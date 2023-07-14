चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण होने पर देश भर से मिल रही है दुआएं, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग कर रहे रिएक्ट

शुक्रवार को चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण हो चुका है. ये पूरे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है. इस सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद पीएम मोदी समेत कई लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिए देश को बधाई दी है. पीएम मोदी ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा है- अंतरिक्ष यात्रा में भारत का नया अध्याय है. वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा है- चांद पर भारत की पहुंच. ये हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों के कारण ही सफल हो पाया है. इसके अलावा कई और लोगों ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है. आइए देखते हैं किन-किन लोगों ने अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं.
पीएम मोदी
Chandrayaan-3 scripts a new chapter in India's space odyssey. It soars high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. This momentous achievement is a testament to our scientists' relentless dedication. I salute their spirit and ingenuity! https://t.co/gko6fnOUaK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023
मोदी ने यान के प्रक्षेपण के तत्काल बाद एक ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘चंद्रयान-3 ने भारत की अंतरिक्ष यात्रा में एक नया अध्याय लिखा है। यह हर भारतीय के सपनों और महत्वाकांक्षाओं को ऊपर उठाते हुए ऊंची उड़ान भरता है. यह महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक समर्पण का प्रमाण है. मैं उनकी भावना और सरलता को सलाम करता हूं.''
कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है- ये पूरे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है. हमारे वैज्ञानिकों ने गौरान्वित किया है.
Today, more than a billion of us look to the sky, beaming with pride. 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 14, 2023
Chandrayaan 3 is the fruit of decades of labour by the scientific community since the launch of India's space programme in 1962, followed by the creation of ISRO in 1969.
The success of this mission will…
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष ने भी बधाई दी है
Our collective happiness is Over the Moon !!— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 14, 2023
Thanks to the tremendous ingenuity, dedication, skill and hard work of our scientists, engineers and everyone involved in the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 Mission.
We are extremely proud of each one of you for this remarkable… pic.twitter.com/Sqh0f1di96
सैंड आर्टिस्ट सुदर्शन पटनायक ने भी बधाई दी है
Jai Ho 🇮🇳 #Chandrayaan3 LVM3 had a majestic launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 14, 2023
Congratulations team @isro 🙏 pic.twitter.com/MeVGecTM9k
केंद्रीय मंत्री ने भी शुभकामनाएं दी है
A proud moment for Indians across the globe 🇮🇳🇮🇳— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) July 14, 2023
Congratulations to the brilliant Team @isro on the historic launch of #Chandrayaan3 at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in #Sriharikota.
India's remarkable 3rd lunar exploration mission, marks a significant stride in our #AatmaNirbhar… pic.twitter.com/rLHVf2lbY2
भारतीय सेना ने भी बधाई दी है
14 July 2023#IndianArmy congratulates Team @isro for the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3 and conveys best wishes for the successful completion of the lunar mission. The path breaking event will be etched in Golden Letters in history of the Nation. pic.twitter.com/CnptU17MMs— ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) July 14, 2023
रेल मंत्री ने भी बधाई दी है
Soaring pride of India! 🚀#Chandrayaan3pic.twitter.com/tMB7AzHb83— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) July 14, 2023
किरण रिजिजू ने खास अंदाज में शुभकामनाएं दी है
#Chandrayaan3, India's third lunar exploration mission takes off from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh.— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) July 14, 2023
🚀LVM3 Launch Vehicle Mk III takes the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to Geo Transfer Orbit (GTO).
Congratulations to @ISRO in bringing the Moon closer to us! pic.twitter.com/2eELKSaeH5
वन अधिकारी प्रवीण कासवान ने भी बधाई दी है
A lift off. Congratulations to all #Indians and scientific community for #Chandrayaan3. Proud moment 🇮🇳 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/de73zmspER— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 14, 2023
परिवहन मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने भी बधाई दी है
Best wishes to the @isro for #Chandrayaan3, a remarkable mission pushing the boundaries of space exploration!— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 14, 2023
Let's celebrate the strides in science, innovation, and human curiosity that have brought us this far. May this mission inspire us all to dream bigger and reach for… pic.twitter.com/63sJwonVcz
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के खिलाड़ी दिनेश कार्तिक ने भी शुभकामनाएं दी है.
All the very best to @isro for the launch of #Chandrayaan3.— DK (@DineshKarthik) July 14, 2023
Take the 🇮🇳 high in the sky and beyond! pic.twitter.com/yCIhxf5QXF
भारतीय अभिनेता सोनू सूद ने भी बधाई दी है.
History Created.. proud moment for every Indians#Chandrayaan3 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/LkJDOM2uJZ— sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 14, 2023
यूके स्पेस एजेंसी ने इसरो को बधाई दी है
Destination: Moon 🌕— UK Space Agency (@spacegovuk) July 14, 2023
Congratulations @isro on the successful launch of #Chandrayaan3! 🥳🚀🇮🇳 https://t.co/oARZRjus4gpic.twitter.com/IoKaXvr5ue
जय शाह ने भी बधाई दी है
Success! #Chandrayaan3 has soared into the sky, carrying our dreams and aspirations to new heights! Congratulations to @isro and the dedicated team behind this remarkable achievement. We eagerly await the discoveries and insights that await us on the lunar surface! #ISROpic.twitter.com/Mr5TT3CVUi— Jay Shah (@JayShah) July 14, 2023
चंद्रयान-3 का प्रक्षेपण शुक्रवार को अपराह्न 2.35 बजे किया गया. चंद्रयान-3 को ले जाने वाला 642 टन वजन का, 43.5 मीटर ऊंचा रॉकेट एलवीएम-3 श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से प्रक्षेपित किया गया. यह मिशन सिर्फ भारत के लिए ही नहीं, पूरी दुनिया के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है.