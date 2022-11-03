उपचुनाव 2022 Live Updates : 6 राज्यों की 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी

बिहार में मोकामा और गोपालगंज सीट पर, महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के अंधेरी ईस्ट, हरियाणा में आदमपुर, तेलंगाना के मुनुगोड, यूपी में गोला गोरखनाथ और ओडिशा की धामनगर सीट पर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोट डाले जा रहे हैं.

उपचुनाव 2022 Live Updates : 6 राज्यों की 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी

6 राज्यों की 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर हो रही है वोटिंग.

बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, तेलंगाना, ओडिशा में सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में आज उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहे हैं. बिहार में मोकामा और गोपालगंज सीट पर, महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के अंधेरी ईस्ट, हरियाणा में आदमपुर, तेलंगाना के मुनुगोड, यूपी में गोला गोरखनाथ और ओडिशा की धामनगर सीट पर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोट डाले जा रहे हैं. इन सीटों पर विधायक के निधन या पार्टी बदलने के बाद इस्तीफ़े से ख़ाली हुई सीट की वजह से उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं.

Here Are The LIVE updates On The Bypolls In Hindi :

Nov 03, 2022 09:18 (IST)
गोला गोकर्णनाथ विधानसभा सीट : सपा और भाजपा में कड़ी टक्कर
उत्तर प्रदेश की गोला गोकर्णनाथ विधानसभा सीट के उपचुनाव में तीन लाख 90 हजार से ज्यादा मतदाता कुल सात प्रत्याशियों के चुनावी भाग्य का फैसला करेंगे. यह सीट भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) के नेता एवं विधायक अरविंद गिरि को दिल का दौरा पड़ने से उनका निधन हो जाने के कारण रिक्त हुई है. मतदान के लिए कुल 222 मतदान केंद्र तथा 441 मतदेय स्थल बनाए गए हैं. 

बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) और कांग्रेस ने इस उपचुनाव में अपने प्रत्याशी खड़े नहीं किये हैं, लिहाजा अब यहां भाजपा उम्मीदवार एवं अरविंद गिरि के बेटे अमन गिरि और इसी सीट से पूर्व में विधायक रहे समाजवादी पार्टी (सपा) के प्रत्याशी विनय तिवारी के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होता दिख रहा है.

गोला गोकर्णनाथ विधानसभा क्षेत्र केन्द्रीय गृह राज्यमंत्री अजय मिश्रा 'टेनी' के संसदीय निर्वाचन क्षेत्र खीरी में आता है. मिश्रा पिछले साल अक्टूबर में निघासन क्षेत्र के तिकोनिया क्षेत्र में हुई हिंसा में चार किसानों समेत आठ लोगों की मौत के मामले के बाद विवादों से घिर गये थे.

Nov 03, 2022 09:12 (IST)
गोपालगंज सीट के लिए 9 उम्मीदवार मैदान में
गोपालगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 3.31 लाख से अधिक मतदाता मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे. इस क्षेत्र सुचारू रूप से मतदान कराने के लिए 330 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं. गोपालगंज से कुल नौ प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं, जिनमें राजद, भाजपा और बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) के अलावा ओवैसी की पार्टी ऑल इंडिया मजलिस-ए-इत्तेहाद-उल मुस्लिमीन (एआईएमआईएम) के प्रत्याशी भी शामिल हैं.
Nov 03, 2022 09:11 (IST)
मोकामा सीट पर छह उम्मीदवार चुनाव मैदान में
बिहार के मोकामा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 2.81 लाख से अधिक मतदाता मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल कर सकेंगे. इस क्षेत्र में सुचारू मतदान के लिए 289 मतदान केंद्र बनाए गए हैं. मोकामा सीट से राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) की नीलम देवी और भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की सोनम देवी सहित कुल छह प्रत्याशी चुनावी मैदान में हैं. इसमें चार पुरूष और दो महिलाएं हैं. 
Nov 03, 2022 09:07 (IST)
#AndheriEastBypoll महाराष्ट्र में अंधेरी ईस्ट सीट पर वोट डालते...
Nov 03, 2022 09:05 (IST)
#DhamnagarBypoll ओडिशा : मतदान केंद्र पर वोट डालते लोग...
Nov 03, 2022 08:58 (IST)
Nov 03, 2022 08:58 (IST)
यूपी : गोला गोकर्णनाथ सीट पर वोट डालते लोग...
Nov 03, 2022 08:56 (IST)
Nov 03, 2022 08:55 (IST)
हरियाणा की आदमपुर विधानसभा सीट पर वोट डालते भाजपा नेता कुलदीप बिश्नोई
Nov 03, 2022 08:54 (IST)
बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश समेत छह राज्यों की 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान आज
छह राज्यों की सात विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए आज मतदान होगा. इस चुनाव में सांकेतिक मुकाबला भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा ) और क्षेत्रीय दलों के बीच है. हरियाणा के आदमपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र पांच दशक से भजनलाल परिवार का गढ़ रहा है और वह इसे कायम रखने की कोशिश कर रहा है. बिहार में नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में 'महागठबंधन' की सरकार बनने के बाद यह पहली चुनावी परीक्षा है. कुमार की जनता दल -यूनाइेटड (जदयू) द्वारा भाजपा का साथ छोड़ने के तीन महीने से भी कम समय के बाद बिहार में पहला उपचुनाव हो रहा है. यहां पढ़ें पूरी खबर...
Bypolls Updatesassembly Bypolls
टिप्पणियां

यह भी पढ़ें

पढ़ें देश और दुनिया की ताजा ख़बरें अब हिंदी में (Hindi News) | शिक्षा समाचार (Education News) , शहर (City News) , बॉलीवुड और राजनीति के समाचार at NDTV.in

लाइव खबर देखें:

 