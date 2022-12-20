वर्ल्ड चैंपियन Lionel Messi और टीम की बस परेड के लिए उमड़ा फैंस का सैलाब, देखें शानदार Video

Lionel Messi Bus Parade: लियोनेल मेस्सी और उनके वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम (Argentina) के साथी अर्जेंटीना पहुंच चुके हैं और ब्यूनस आयर्स में फुटबॉल के दीवाने फैंस ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया. राजधानी में लोकप्रिय स्मारक ओबिलिस्क तक पहुंचने से पहले एक खुली बस परेड में खिलाड़ियों ने शहर का एक चक्कर लगाया, जहां एक लाइव बैंड भी बजाया गया. परेड के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस द्वारा किए गए पोस्ट से भर गए हैं.
अर्जेंटीना ने रविवार की रात गत चैंपियन फ्रांस को हराकर अपना तीसरा वर्ल्ड कप (FIFA World Cup Winner) खिताब जीता. इस मुकाबले को कई लोगों ने अब तक का सर्वश्रेष्ठ फाइनल (Argentina vs France) करार दिया. दोनों टीमें अतिरिक्त समय के बाद 3-3 से बराबरी पर थी, जिसमें अर्जेंटीना पेनल्टी शूटआउट में विजयी रही. अर्जेंटीना के लिए मेस्सी ने दो गोल दागे जबकि फ्रांस के लिए किलियन एम्बाप्पे (Kylian Mbappe)ने हैट्रिक लगाई.
देखिए, ट्विटर पर अर्जेंटीना की बस परेड के कुछ पोस्ट किए गए वीडियो
NOW| #LionelMessi arrives home to #BuenosAires . #Argentina with the World Cup trophy. The bus was quickly swarmed by thousands of singing fans shortly after leaving the airport.Argentina beat #France in a thrilling #FIFAWorldCupFinal ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/4AdzTOy6T3— -🇦🇺|🇺🇸- (@KINGDEMANACATOS) December 20, 2022
#Qatar2022#Argentina L'avion de l'#Albiceleste a atterri à #Buenosaires et c'est #Messi qui est sorti le premier, portant la Coupe du monde, escorté de #Scaloni. Ce mardi a été décrété jour férié en Argentine pour la fête 🇦🇷 #CampeonesDelMundo 📹@Asfoficial15pic.twitter.com/1dH49Z517R— France Hauguel (@France_Hauguel) December 20, 2022
The camera went wide to show how packed it is in Buenos Aires before going even close to the bus.— stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) December 20, 2022
I agreed. It was tremendous. Widely celebrated. Deserved. Congratulations, Argentina! 🙌
🎥 @sport5il Live Feed via Telemundopic.twitter.com/bPJHhlhWic
My World Cup hungover is back w/ the championship victory celebrations in Argentina... Buenos Aires is packed 🔥— stateofsport21 // raz (she/her) (@eretzsport022) December 20, 2022
MUCHAAACHOOOS!!!!
🎥 @sport5il Live Feedpic.twitter.com/Mwb9t1eQVJ
The Argentina open-top bus is on its way for the parade!— The Football Index 🎙 ⚽ (@TheFootballInd) December 20, 2022
pic.twitter.com/duIGggZo8v
VIDEO THREAD → Live Updates: The Argentina National Team airplane has landed in Argentina!— infosfcb (@infosfcb) December 20, 2022
🔸Captain Lionel Messi is the first one to come out and present the World Cup trophy to the fans/press present at the airport.pic.twitter.com/UxGcGDsNdj