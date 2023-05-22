RCB की हार के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभमन गिल की बहन के साथ हुआ बुरा बर्ताव, मचा बवाल

Shubman Gill, Sister Shahneel Gill: शुभमन गिल (Shubman Gill) के कारण आरसीबी की टीम आईपीएल प्लेऑफ में पहुंचने से वंचित रह गई. गिल ने शानदार 104 रन की पारी खेलकर विराट कोहली की शतकीय पारी को फीका कर दिया. बता दें कि मैच के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर शुभमन गिल की बहन शहनील गिल पर आरसीबी के फैन्स ने भड़ास निकाली, सोशल मीडिया पर लोगों ने शहनील गिल के लिए अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग किया, जिसकी चर्चा हो रही है. वहीं, गिल के फैन्स और क्रिकेट के सही वाले फैन्स ने उन लोगों को फटकार लगाते हुए भी जवाब दिया है. बता दें कि गुजरात की जीत के बाद गिल की बहन ने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट शेयर किया जिसके बाद कमेंट बॉक्स पर लोगों ने उनको लेकर कई तरह की बातें सोशल मीडिया पर लिखी, जिसको लेकर अब ट्विटर पर बातें हो रही है,
Look at the tweets today for Shubhman Gill and his sister. Man this is why I hated when Kohli - Anushka pardoned that "IIT graduate" who gave rape threat to vamika. Some of these guys need to be behind bars and careers ruined. He should have been made an example to stop all this.— ∆nkit🏏 (@CaughtAtGully) May 21, 2023
Some of the sick kohli fans abusing Gill & his family(especially his sister)— Karthick Shivaraman (Imagine NO Blue tick Here) (@iskarthi_) May 21, 2023
This toxicity and the negative energy creates by these sk called fans is also one reason for the king to not see the light🏃
GILL is the Future superstar of Indian cricket❤
Agree or CRY forever sickos pic.twitter.com/8TYLG2LwTI
One of the main reason I can't stand RCB and hope they never win the trophy is cause of their toxic fan base. Abusing Gill and now his sister and all Gill did was his job for the team that employs him.— Prantik (@Pran__07) May 21, 2023
The hug between the King and the Prince.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2023
Two heroes of the night! pic.twitter.com/AM5xtIbNEy
गुजरात टाइटंस ने इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में रविवार को यहां रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर (RCB) को छह विकेट से हराकर मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) की प्लेऑफ में जगह सुरक्षित की. आरसीबी ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए विराट कोहली के नाबाद 101 रन की मदद से पांच विकेट पर 197 रन बनाए. गुजरात ने शुभमन गिल के नाबाद 104 रन की मदद से चार विकेट पर 198 रन बनाकर जीत दर्ज की.
शुभमन गिल ने लगाया आईपीएल करियर का दूसरा शतक
गिल का यह आईपीएल करियर में दूसरा शतक है. वहीं, टी-20 में गिल का यह चौथा शतक है. आईपीएल के इतिहास में शुभमन लगातार 2 मैच में शतक लगाने वाले चौथे बल्लेबाज हैं. गिल ने अपनी 104 रन की पारी में 52 गेंद का सामना किया जिसमें 5 चौके और 8 छक्के लगाने में सफल रहे.
