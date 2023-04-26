"पिछले 3-4 साल से आप क्या कर रहे थे", मुंबई बॉलिंग कोच बॉन्ड अर्जुन तेंदुलकर के बारे में बोले, फैंस ने किया पलटवार

मास्टर ब्लास्टर के सुपुत्र अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (Arjun Tendulkar) को दो-तीन बाद ही जैसी चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर मिली है, वह बताता है कि फैंस के बीच वह अभी से ही स्टार बन चुके हैं.

मुंबई इंडियंस के कोच और अर्जुन तेंदुलकर

खास बातें

  • सोशल मीडिया पर छाए अर्जुन तेंदुलकर
  • फैंस के बीच जमकर हो रही चर्चा
  • हमने जैसा कहा, अर्जुन ने ठीक वैसा किया-बॉन्ड
नई दिल्ली:

मास्टर ब्लास्टर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) के सुपुत्र अर्जुन जारी इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL 2023) में एकदम छाए हुए हैं. अर्जुन विकेट लें, या छ्क्का जड़ें, यह तूफानी गति से सोशल मीडिया पर छा जा रहा है. ठीक उनके पिता की तरह. मंगलवार को ही नरेंद्र मोदी स्टेडियम (Narendra Modi Stadium) में अर्जुन ने पहले बॉलिंग करते हुए साहा का विकेट चटकाया, तो बाद में दूसरी पाली में पुल करके एक शानदार छक्का भी जड़ा. और यह दर्शाता है कि आने वाले समय में अर्जुन चर्चाओं में जरूर रहेंगे. मैच के बाद उनके प्रदर्शन को सभी ने सराहा, तो इंडिंयस के बॉलिंग कोच और पूर्व कीवी पेसर शेन बॉन्ड ने मैच के बाद प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस में कहा, "पिछले मैच में जो हुआ, उसे देखते हुए अर्जुन ने आज अच्छा किया. जो स्टेडियम इतनी दर्शकों से ठसाठस भरा हुआ हो, वहां खेलना बिल्कुल भी आसान नहीं है. हम उनकी गति बढ़ाने पर काम करेंगे, लेकिन हमने जो उनसे करने को कहा, वह उन्होंने किया", मगर शेन बॉन्ड के बाद फैंस ने मुंबई बॉलिंग कोच पर जमकर कमेंट किए.

ये भाई साहब बॉन्ड को ही ज्ञान बांट रहे हैं.

बिल्कुल..अर्जुन इस गति से भी सटीक यॉर्कर फेंक सकते हैं

यह अलग ही बीन बजा रहे हैं

इन्हें बात पसंद आयी

यह भी एक प्वाइंट है

सलाहकारों की कमी नहीं है





