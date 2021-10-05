WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook दुनियाभर में हुए डाउन, तो ट्विटर पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़, लोगों ने ऐसे लिए मज़े

सोशल मीडिया प्‍लेटफॉर्म व्‍हाट्सएप, इंस्‍टाग्राम और फेसबुक सोमवार को दुनिया के विभिन्‍न हिस्‍सों में ठप पड़ गए. इसके कारण यूजर्स को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा. सोमवार शाम को विभिन्‍न रिपोर्ट्स में यह जानकारी दी गई. फेसबुक वेबसाइट के मैसेज में लिखा गया था, 'माफ कीजिए, कुछ गलत हो गया है. हम इस पर काम कर रहे है और जितनी जल्‍द संभव हो सकेगा, इसे दुरुस्‍त कर देंगे (Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can).

Facebook की तरफ से ट्वीट कर कहा गया, हम जानते हैं कि कुछ लोगों को हमारे ऐप्स और उत्पादों तक पहुंचने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. हम चीजों को जल्द से जल्द सामान्य करने के लिए काम कर रहे हैं. आपको हुई किसी भी असुविधा के लिए हमें खेद हैं.

वहीं, Instagram ने भी अपने आधिकारिक हैंडल के ऐसा ही संदेश जारी किया है. इसमें कहा गया है, ‘इंस्टाग्राम और इसके यूजर्स के लिए अभी थोड़ा कठिन समय है और आपको इसे उपयोग करने में समस्या हो रही होगी. हम इस पर काम कर रहे हैं! #instagramdown.'

यूजर्स ने ट्विटर पर मैसेज पोस्‍ट किए जिसमें कहा गया है कि इन लोकप्रिय सोशल नेटवर्किंग और कम्‍युनिकेशन प्लेटफॉर्म्‍स को वे भारतीय समयनुसार रात 9 बजे के आसपास यूज नहीं कर पा रहे थे. फेसबुक के स्‍वामित्‍व वाले यह तीनों सोशल मीडिया प्‍लेटफॉम्‍स भारत मेंमैसेजिंग, फोटो शेयरिंग और सोशल नेटवर्किंग के लिए काफी लोकप्रिय हैं.

इन तीनों प्लेटफॉर्म्स के काम न करने पर लोग ट्विटर पर आए और हर तरफ से मीम्स की बाढ़ आ गई. इस बीच लोगों ने जमकर मजे लिए. लोगों ने ट्विटर पर तीनों प्लेटफार्म को लेकर जमकर मजाक उड़ाया. आइए एक नज़र डालते हैं ट्विटर पर छाए उन मीम्स पर...


