ENGU19 vs INDU19 Final: 'कभी भी मत बदलना', वैभव के बल्ले से निकला तूफानी शतक, तो फिदा हुआ सोशल मीडिया

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history: वैभव सूर्यवंशी ने जो पारी खेली, उसे क्रिकेट जगत शायद ही कभी भलू सके. फैंस इस तूफानी बल्लेबाज पर एकदम फिदा हो गए हैं

T20 World Cup 2026: वैभव सूर्यवंशी के कारनामे से आम से लेकर खास तक अभिभूत है
से निकला तूफानी शतक, तो फिदा हुआ सोशल मीडिया करीब 43 साल पहले तो करोड़ों क्रिकेटप्रेमी महान कपिल देव की ऐतिहासिक 175 रनों की पारी का सीधा प्रसारण BBC कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल की वजह से नहीं देख सके थे, लेकिन जिन्होंने शनिवार को अंडर-19 विश्व कप (under-19 World Cup 2026) में शनिवार को इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ फाइनल में वैभव सूर्यवंशी (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi) का सुनामी अंदाज देखा, उन्होंने दांत तले उंगली दबा ली. वास्तव में मेगा इवेंट मतलब जूनियर अंडर-19 विश्व कप के इतिहास में टीवी प्रसारण के दौर में पहले किसी क्रिकेटर ने शायद ही ऐसी पारी खेली हो. ऐसा तूफानी अंदाज, जिसने अंग्रेजों को बैटिंग करने से पहले ही मानो निस्तेज कर दिया. स्वाभाविक था कि वैभव 175 रन बनाकर लौटे, तो सोशल मीडिया उन पर दिल हार गया. ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया भी वैभव के लिए संदेश पोस्ट करने से खुद को नहीं रोक सके

बल्ले से तूफान निकला, तो उनके जिले समस्तीपुर में भी जमकर जश्म मना

कभी भी इस एप्रोच को मत छोड़ना!

दो राय नहीं कि इस ऐतिहासिक पारी से वैभव ने अपने फैंस की संख्या में कई गुना इजाफा कर लिया

ये पूर्व भारतीय अंडर-19 और आरसीबी के लिए खेल चुके क्रिकेटर श्रीवत्स गोस्वामी हैं..आप देखिए कि श्रीवत्स ने कितनी बड़ी बात कह दी है

सही बात है भाई साहब..पूरी महफिल लूट कर ले गए वैभव...पूरा क्रिकेट जगत कुछ घंटों के लिए तमाम बहस छोड़कर उनकी बैटिंग के इर्द-गिर्द सिमट गया

