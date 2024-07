Olympics 2024 Archery LIVE Ranking Round: महिलाओं के धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन के बाद अब पुरुषों पर नजरें, थोड़ी देर में शुरू होगा मुकाबला

🇮🇳 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗵 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗿𝘆! Here's a look at who India's opponents might be as they secured a direct quarter-final berth thanks to their top 4 finish.

⏰ India will take on either France or the Netherlands in the quarter-final on the 28th of July at 05:45 pm IST.… pic.twitter.com/esVJCwQH6O