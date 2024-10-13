Ind vs Ban 3rd T20I: "यह केवल शतक ही नहीं, बल्कि...", लाड़ले संजू सैमसन पर फिदा हुए फैंस

संजू पूर्व में चाहे फ्लॉप रहे हों, या कभी उन्हें टीम में जगह न मिली हो, सोशल मीडिया हमेशा संजू सैमसन के साथ दिखाई पड़ा. हमेशा ही सैमसन के चाहने वाले अपने हीरो के साथ खड़े दिखाई पड़े. और जब संजू सैमसन (Sanju Samson) शनिवार को हैदराबाद के राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में बांग्लादेश (Ind vs Ban) के खिलाफ तीसरे टी20 में सबसे तेज शतक जड़ने वाले दूसरे भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने, तो सोशल मीडिया उनका दीवाना हो गया. संजू की शान में लगातार उनकी तारीफ में तस्वीरों के साथ एक से बढ़कर एक कमेंट किया जा रहा है. और किया भी क्यों न जाएं. करोड़ों फैंस 40 गेंदों पर जड़ा गया यह शतक शायद ही कभी दिल से निकाल सकें. कुल मिलाकर सैमसन 47 गेंदों पर 11 चौके और 8 छक्कों से 111 रन बनाकर आउट हुए, तो उससे पहले से ही प्रशंसा में संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गए. आप देखिए कि प्रशंसक कैसे प्यार और सम्मान दिखा रहे हैं.

This is not just a hundred, This is an emotion, This is a statement.



As I always say, This is what you call a comeback in 'Sanju Samson' style! 🫡



So happy for you Sanju, Well played! #SanjuSamson #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/0L1hN6KD91 — Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) October 12, 2024

The move to promote Sanju Samson is very much like Rohit Sharma's promotion to opener.



Gambhir has written the first chapter of a history coming. pic.twitter.com/ttUiuO5hNw — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) October 12, 2024

You need to be as special as Sanju Samson to put a smile on Gautam Gambhir's face.



Rahul Dravid ending his tenure and Gautam Gambhir taking over was the best thing happened to ICT. pic.twitter.com/5imJ1hxR6q — Anurag™ (@Samsoncentral) October 12, 2024

Trademark Sanju Samson pic.twitter.com/MQbYVdiWDu — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 12, 2024

बात सही है कि टीम इंडिया में जगह बनाने के लिए सैमसन को खासा संघर्ष करना पड़ा है.