेना द्वारा पाकिस्तान पर किए गए जोरदार पलटवार के पहले दिन से ही इस मुद्दे पर जोर-शोर से अपनी राय को सार्वजनिक मंच पर रख रहे पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने रविवार को एक बार फिर से भारत के डॉयरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ मिलेट्री ऑपरेशन (DGMO) द्वारा विस्तार से दिए गए हमले के प्रेजेंटेशन की जमकर तारीफ की है. 

सहवाग ने X पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'हमारी सशस्त्र सेना ने कितनी शानदार प्रस्तुति दी है. विस्तार से बताया कि उन्होंने कितनी सफाई, सटीकता और खूबसूरत तरीके से तय किए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल किया. अपनी सशस्त्र सेना पर सुपर प्राउड'. सहवाग के इस कमेंट पर भारतीय फैंस भी अपनी राय सामने रख रहे हैं

प्रशंसक सहवाग को दे रही प्रतिक्रिया में सेना के आला अधिकारियों के द्वारा दिए गए जवाबों का भी जिक्र कर रहे हैं

फैंस की प्रेस ब्रीफिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

