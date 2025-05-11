Operation Sindoor: 'सुपर प्राउड...', सहवाग ने सेना के दिए प्रेजेंटेशन को जमकर सराहा

ऑपरेशन सिंदूर के तहत कुछ दिन पहले ही भारतीय सेना द्वारा पाकिस्तान पर किए गए जोरदार पलटवार के पहले दिन से ही इस मुद्दे पर जोर-शोर से अपनी राय को सार्वजनिक मंच पर रख रहे पूर्व ओपनर वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने रविवार को एक बार फिर से भारत के डॉयरेक्टर जनरल ऑफ मिलेट्री ऑपरेशन (DGMO) द्वारा विस्तार से दिए गए हमले के प्रेजेंटेशन की जमकर तारीफ की है.
What a wonderful briefing by our armed forces, explaining how beautifully with precision the desired objectives were achieved.— Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 11, 2025
Super proud of our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/L8XjAirCrJ
सहवाग ने X पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा, 'हमारी सशस्त्र सेना ने कितनी शानदार प्रस्तुति दी है. विस्तार से बताया कि उन्होंने कितनी सफाई, सटीकता और खूबसूरत तरीके से तय किए गए लक्ष्य को हासिल किया. अपनी सशस्त्र सेना पर सुपर प्राउड'. सहवाग के इस कमेंट पर भारतीय फैंस भी अपनी राय सामने रख रहे हैं
The best part— The Immortal (@TheImmortal007) May 11, 2025
"Indian Navy Was Ready to Strike Karachi" – Vice Admiral AN Pramod pic.twitter.com/1BqEduHPgD
प्रशंसक सहवाग को दे रही प्रतिक्रिया में सेना के आला अधिकारियों के द्वारा दिए गए जवाबों का भी जिक्र कर रहे हैं
"It is for them to count casualties. Our job is to hit. Not to count their body bags."— swaroop (@aiNeoHuman) May 11, 2025
"Have we achieved our objectives set for #OperationSindoor and decimated our adversaries? The answer is a thumping yes and the results are for the world to see."
— Air Marshal AK Bharti 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/R0t1JCaT0T
फैंस की प्रेस ब्रीफिंग की जमकर तारीफ कर रहे हैं
What a BRILLIANT BRIEFING by our Armed Forces!— Nut Boult (@NutBoult) May 11, 2025
Every word was power. Every slide was proof.
They didn't just strike — they executed with surgical precision.
Objectives: Achieved.
Terror camps: Obliterated.
Message: Delivered LOUD and CLEAR.
Super proud of our warriors — the…
