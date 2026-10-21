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SBI के हजारों कस्टमर्स का डेटा लीक! नाम-पता से लेकर फोन नंबर तक एक्सपोज, कंपनी ने दिया बयान

SBI Customers Data Leak: SBI ने डार्क वेब पर ग्राहकों का पर्सनल डेटा लीक होने की पुष्टि की है. हालांकि, कहा गया है कि बैेकिंग सर्विस इससे प्रभावित नहीं हुई है. डेटा चोरी को लेकर हैकर ग्रुप Siriusim ने दावा किया था.

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SBI के हजारों कस्टमर्स का डेटा लीक! नाम-पता से लेकर फोन नंबर तक एक्सपोज, कंपनी ने दिया बयान
SBI Data Breach: SBI के हजारों कस्टमर्स का डेटा हुआ लीक
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SBI Customers Data Leak: देश के सबसे बड़े बैंक State Bank of India (SBI) ने एक संदिग्ध डेटा लीक की आधिकारिक पुष्टि की है. बैंक के अनुसार, उसके लगभग 3,897 ग्राहकों का पर्सनल डेटा डार्क वेब पर लीक हो गया है. डार्क वेब पर उजागर हुई इस सेंसेटिव जानकारी में ग्राहकों के नाम, मोबाइल नंबर, ईमेल एड्रेस, जन्मतिथि और उनके घर का पता जैसी बेहद पर्सनल जानकारियां शामिल हैं. SBI ने बताया कि उसे इस संदिग्ध डेटा लीक के बारे में सबसे पहले 16 अक्टूबर को अलर्ट मिला था. ये चेतावनी बैंक को कई एजेंसियों से मिली थी. इसमें उसकी थ्रेट इंटेलिजेंस सर्विस प्रोवाइडर एजेंसी, देश की सुरक्षा से जुड़ी 'डिफेंस साइबर एजेंसी' और इंडियन कंप्यूटर इमरजेंसी रिस्पांस टीम (CERT-In) शामिल थी. 

डार्क वेब पर मिले 3.75 लाख रिकॉर्ड्स

स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (SBI) ने इस मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तुरंत इंटरनल जांच शुरू कर दी है. बैंक ने डार्क वेब पर पाए गए लगभग 3.75 लाख संदिग्ध रिकॉर्ड्स की शुरुआती जांच की. इस जांच में पाया गया कि केवल 3,897 एंट्रीज ऐसी थीं, जिनमें SBI के ग्राहकों की असली और पर्सनल जानकारियां मौजूद थीं. इन संवेदनशील जानकारियों में ग्राहकों के जेंडर, उनके बैंक ब्रांच की डिटेल्स, कस्टमर इंफॉर्मेशन फाइल (CIF) आइडेंटिफायर्स, लीड IDs और लोन आवेदनों से जुड़े जरूरी मेटाडेटा और अन्य संबंधित रिकॉर्ड्स शामिल हैं.

बैंक ने अभी तक इस डेटा लीक के मेन सोर्स या इस घटना के पीछे के सही कारणों की पुष्टि नहीं की है. बैंक का कहना है कि लीक हुए डेटा का वेरिफिकेशन, उसको पूरी तरह से कन्फर्म करने और ग्राहकों को होने वाले संभावित फाइनेंशियल व साइबर खतरों का आकलन करने के लिए अभी और जांच की आवश्यकता होगी.

बैंक की सेवाएं पूरी तरह सुरक्षित

इस घटना से चिंतित ग्राहकों को राहत देते हुए SBI ने साफ किया है कि इस संदिग्ध डेटा लीक का बैंक की कोर बैंकिंग सेवाओं पर कोई असर नहीं पड़ा है. बैंक की सभी ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन सर्विस हमेशा की तरह सामान्य रूप से काम कर रही हैं.

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अलर्ट मिलने के तुरंत बाद बैंक ने अपनी साइबर इंसिडेंट रिस्पॉन्स टीम को एक्टिवेट कर दिया और प्रभावित प्रणालियों को सुरक्षित करने के लिए जरूरी सुरक्षा कदम उठाए हैं. बैंक स्थिति पर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए है और जांच पूरी होने के बाद कानूनी व नियामक नियमों के तहत आगे की उचित कार्रवाई करेगा. बैंक ने इस घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार किसी बाहरी व्यक्ति या हैकर का नाम पब्लिकली उजागर नहीं किया है.

हैकर ग्रुप Siriusim ने किया था डेटा चोरी का दावा

SBI का ये खुलासा सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म X पर 19 अक्टूबर को पोस्ट की गई एक रिपोर्ट के बाद आया है. जिसमें एसबीआई के ग्राहकों का डेटा लीक होने की आशंका जताई गई थी. रिपोर्ट्स के अनुसार, डार्क वेब के एक फोरम BreachForums पर Siriusim नाम के एक अज्ञात हैकर ग्रुप ने दावा किया था कि उसने एसबीआई के लगभग 3.75 लाख ग्राहकों का डेटा चोरी कर लिया है. हालांकि, एसबीआई ने अपनी जांच के बाद स्पष्ट किया है कि केवल 3,897 ग्राहकों का डेटा ही प्रभावित हुआ है और बैंक ने इस घटना के लिए आधिकारिक तौर पर इस हैकर ग्रुप को जिम्मेदार नहीं ठहराया है.

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