T20 World Cup: स्मिथ पर बरसे वॉर्न, अब फैंस कर रहे उन्हें ट्रोल, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

T20 World Cup: स्मिथ पर बरसे वॉर्न, अब फैंस कर रहे उन्हें ट्रोल, पढ़ें पूरा मामला

स्टीव स्मिथ पर बरसे शेन वॉर्न

दुबई:

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पूर्व दिग्गज कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ (Steve Smith) का बल्ला इन दिनों बिल्कुल खामोश चल रहा है. पहले पहल उन्हें आईपीएल 2021 (IPL 2021) के दूसरे चरण में रनों के लिए जुझते हुए देखा गया. इसके पश्चात् उनका निराशानजक प्रदर्शन आईसीसी पुरुष T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 (ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021) में भी जारी है. हाल यह है कि उनके बल्ले से इस प्रतिष्ठित टूर्नामेंट में अबतक तीन मैच में केवल 64 रन ही निकले हैं, और वह T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 में सर्वाधिक रन बनाने वाले खिलाड़ियों की सूचि में 33वें स्थान पर स्थित हैं. 

पिछले मुकाबले में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ विकट परिस्थितियों में जब टीम को उनकी खासा जरूरत थी. उस दौरान वो महज एक रन बनाकर पवेलियन लौटते बनें. स्मिथ की इस गैर जिम्मेदाराना पारी को देखकर ऑस्ट्रेलियाई पूर्व दिग्गज स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न (Shane Warne) काफी निराश हैं, और उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त की है. पूर्व दिग्गज स्पिनर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा है, 'ऑस्ट्रेलिया की ओर से निराशाजनक सिलेक्शन, मार्श को बाहर रखा और मैक्सवेल को पावरप्ले में बैटिंग के लिए उपर भेजा (मैक्सवेल को पावरप्ले के बाद बैटिंग के लिए आना चाहिए था).'

उन्होंने अपनी बात को आगे बढ़ाते हुए कहा, 'मैक्सवेल से पहले स्टोयनिस को बल्लेबाजी के लिए आना चाहिए था. टीम की खराब रणनीति. मैं स्मिथ को पसंद करता हूं, लेकिन उनको T20 टीम में नहीं होना चाहिए. स्मिथ की जगह टीम में मार्श को जगह मिलना चाहिए.'

वहीं शेन वॉर्न के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने उन्हें ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया है. जो इस प्रकार है- 

बता दें आईसीसी पुरुष T20 वर्ल्ड कप 2021 का 26वां मुकाबला बीते शनिवार को ऑस्ट्रेलिया और इंग्लैंड के बीच दुबई स्थित दुबई इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट स्टेडियम में खेला गया. इस मुकाबले में टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम निर्धारित ओवरों में 125 रनों पर ढेर हो गई. वहीं 126 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करते हुए इंग्लैंड की टीम ने इसे 11.4 ओवरों में महज 2 विकेट के नुकसान पर प्राप्त कर लिया. टीम के लिए विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज जोस बटलर ने पारी की शुरुआत करते हुए 32 गेंद में 71 रन की नाबाद अर्धशतकीय पारी खेली. 

