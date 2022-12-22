Ban vs Ind 2nd Test: 'कुलदीप यादव को ही क्यों बाहर किया गया', हैरान फैंस ने उठाए सवाल

खास बातें
- पहले टेस्ट में मैन ऑफ द मैच थे कुलदीप यादव
- दूसरे टेस्ट में मैनेजमेंट ने इलेवन से रखा बाहर
- सोशल मीडिया और पूर्व क्रिकेटर भी कर रहे सवाल
ढाका में मेजबान बांग्लादेश और भारत के बीच आज वीरवार को शुरू हुए टेस्ट मैच में टॉस से पहले कप्तान केल राहुल (KL Rahul) के खेलने को लेकर संशय था क्योंकि बुधवार को वह चोटिल हो गए थे, लेकिन राहुल टॉस के लिए मैदान पर उतरे, तो यह संशय दूर हो गया, लेकिन बांग्लादेश के टॉस जीतने के बाद भारतीय इलेवन सामने आई, तो करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस हैरान रह गए. पहले टेस्ट के मैन ऑफ द मैच कुलदीh यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को टीम से बाहर रखा गया. टीम सार्वजनिक होते ही कुलदीप यादव ट्रेंड करने लगे, तो फैंस ने भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने नजरिये को सामने रखा. ज्यादातर प्रशंसकों को कुलदीप यादव को दूसरे टेस्ट की इलेवन से बाहर रखना पसंद नहीं आया.
Kuldeep Yadav - the Player of the Match from Chattogram - isn't featuring in the XI. Triple centurion was dropped from the next Test. Taking hard calls isn't easy but not impossible. Performances > Personnel. Kuldeep looked in rhythm & deserved a consistent run— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) December 22, 2022
सप्रू की बात में तर्क है
Rewarding domestic red ball performances is crucial. Congratulations to Jaydev Unadkat .. But really feel for Kuldeep Yadav. An extra seamer is understandable but to drop someone who's put in such a strong show on comeback in the previous test.. Phew! #BanvInd— Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 22, 2022
कुलदीप के साथ फैंस की सहानुभूति है
Story of Kuldeep Yadav: Player of the match in first Test but no place in second Test, feel for him especially after returning to the team after 22 months.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 22, 2022
नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं प्रशंसक
Why doesn't BCCI say in clear words that Indian team is not for Yadav's, first Suryakumar Yadav and now Kuldeep Yadav were throw out from the team even after their best performances.— Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) December 22, 2022
