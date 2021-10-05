WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook दुनियाभर में हुए डाउन, तो ट्विटर पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़, लोगों ने ऐसे लिए मज़े

WhatsApp, Instagram और Facebook दुनियाभर में हुए डाउन, तो ट्विटर पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

सोशल मीडिया प्‍लेटफॉर्म व्‍हाट्सएप, इंस्‍टाग्राम और फेसबुक सोमवार को दुनिया के विभिन्‍न हिस्‍सों में ठप पड़ गए. इसके कारण यूजर्स को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा. सोमवार शाम को विभिन्‍न रिपोर्ट्स में यह जानकारी दी गई. फेसबुक वेबसाइट के मैसेज में लिखा गया था, 'माफ कीजिए, कुछ गलत हो गया है. हम इस पर काम कर रहे है और जितनी जल्‍द संभव हो सकेगा, इसे दुरुस्‍त कर देंगे (Sorry, something went wrong. We're working on it and we'll get it fixed as soon as we can).