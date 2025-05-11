Operation Sindoor: 'सुपर प्राउड...', सहवाग ने सेना के दिए प्रेजेंटेशन को जमकर सराहा

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के तहत कुछ दिन पहले ही भारतीय सेना द्वारा पाकिस्तान पर किए गए जोरदार पलटवार के पहले दिन से ही इस मुद्दे पर जोर-शोर से अपनी राय को सार्वजनिक मंच पर रख रहे पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने रविवार को एक बार फिर से भारत के डॉयरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ मिलेट्री ऑपरेशन (DGMO) द्वारा विस्तार से दिए गए हमले के प्रेजेंटेशन की जमकर तारीफ की है.

What a wonderful briefing by our armed forces, explaining how beautifully with precision the desired objectives were achieved.

Super proud of our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/L8XjAirCrJ — Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 11, 2025

सहवाग ने X पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'हमारी सशस्त्र सेना ने कितनी शानदार प्रस्तुति दी है. विस्तार से बताया कि उन्होंने कितनी सफाई, सटीकता और खूबसूरत तरीके से तय किए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल किया. अपनी सशस्त्र सेना पर सुपर प्राउड'. सहवाग के इस कमेंट पर भारतीय फैंस भी अपनी राय सामने रख रहे हैं

The best part



"Indian Navy Was Ready to Strike Karachi" – Vice Admiral AN Pramod pic.twitter.com/1BqEduHPgD — The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) May 11, 2025

प्रशंसक सहवाग को दे रही प्रतिक्रिया में सेना के आला अधिकारियों के द्वारा दिए गए जवाबों का भी जिक्र कर रहे हैं

"It is for them to count casualties. Our job is to hit. Not to count their body bags."

"Have we achieved our objectives set for #OperationSindoor and decimated our adversaries? The answer is a thumping yes and the results are for the world to see."

— Air Marshal AK Bharti 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R0t1JCaT0T — swaroop (@aiNeoHuman) May 11, 2025

फैंस की प्रेस ब्रीफिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं