चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण होने पर देश भर से मिल रही है दुआएं, सोशल मीडिया पर लोग कर रहे रिएक्ट

चंद्रयान-3 का प्रक्षेपण शुक्रवार को अपराह्न 2.35 बजे किया गया. चंद्रयान-3 को ले जाने वाला 642 टन वजन का, 43.5 मीटर ऊंचा रॉकेट एलवीएम-3 श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से प्रक्षेपित किया गया. यह मिशन सिर्फ भारत के लिए ही नहीं, पूरी दुनिया के लिए महत्वपूर्ण है.

शुक्रवार को चंद्रयान-3 के सफल प्रक्षेपण हो चुका है. ये पूरे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है. इस सफल प्रक्षेपण के बाद पीएम मोदी समेत कई लोगों ने सोशल मीडिया के ज़रिए देश को बधाई दी है. पीएम मोदी ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा है- अंतरिक्ष यात्रा में भारत का नया अध्याय है. वहीं कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा है- चांद पर भारत की पहुंच. ये हमारे देश के वैज्ञानिकों के कारण ही सफल हो पाया है. इसके अलावा कई और लोगों ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है. आइए देखते हैं किन-किन लोगों ने अपनी शुभकामनाएं दी हैं.

मोदी ने यान के प्रक्षेपण के तत्काल बाद एक ट्वीट में कहा, ‘‘चंद्रयान-3 ने भारत की अंतरिक्ष यात्रा में एक नया अध्याय लिखा है। यह हर भारतीय के सपनों और महत्वाकांक्षाओं को ऊपर उठाते हुए ऊंची उड़ान भरता है. यह महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हमारे वैज्ञानिकों के अथक समर्पण का प्रमाण है. मैं उनकी भावना और सरलता को सलाम करता हूं.''

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है- ये पूरे देश के लिए गर्व की बात है. हमारे वैज्ञानिकों ने गौरान्वित किया है.

