RCB की हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभमन गिल की बहन के साथ हुआ बुरा बर्ताव, मचा बवाल

Shubman Gill's sister Shahneel Gill: गिल के शतक के कारण आरसीबी टीम का एक बार फिर खिताब जीतने का सपना टूट गया. गुजरात की जीत के बाद कुछ ऐसा हुआ है जिसकी सोशल मीडिया खूब चर्चा हो रही है.

शुभमन गिल की बहन के साथ हुए बुरा बर्ताव

Shubman Gill, Sister Shahneel Gill: शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) के कारण आरसीबी की टीम आईपीएल प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने से वंचित रह गई. गिल ने शानदार 104 रन की पारी खेलकर विराट कोहली की शतकीय पारी को फीका कर दिया. बता दें कि मैच के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभमन गिल की बहन शहनील गिल पर आरसीबी के फैन्स ने भड़ास निकाली, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शहनील  गिल के लिए अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया, जिसकी चर्चा हो रही है. वहीं, गिल के फैन्स और क्रिकेट के सही वाले फैन्स ने उन लोगों को फटकार लगाते हुए भी जवाब दिया है. बता दें कि गुजरात की जीत के बाद गिल की बहन ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर किया जिसके बाद कमेंट बॉक्स पर लोगों ने उनको लेकर कई तरह की बातें सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी, जिसको लेकर अब ट्विटर पर बातें हो रही है,

गुजरात टाइटंस ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में रविवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) को छह विकेट से हराकर मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) की प्लेऑफ में जगह सुरक्षित की. आरसीबी ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विराट कोहली के नाबाद 101 रन की मदद से पांच विकेट पर 197 रन बनाए. गुजरात ने शुभमन गिल के नाबाद 104 रन की मदद से चार विकेट पर 198 रन बनाकर जीत दर्ज की.

शुभमन गिल ने लगाया आईपीएल करियर का दूसरा शतक


गिल का यह आईपीएल करियर में दूसरा शतक है. वहीं, टी-20 में  गिल का यह चौथा शतक है. आईपीएल के इतिहास में शुभमन लगातार 2 मैच में शतक लगाने वाले चौथे बल्लेबाज हैं. गिल ने अपनी 104 रन की पारी में 52 गेंद का सामना किया जिसमें 5 चौके और 8 छक्के लगाने में सफल रहे. 

