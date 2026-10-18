ICU में BHMS डॉक्टर की मौजूदगी पर क्यों मचा विवाद? सूरत के हॉस्पिटल को लेकर डॉक्टर समुदाय ने उठाए सवाल

गुजरात के सूरत स्थित एक हॉस्पिटल से जुड़ा मामला इन दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. कई डॉक्टरों और मेडिकल एक्सपर्ट्स ने एक वायरल वीडियो को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं, जिसमें एक BHMS (बैचलर ऑफ होम्योपैथिक मेडिसिन एंड सर्जरी) डिग्री धारक महिला डॉक्टर को कथित तौर पर ICU और क्रिटिकल केयर सेटिंग में मरीजों के साथ देखा गया है. सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर कुछ डॉक्टरों ने दावा किया है कि संबंधित महिला डॉक्टर होम्योपैथी बैकग्राउंड से हैं. वहीं, हॉस्पिटल की ओर से क्रिटिकल केयर और इंटेंसिविस्ट सेवाएं उपलब्ध कराने का उल्लेख किया गया है. इसी बात को लेकर मेडिकल कम्युनिटी में बहस शुरू हो गई है. यहां जानते हैं इस पूरी खबर के बारे में-
Re: BHMS doctor "saves" life of ICU patient in Gujarat- This whole charade appears to be a badly staged publicity stunt for the hospital this couple runs. Look at the ventilator for e.g. no actual patient waveform looks like that. It seems to be on demo mode screen! @rjVACHAS https://t.co/44OCAElPK3— Varun C. MD, DM (@drcheruvarun) October 17, 2026
डॉक्टरों ने क्या उठाए सवाल?
मशहूर डॉक्टर और सोशल मीडिया यूजर TheLiverDoc सहित कई डॉक्टर्स ने पोस्ट कर पूछा है कि क्या एक BHMS डॉक्टर ICU या क्रिटिकल केयर मरीजों की देखभाल में अपनी प्रमुख भूमिका निभा सकती हैं. कुछ डॉक्टर्स ने हॉस्पिटल के दावों और वायरल वीडियो की प्रामाणिकता पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं. वहीं, एक अन्य डॉक्टर ने वायरल तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहे मॉनिटर और मेडिकल उपकरणों को लेकर भी शंका जताई है तथा मामले की स्वतंत्र जांच की मांग की है.
Hello @moayush and @ccrhindia you had previously, officially, threateningly notified that Homeopathy practitioners must not be called quacks. Could you let us know what this dancing specimen is then? She has a BHMS degree. Her husband Dr. Vishal Savani is a laparoscopic surgeon and they both run Maate Hospital in Surat, Gujarat. Husband has decided wife should role play doctor. Is that how your regulatory policies work? Their hospital website mentions intensivist based critical care for patients. But this video shows a Homeopathic quack, (yes a quack, because Homeopaths are not intensivists) endangering a patient's life by attending a critical call at midnight without any real doctors around to assist. The patient survived her treatment. Yes, the sick man got lucky here while the quack was trying to kill him with her imaginary skills. First is a screenshot from their own Insta profile showing her credentials. Second pic showing the hospital services. And the last picture showing what quacks do best. Immune detox and glutathione business fraud on patients - which fits her BHMS training. Hey @ncism_india, if you have any shame left and some concern for public health, invesigate this couple and their jugaad hospital and make sure Homeopaths are regulated to prescribing milk sugar, alcohol and distilled water instead of attending ICU calls. As usual, dumb nationalist idiots on social media are celebrating this professional misconduct and murder attempt. Grow some brain cells you numbskulls. Indian healthcare is pretty much inside the innermost circle of pseudoscience hell. Stop normalising this integrative crap.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) October 17, 2026
क्या कहता है नियम?
भारत में अलग-अलग चिकित्सा पद्धतियों के लिए अलग नियामक ढांचा मौजूद है. एलोपैथिक चिकित्सा का संचालन नेशनल मेडिकल कमीशन (NMC) के तहत होता है. वहीं, होम्योपैथी से जुड़े एक्सपर्ट्स नेशनल कमीशन फॉर होम्योपैथी के अंतर्गत आते हैं.
कौन सा डॉक्टर किस प्रकार की चिकित्सा सेवाएं दे सकता है,ये संबंधित राज्य के कानूनों, पंजीकरण नियमों और संस्थागत प्रोटोकॉल पर निर्भर करता है. ICU और क्रिटिकल केयर जैसी विशिष्ट सेवाओं के लिए आमतौर पर विशेष प्रशिक्षण और विशेषज्ञता की आवश्यकता होती है.
हॉस्पिटल या नियामक संस्था का पक्ष आना बाकी
फिलहाल सोशल मीडिया पर लगाए जा रहे आरोपों की स्वतंत्र पुष्टि नहीं हुई है. हॉस्पिटल मैनेजमेंट, संबंधित डॉक्टर या नियामक संस्थाओं की ओर से भी इस विवाद पर कोई विस्तृत आधिकारिक प्रतिक्रिया सामने नहीं आई है. ऐसे में एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि किसी निष्कर्ष पर पहुंचने से पहले सभी तथ्यों, दस्तावेजों और आधिकारिक पक्ष का इंतजार किया जाना चाहिए.
ये भी पढ़ें - RML अस्पताल में पहली बार हुई ब्रेन पेसमेकर सर्जरी, पार्किंसन से जूझ रही महिला को मिली नई उम्मीद
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