एशियन चैंपियनशिप में 58 साल बाद भारत ने जीता गोल्ड, सात्विक साईंराज और चिराग शेट्टी ने रचा इतिहास

India Won Gold In Asian Badminton Championship: सात्विकसाईराज रंकीरेड्डी और चिराग शेट्टी (Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty) की स्टार युगल जोड़ी ने रविवार को 58 साल पुराना सूखा ख़त्म कर दिया है और दुबई में एशिया बैडमिंटन चैंपियनशिप में दिनेश खन्ना के बाद गोल्ड मेडल जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई है. 2022 विश्व चैंपियनशिप के कांस्य पदक विजेताओं ने शानदार वापसी करते हुए रोमांचक फाइनल में ओंग यू सिन और टियो ई यी की मलेशियाई जोड़ी को 21-16, 17-21, 19-21 से मात दी. महाद्वीपीय चैम्पियनशिप में खन्ना स्वर्ण पदक जीतने वाले एकमात्र भारतीय हैं, जिन्होंने 1965 में लखनऊ में पुरुषों के सिंग्लस फाइनल में थाईलैंड के संगोब रतनुसोर्न को हराकर ये उपलब्धि हासिल की थी.
एशिया चैंपियनशिप में पुरुष डबल्स में भारत का पिछला सर्वश्रेष्ठ प्रदर्शन 1971 में दीपू घोष और रमन घोष द्वारा कांस्य-पदक के रूप में किया गया था.
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने भी दोनों खिलाड़ियों को इस उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी है.
