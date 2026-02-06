ENGU19 vs INDU19 Final: 'कभी भी मत बदलना', वैभव के बल्ले से निकला तूफानी शतक, तो फिदा हुआ सोशल मीडिया

से निकला तूफानी शतक, तो फिदा हुआ सोशल मीडिया करीब 43 साल पहले तो करोड़ों क्रिकेटप्रेमी महान कपिल देव की ऐतिहासिक 175 रनों की पारी का सीधा प्रसारण BBC कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल की वजह से नहीं देख सके थे, लेकिन जिन्होंने शनिवार को अंडर-19 विश्व कप (under-19 World Cup 2026) में शनिवार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ फाइनल में वैभव सूर्यवंशी (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) का सुनामी अंदाज देखा, उन्होंने दांत तले उंगली दबा ली. वास्तव में मेगा इवेंट मतलब जूनियर अंडर-19 विश्व कप के इतिहास में टीवी प्रसारण के दौर में पहले किसी क्रिकेटर ने शायद ही ऐसी पारी खेली हो. ऐसा तूफानी अंदाज, जिसने अंग्रेजों को बैटिंग करने से पहले ही मानो निस्तेज कर दिया. स्वाभाविक था कि वैभव 175 रन बनाकर लौटे, तो सोशल मीडिया उन पर दिल हार गया. ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी वैभव के लिए संदेश पोस्ट करने से खुद को नहीं रोक सके

Pressure? What pressure.



A 14-year-old hitting 175 in a World Cup final is pure sporting brilliance. History in motion by our U19 champion, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.



Absolutely fabulous!#U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/sxid9Q5xda — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 6, 2026

बल्ले से तूफान निकला, तो उनके जिले समस्तीपुर में भी जमकर जश्म मना

कभी भी इस एप्रोच को मत छोड़ना!

They will call you 'blind slogger', 'player with no game sense' etc etc but in reality you are an anomaly, an outlier which conventional kirkut fans can never understand.

Never ever change man, never leave fearless intent.#VaibhavSooryavanshi #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/V7O2Qi5uET — 𝙋𝙖𝙣𝙠𝙖𝙟⚡ (@161_at_perth) February 6, 2026

दो राय नहीं कि इस ऐतिहासिक पारी से वैभव ने अपने फैंस की संख्या में कई गुना इजाफा कर लिया

Vaibhav Suryavanshi ko dekh ke ek hi thought aata hai—

“Yeh ladka lamba khelega.”

Fan ban gaya hoon, aur lagta hai India ko 20+ saal dega 🇮🇳🔥 pic.twitter.com/QWai0n467Q — yuvraj Singh chauhan (@yuvrajc36) February 6, 2026

ये पूर्व भारतीय अंडर-19 और आरसीबी के लिए खेल चुके क्रिकेटर श्रीवत्स गोस्वामी हैं..आप देखिए कि श्रीवत्स ने कितनी बड़ी बात कह दी है

We are all in awe of the talent Vaibhav sooryavanshi has. This will be the first time that an u19 players will have his own team mates as his fan, the comms are his fan , the entire nation is his fan. Saying unbelievable is also an understatement. #U19WorldCup — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) February 6, 2026

सही बात है भाई साहब..पूरी महफिल लूट कर ले गए वैभव...पूरा क्रिकेट जगत कुछ घंटों के लिए तमाम बहस छोड़कर उनकी बैटिंग के इर्द-गिर्द सिमट गया

What a afternoon is going for Indian cricket team fans totally Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Show hats off to young men what innings going 🔥😎#Vaibhavsooryavanshi #U19WorldCup #IndianCricketTeam @ICC @BCCI — Yash PARMAR (@yashparmar2708) February 6, 2026

