Ind vs Ban 3rd T20I: "यह केवल शतक ही नहीं, बल्कि...", लाड़ले संजू सैमसन पर फिदा हुए फैंस

Sanju Samson: संजू सैमसन ने जो पारी शनिवार को खेली, उसे करोड़ों भारतीय प्रशंसक कभी भी दिल से नहीं निकाल पाएंगे

Ind vs Ban 3rd T20I: "यह केवल शतक ही नहीं, बल्कि...", लाड़ले संजू सैमसन पर फिदा हुए फैंस
Sanju Samson: संजू सैमसन ने फैंस का दिल जीत लिया
नई दिल्ली:

संजू पूर्व में चाहे फ्लॉप रहे हों, या कभी उन्हें टीम में जगह न मिली हो, सोशल मीडिया हमेशा संजू सैमसन के साथ दिखाई पड़ा. हमेशा ही सैमसन के चाहने वाले अपने हीरो के साथ खड़े दिखाई पड़े. और जब संजू सैमसन (Sanju Samson) शनिवार को हैदराबाद के राजीव गांधी स्टेडियम में बांग्लादेश (Ind vs Ban) के खिलाफ तीसरे टी20 में सबसे तेज शतक जड़ने वाले दूसरे भारतीय बल्लेबाज बने, तो सोशल मीडिया उनका दीवाना हो गया. संजू की शान में लगातार उनकी तारीफ में तस्वीरों के साथ एक से बढ़कर एक कमेंट किया जा रहा है. और किया भी क्यों न जाएं. करोड़ों फैंस 40 गेंदों पर जड़ा गया यह शतक शायद ही कभी दिल से निकाल सकें. कुल मिलाकर सैमसन 47 गेंदों पर 11 चौके और 8 छक्कों से 111 रन बनाकर आउट हुए, तो उससे पहले से ही प्रशंसा में संदेश सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गए. आप देखिए कि प्रशंसक कैसे प्यार और सम्मान दिखा रहे हैं. 

बात एकदम सही है. अगर संजू की नजर से देखें, तो उनका शतक अपने आप में एक बयान है

इसमें दो राय नहीं कि इस पारी को आने वाले लंबे समय तक याद किया जाएगा

इन भाई साहब को तो यह लग रहा है कि गंभीर ने इतिहास का पहला अध्याय लिख दिया है

बात एकदम सही है कि जब पारी ऐसी होगी, तो भला किसके चेहरे पर मुस्कान नहीं आएगी. मुस्कान तो आएगी ही आएगी

यह संजू का स्टाइल है!

बात सही है कि टीम इंडिया में जगह बनाने के लिए सैमसन को खासा संघर्ष करना पड़ा है.

