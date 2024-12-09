Amazon sale: Samsung, LG, Haier के फ्रिज कर रहे हैं आपका इंतजार, कीमत जान हो जाएंगे हैरान

अब सही समय आ चुका है रेफ्रिजरेटर पर बंपर डिस्काउंट लेने का. Amazon पर फ्रिज के टॉप ब्रांड्स पर 41% तक की शानदार छूट मिल दी जा रही है. Amazon के वार्डरोब रिफ्रेश सेल के दौरान अपनी किचन को अपग्रेड करने का यह बेहतरीन समय है. इस सेल में टॉप ब्रांड्स के कुछ बेहतरीन मॉडलों पर 41% तक की छूट दी जा रही है. आप अपनी ज़रूरत के हिसाब से आदर्श फ्रिज इस सेल से खरीद सकते हैं. चाहे आपको पवार बचाने वाला ऑप्शन चाहिए, स्मार्ट फ्रिज चाहिए, या बड़ा स्टोरेज वाला फ्रिज चाहिए, इस सेल में वो सब कुछ है, जो आप चाहते हैं. इन शानदार डील्स का फायदा उठाकर आज ही अपनी किचन को रिफ्रेश करें.
कुछ बेहतरीन डील्स को जानें, जो इस समय उपलब्ध हैं, जिससे आपको एक सही फैसला लेने में आसानी होगी. आकर्षक डिज़ाइनों से लेकर हाई फीचर्स तक, यहां अनगिनत ऑप्शन हैं. चलिए, टॉप फ्रिज का की ओर रुख करते हैं और बड़ी बचत करने के लिए तैयार होते हैं.
14 Amazon की ये है Refrigerators पर टॉप Deals
1. Whirlpool 300 L Frost-Free Triple-Door Refrigerator
Discount: 31% | Price: ₹32,990 | M.R.P.: ₹47,550 | Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars (2,210 ratings)
2. Panasonic 592 L Wi-Fi Inverter Frost-Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Discount: 15% | Price: ₹80,990 | M.R.P.: ₹95,000 | Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars (341 ratings)
3. Godrej 223 L 3 Star Convertible Freezer Refrigerator
Discount: 41% | Price: ₹22,490 | M.R.P.: ₹38,200 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars (286 ratings)
4. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Refrigerator
Discount: 30% | Price: ₹25,990 | M.R.P.: ₹37,099 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (6,149 ratings)
5. Samsung 550 L 4 Star Convertible French Door Refrigerator
Discount: 20% | Price: ₹69,990 | M.R.P.: ₹87,990 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (533 ratings)
6. Haier 596 L 3 Star Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerator
Discount: 41% | Price: ₹59,990 | M.R.P.: ₹1,01,990 | Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars (314 ratings)
8. Godrej 564 L Multi Air Flow System Frost-Free Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Discount: 37% | Price: ₹59,990 | M.R.P.: ₹95,000 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars (207 ratings)
9. Godrej 272 L 3 Star Convertible Refrigerator
Discount: 23% | Price: ₹26,990 | M.R.P.: ₹35,000 | Rating: 3.9 out of 5 stars (721 ratings)
10. Panasonic 309 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Discount: 26% | Price: ₹31,490 | M.R.P.: ₹42,800 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars (108 ratings)
11. Toshiba 349 L 2 Star Frost-Free Inverter Refrigerator
Discount: 26% | Price: ₹44,990 | M.R.P.: ₹60,990 | Rating: 5 out of 5 stars (2 ratings)
12. Samsung 653 L 3 Star Digital Inverter Convertible Side-By-Side Refrigerator
Discount: 29% | Price: ₹79,990 | M.R.P.: ₹1,13,000 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars (2,038 ratings)
अपने रेफ्रिजरेटर को अपग्रेड करने का इससे सही मौका कोई और नहीं हो सकता. देर न करें, आज ही Amazon से ऑर्डर कर दें.