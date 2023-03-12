WPL में देखने को मिला DRS ब्लंडर! क्रिकेट इतिहास में पहली बार हुआ कुछ ऐसा, देखकर पकड़ लेंगे माथा

विमेंस प्रीमियर लीग (WPL) में मुंबई इंडियंस और यूपी वॉरियर्स के बीच मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है. मुंबई ने अब तक इस लीग में कोई भी मैच नहीं गवाया है. यूपी ने इस मैच में टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाज़ी करते हुए 159 रन बनाए. इसी बीच मुंबई इंडियंस की बल्लेबाज़ी के चौथे ही ओवर में DRS को लेकर बड़ा ब्लंडर देखने को मिला. जब चौथे ओवर की पांचवीं गेंद पर सोफी एक्लेस्टन ने फुलर लैंथ गेंद फेंकी और मैथ्यूज़ ने इस गेंद पर डिफेंस किया लेकिन यूपी वॉरियर्स ने LBW की अपील कर दी. अंपायर ने अपील को नकार दिया. लेकिन रिव्यू में दिखा कि गेंद मैथ्यूज़ के बल्ले के बीचों बीच लगी है.
इसके बावजूद LBW चेक किया गया और हौरानी तो तब हुई जब मैथ्यूज़ को आउट दे दिया गया. लेकिन हेली फिर भी मैदान पर खड़ी रहीं. दोबारा से DRS चेक किया गया तो पता चला कि किसी दूसरी बॉल का DRS दिखाया जा रहा था. अब अंपायर को अपना फैसला बदलना पड़ा और मैथ्यूज़ को नॉटआउट दिया गया. इससे पहले हेली रनआउट होने से भी बचीं. वैसे क्रिकेट इतिहास में ये पहली बार हुआ है जब किसी DRS के फैसले को बदलने के लिए थर्ड अंपायर ने मैदानी अंपायर को रेफर किया फैसला और फिर ग्राउंड अंपायर ने फिर से DRS लिया.
सोशल मीडिया पर भी इस DRS को लेकर कॉमेंट्स कर रहे हैं.
On field umpire - Not out.— Chandigarh Story (@ChandigarhStory) March 12, 2023
Review taken...
Third #umpire - Out.#Review taken again...
Third umpire - Not out.
Comedy of errors.😹#WPL#UPWvsMI#Cricket@cric11forecast#DRSpic.twitter.com/4HQCYYnxqD
Director shows Reverse footage first after taking DRS in WPL match #UPWvsMI this shows ball hits Shoe first and given Heally Mathews OUT— Arun Sharma (@ArunSha16417713) March 12, 2023
And Than shown actuall footage which shows ball hit bat first @cricketaakashpic.twitter.com/rUoFS0gRTx
Is this the first time there has been a DRS for a DRS??— Nikhil Kamath (@citizenkamath) March 12, 2023
What's happening?? #WPL#UPWvMI
First time I see a DRS decision being reversed! Ever! Was first given out after DRS review, but the batters questioned it, umpires reverted back to off field umpire for 2nd review. Decision was reversed. WPL 2023 coming with innovation hey!— Liverpool fan (@Mingus1605) March 12, 2023