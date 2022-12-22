Ban vs Ind 2nd Test: 'कुलदीप यादव को ही क्यों बाहर किया गया', हैरान फैंस ने उठाए सवाल

Bangladesh vs India 2nd Test: भारतीय प्रशंसक सवाल कर रहे हैं कि आखिर कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को ही दूसरे टेस्ट से बाहर क्यों किया गया

खास बातें

  • पहले टेस्ट में मैन ऑफ द मैच थे कुलदीप यादव
  • दूसरे टेस्ट में मैनेजमेंट ने इलेवन से रखा बाहर
  • सोशल मीडिया और पूर्व क्रिकेटर भी कर रहे सवाल
नई दिल्ली:

ढाका में मेजबान बांग्लादेश और भारत के बीच आज वीरवार को शुरू हुए टेस्ट मैच में टॉस से पहले कप्तान केल राहुल (KL Rahul) के खेलने को लेकर संशय था क्योंकि बुधवार को वह चोटिल हो गए थे, लेकिन राहुल टॉस के लिए मैदान पर उतरे, तो यह संशय दूर हो गया, लेकिन बांग्लादेश के टॉस जीतने के बाद भारतीय इलेवन सामने आई, तो करोड़ों भारतीय फैंस हैरान रह गए. पहले टेस्ट के मैन ऑफ द मैच कुलदीh यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को टीम से बाहर रखा गया. टीम सार्वजनिक होते ही कुलदीप यादव ट्रेंड करने लगे, तो फैंस ने भी सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपने नजरिये को सामने रखा. ज्यादातर प्रशंसकों को कुलदीप यादव को दूसरे टेस्ट की इलेवन से बाहर रखना पसंद नहीं आया.

सप्रू की बात में तर्क है

कुलदीप के साथ फैंस की सहानुभूति है


नाराजगी जाहिर कर रहे हैं प्रशंसक

