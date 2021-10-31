T20 World Cup: स्मिथ पर बरसे वॉर्न, अब फैंस कर रहे उन्हें ट्रोल, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

खास बातें
- इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को आठ विकेट से हराया
- स्टीव स्मिथ एक बार फिर हुए फ्लॉप
- शेन वॉर्न ने साधा निशाना
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पूर्व दिग्गज कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) का बल्ला इन दिनों बिल्कुल खामोश चल रहा है. पहले पहल उन्हें आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के दूसरे चरण में रनों के लिए जुझते हुए देखा गया. इसके पश्चात् उनका निराशानजक प्रदर्शन आईसीसी पुरुष T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021) में भी जारी है. हाल यह है कि उनके बल्ले से इस प्रतिष्ठित टूर्नामेंट में अबतक तीन मैच में केवल 64 रन ही निकले हैं, और वह T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों की सूचि में 33वें स्थान पर स्थित हैं.
यह भी पढ़ें
पिछले मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ विकट परिस्थितियों में जब टीम को उनकी खासा जरूरत थी. उस दौरान वो महज एक रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौटते बनें. स्मिथ की इस गैर जिम्मेदाराना पारी को देखकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पूर्व दिग्गज स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न (Shane Warne) काफी निराश हैं, और उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है. पूर्व दिग्गज स्पिनर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से निराशाजनक सिलेक्शन, मार्श को बाहर रखा और मैक्सवेल को पावरप्ले में बैटिंग के लिए उपर भेजा (मैक्सवेल को पावरप्ले के बाद बैटिंग के लिए आना चाहिए था).'
Disappointing selection from Australia leaving Marsh out & Maxwell batting in the power play (he should always come in after power play). Stoinis should have gone in. Poor strategy & tactics from the Aussies. I love Smith but he shouldn't be in the T/20 team. Marsh has to be !!— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) October 30, 2021
उन्होंने अपनी बात को आगे बढ़ाते हुए कहा, 'मैक्सवेल से पहले स्टोयनिस को बल्लेबाजी के लिए आना चाहिए था. टीम की खराब रणनीति. मैं स्मिथ को पसंद करता हूं, लेकिन उनको T20 टीम में नहीं होना चाहिए. स्मिथ की जगह टीम में मार्श को जगह मिलना चाहिए.'
Ind vs Nz: हरभजन ने न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ मैच से पहले प्लेइंग XI को लेकर विराट को दिए 4 अहम सुझाव
वहीं शेन वॉर्न के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है. जो इस प्रकार है-
Stoinis got out for a duck, you want Smith out of the side when he's Aus best spin player and only anchor... That's such a stupid suggestion, stick to discussing pizza toppings, you make more sense...— Johnty (@Johnty35524255) October 30, 2021
He fails in one T20 game and gets trolled like he's the worsttt. Smith is the only anchor you have, he's the only one who knows how to save collapses. Watch WI's condition with all the power hitters and no anchor in the lineup. Players like Smith are important in a T20 lineup.— ηαмαη - ICT ???????? CSK ???????? (@Mr_unknown23_) October 30, 2021
@stevesmith49 are u kidding me! He's better than most of the players mate. He did proven last couple games and one game here's comes all the negativity. Calm down Warnie. He's gonna come back stronger. Players like smudge needs to be in the team especially middle overs.— Abhi???? (@abhiab71) October 30, 2021
Warner - attacking player— Ritesh (@Ritesh88362763) October 30, 2021
Finch - attacking player
Maxwell - attacking player
Stoinis - attacking player
You need someone like Kohli, Kane & Smith who can avoid batting collapse
Smith must be in the team. The steading influence. The opposition are concerned about how to get him out. Problem is..Where is the aggressive Aussie? Need a creative head at the top. This old style is gone. Only have plan "A" ..end of story. Swing and miss or freeze on the crease— Peter Chambers (@Wombatfinance) October 30, 2021
Why only smith is targeted every time ????— Raj (@raj_punter) October 30, 2021
You've conveniently been quiet about Smith for two warm up matches & two group games where he has top scored on three occasions and been not out the other.— jayjnr. (@puntfiend) October 30, 2021
Shit shot today, but he has a hugely important role to play in our line up & I don't know how you're blind to it.
Where were you with your legendary analysis sir in the first 2 games? Smith had played a pivotal role in the first game and a good enough knock to see Australia home against SL. What was marsh's contribution? Why you saying this only after the fall of Smith?— Param Jain (@pune109) October 30, 2021
Steve smith holds your all attacking players together and has been your best batsman in last few games. Your agenda against smith is mind boggling sometimes. Leaving marsh can be debated but dropping smith will be stupid.— Sahil Sardana, MBBS (he/him) (@SahilSardana5) October 30, 2021
बता दें आईसीसी पुरुष T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 का 26वां मुकाबला बीते शनिवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच दुबई स्थित दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला गया. इस मुकाबले में टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम निर्धारित ओवरों में 125 रनों पर ढेर हो गई. वहीं 126 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए इंग्लैंड की टीम ने इसे 11.4 ओवरों में महज 2 विकेट के नुकसान पर प्राप्त कर लिया. टीम के लिए विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर ने पारी की शुरुआत करते हुए 32 गेंद में 71 रन की नाबाद अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली.
भारत vs न्यूजीलैंड, मैच के लिए फैंटेसी टिप्स और प्रिडिक्शंस
.