एशियन चैंपियनशिप में 58 साल बाद भारत ने जीता गोल्ड, सात्विक साईंराज और चिराग शेट्टी ने रचा इतिहास

सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी की स्टार युगल जोड़ी ने रविवार को 58 साल पुराना सूखा ख़त्म करते हुए दुबई में आयोजित एशिया बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड मेडल जीत लिया है.

एशियन चैंपियनशिप में 58 साल बाद भारत ने जीता गोल्ड, सात्विक साईंराज और चिराग शेट्टी ने रचा इतिहास

एशियन चैंपियनशिप में 58 सालों बाद भारत ने जीता गोल्ड

नई दिल्ली:

India Won Gold In Asian Badminton Championship:  सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty) की स्टार युगल जोड़ी ने रविवार को 58 साल पुराना सूखा ख़त्म कर दिया है और दुबई में एशिया बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में दिनेश खन्ना के बाद गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई है. 2022 विश्व चैंपियनशिप के कांस्य पदक विजेताओं ने शानदार वापसी करते हुए रोमांचक फाइनल में ओंग यू सिन और टियो ई यी की मलेशियाई जोड़ी को 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 से मात दी. महाद्वीपीय चैम्पियनशिप में खन्ना स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले एकमात्र भारतीय हैं, जिन्होंने 1965 में लखनऊ में पुरुषों के सिंग्लस फाइनल में थाईलैंड के संगोब रतनुसोर्न को हराकर ये उपलब्धि हासिल की थी.

यह भी पढ़ें

एशिया चैंपियनशिप में पुरुष डबल्स में भारत का पिछला सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 1971 में दीपू घोष और रमन घोष द्वारा कांस्य-पदक के रूप में किया गया था.

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी दोनों खिलाड़ियों को इस उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी है.  


--- ये भी पढ़ें ---

* "विश्व कप साल आ गया, "थ्री-डी" प्लेयर छा गया", विजय शंकर की मैच जिताऊ पारी के बाद फैंस के मजेदार कमेंट
* Video: न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ लाइव मैच में पाकिस्तान ने कर दिया कुछ ऐसा, हर तरफ हो रही किरकिरी

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com





Other SportsBadminton
टिप्पणियां

पढ़ें देश-विदेश की ख़बरें अब हिन्दी में (Hindi News) | कर्नाटक चुनाव 2023 (Karnataka Elections 2023) के लाइव अपडेट के लिए हमें फॉलो करें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 