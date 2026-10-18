विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

ICU में BHMS डॉक्टर की मौजूदगी पर क्यों मचा विवाद? सूरत के हॉस्पिटल को लेकर डॉक्टर समुदाय ने उठाए सवाल

गुजरात के सूरत में एक BHMS डॉक्टर को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर विवाद छिड़ गया है. ICU और क्रिटिकल केयर में उनकी भूमिका को लेकर डॉक्टर समुदाय सवाल उठा रहा है. जानिए पूरा मामला-

Read Time: 3 mins
trusted source trusted source
Share
ICU में BHMS डॉक्टर की मौजूदगी पर क्यों मचा विवाद? सूरत के हॉस्पिटल को लेकर डॉक्टर समुदाय ने उठाए सवाल
Surat doctor controversy : ICU में BHMS डॉक्टर की मौजूदगी पर क्यों मचा विवाद?

गुजरात के सूरत स्थित एक हॉस्पिटल से जुड़ा मामला इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. कई डॉक्टरों और मेडिकल एक्सपर्ट्स ने एक वायरल वीडियो को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं, जिसमें एक BHMS (बैचलर ऑफ होम्योपैथिक मेडिसिन एंड सर्जरी) डिग्री धारक महिला डॉक्टर को कथित तौर पर ICU और क्रिटिकल केयर सेटिंग में मरीजों के साथ देखा गया है. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर कुछ डॉक्टरों ने दावा किया है कि संबंधित महिला डॉक्टर होम्योपैथी बैकग्राउंड से हैं. वहीं, हॉस्पिटल की ओर से क्रिटिकल केयर और इंटेंसिविस्ट सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने का उल्लेख किया गया है. इसी बात को लेकर मेडिकल कम्युनिटी में बहस शुरू हो गई है. यहां जानते हैं इस पूरी खबर के बारे में-

डॉक्टरों ने क्या उठाए सवाल?

मशहूर डॉक्टर और सोशल मीडिया यूजर TheLiverDoc सहित कई डॉक्टर्स ने पोस्ट कर पूछा है कि क्या एक BHMS डॉक्टर ICU या क्रिटिकल केयर मरीजों की देखभाल में अपनी प्रमुख भूमिका निभा सकती हैं. कुछ डॉक्टर्स ने हॉस्पिटल के दावों और वायरल वीडियो की प्रामाणिकता पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं. वहीं, एक अन्य डॉक्टर ने वायरल तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहे मॉनिटर और मेडिकल उपकरणों को लेकर भी शंका जताई है तथा मामले की स्वतंत्र जांच की मांग की है.

क्या कहता है नियम?

भारत में अलग-अलग चिकित्सा पद्धतियों के लिए अलग नियामक ढांचा मौजूद है. एलोपैथिक चिकित्सा का संचालन नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (NMC) के तहत होता है. वहीं, होम्योपैथी से जुड़े एक्सपर्ट्स नेशनल कमीशन फॉर होम्योपैथी के अंतर्गत आते हैं.

कौन सा डॉक्टर किस प्रकार की चिकित्सा सेवाएं दे सकता है,ये संबंधित राज्य के कानूनों, पंजीकरण नियमों और संस्थागत प्रोटोकॉल पर निर्भर करता है. ICU और क्रिटिकल केयर जैसी विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए आमतौर पर विशेष प्रशिक्षण और विशेषज्ञता की आवश्यकता होती है.

हॉस्पिटल या नियामक संस्था का पक्ष आना बाकी

फिलहाल सोशल मीडिया पर लगाए जा रहे आरोपों की स्वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं हुई है. हॉस्पिटल मैनेजमेंट, संबंधित डॉक्टर या नियामक संस्थाओं की ओर से भी इस विवाद पर कोई विस्तृत आधिकारिक प्रतिक्रिया सामने नहीं आई है. ऐसे में एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि किसी निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचने से पहले सभी तथ्यों, दस्तावेजों और आधिकारिक पक्ष का इंतजार किया जाना चाहिए.

ये भी पढ़ें - RML अस्पताल में पहली बार हुई ब्रेन पेसमेकर सर्जरी, पार्किंसन से जूझ रही महिला को मिली नई उम्मीद

पूरी स्टोरी पढ़ें

NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं

फॉलो करे:
Surat Doctor Suicide, BHMS, BHMS Course, Bhms Full Form, Doctor
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com