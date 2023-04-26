"पिछले 3-4 साल से आप क्या कर रहे थे", मुंबई बॉलिंग कोच बॉन्ड अर्जुन तेंदुलकर के बारे में बोले, फैंस ने किया पलटवार

खास बातें
- सोशल मीडिया पर छाए अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
- फैंस के बीच जमकर हो रही चर्चा
- हमने जैसा कहा, अर्जुन ने ठीक वैसा किया-बॉन्ड
मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) के सुपुत्र अर्जुन जारी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2023) में एकदम छाए हुए हैं. अर्जुन विकेट लें, या छ्क्का जड़ें, यह तूफानी गति से सोशल मीडिया पर छा जा रहा है. ठीक उनके पिता की तरह. मंगलवार को ही नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में अर्जुन ने पहले बॉलिंग करते हुए साहा का विकेट चटकाया, तो बाद में दूसरी पाली में पुल करके एक शानदार छक्का भी जड़ा. और यह दर्शाता है कि आने वाले समय में अर्जुन चर्चाओं में जरूर रहेंगे. मैच के बाद उनके प्रदर्शन को सभी ने सराहा, तो इंडिंयस के बॉलिंग कोच और पूर्व कीवी पेसर शेन बॉन्ड ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, "पिछले मैच में जो हुआ, उसे देखते हुए अर्जुन ने आज अच्छा किया. जो स्टेडियम इतनी दर्शकों से ठसाठस भरा हुआ हो, वहां खेलना बिल्कुल भी आसान नहीं है. हम उनकी गति बढ़ाने पर काम करेंगे, लेकिन हमने जो उनसे करने को कहा, वह उन्होंने किया", मगर शेन बॉन्ड के बाद फैंस ने मुंबई बॉलिंग कोच पर जमकर कमेंट किए.
यह भी पढ़ें
SPECIAL STORIES:
"भारत को मिल गया है ऋषभ पंत का विकल्प", केविन पीटरसन ने इस युवा को बताया स्पेशल टैलेंट
केकेआर के पेसरों को रहना होगा कोहली से सावधान, "विराट आंकड़े" डराने के लिए काफी
ये भाई साहब बॉन्ड को ही ज्ञान बांट रहे हैं.
It is not uncommon for cricket coaches to work on improving a bowler's speed, as it can be a valuable asset in the game. However, it's worth noting that increasing pace is not always the top priority, as it also depends on the bowler's skillset, technique, and strategy.— N I K H I L (@nikhilkalavale) April 26, 2023
बिल्कुल..अर्जुन इस गति से भी सटीक यॉर्कर फेंक सकते हैं
Arjun Tendulkar Can produce yorker ball bowled which hits the cricket pitch around the batsman's feet @mipaltan@IPL— Arvind Raghava (@ArvindRaghava5) April 26, 2023
यह अलग ही बीन बजा रहे हैं
The only problem Kohli fans have with Arjun is that next generation Tendulkar is here & they can't take it that ppl will talk abt him will give respect coz they hate Sachin who gets more respect n treated as God of cricket above their idol they hate every player in this regard— Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) April 26, 2023
इन्हें बात पसंद आयी
Yes he has good control line and length just need to improve his speed then he will be a great bowler— benarasi Babu (@provane_) April 26, 2023
यह भी एक प्वाइंट है
What they were doing since 3-4 years...?— Milan (@milanpatel1111) April 26, 2023
सलाहकारों की कमी नहीं है
Also, he can't be in the team to just bowl 2 overs in the PP. Better don't play if for just 2 overs.— Rohan Mali (@ro21_9) April 26, 2023