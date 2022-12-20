वर्ल्ड चैंपियन Lionel Messi और टीम की बस परेड के लिए उमड़ा फैंस का सैलाब, देखें शानदार Video

अर्जेंटीना के फीफा वर्ल्ड कप (FIFA World Cup Winner) विजेता सुपरस्टार घर पहुंच गए हैं और फुटबॉल के दीवाने फैंस द्वारा उनका स्वागत किया गया. उम्मीद के मुताबिक राजधानी ब्यूनस आयर्स में चैंपियंस के लिए एक खुली बस परेड हुई, जहां लियोनेल मेस्सी (Lionel Messi) और उनके साथियों ने फैंस से प्रशंसा स्वीकार की.

Lionel Messi Bus Parade: लियोनेल मेस्सी और उनके वर्ल्ड चैंपियन टीम (Argentina) के साथी अर्जेंटीना पहुंच चुके हैं और ब्यूनस आयर्स में फुटबॉल के दीवाने फैंस ने उनका जोरदार स्वागत किया गया. राजधानी में लोकप्रिय स्मारक ओबिलिस्क तक पहुंचने से पहले एक खुली बस परेड में खिलाड़ियों ने शहर का एक चक्कर लगाया, जहां एक लाइव बैंड भी बजाया गया. परेड के वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस द्वारा किए गए पोस्ट से भर गए हैं.

अर्जेंटीना ने रविवार की रात गत चैंपियन फ्रांस को हराकर अपना तीसरा वर्ल्ड कप (FIFA World Cup Winner) खिताब जीता. इस मुकाबले को कई लोगों ने अब तक का सर्वश्रेष्ठ फाइनल (Argentina vs France) करार दिया. दोनों टीमें अतिरिक्त समय के बाद 3-3 से बराबरी पर थी, जिसमें अर्जेंटीना पेनल्टी शूटआउट में विजयी रही. अर्जेंटीना के लिए मेस्सी ने दो गोल दागे जबकि फ्रांस के लिए किलियन एम्बाप्पे (Kylian Mbappe)ने हैट्रिक लगाई.

देखिए, ट्विटर पर अर्जेंटीना की बस परेड के कुछ पोस्ट किए गए वीडियो

फीफा वर्ल्ड कप में मेसी और उनकी टीम ने लक्ष्य को कैसे किया हासिल ? बता रहे हैं एक्सपर्ट

