उपचुनाव 2022 Live Updates : 6 राज्यों की 7 विधानसभा सीटों पर मतदान जारी

बिहार, उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र, हरियाणा, तेलंगाना, ओडिशा में सात विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में आज उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान हो रहे हैं. बिहार में मोकामा और गोपालगंज सीट पर, महाराष्ट्र में मुंबई के अंधेरी ईस्ट, हरियाणा में आदमपुर, तेलंगाना के मुनुगोड, यूपी में गोला गोरखनाथ और ओडिशा की धामनगर सीट पर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए वोट डाले जा रहे हैं. इन सीटों पर विधायक के निधन या पार्टी बदलने के बाद इस्तीफ़े से ख़ाली हुई सीट की वजह से उपचुनाव हो रहे हैं.
Here Are The LIVE updates On The Bypolls In Hindi :
