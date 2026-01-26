Republic Day 2026: AI की मदद से ऐसे बनाएं अपनी देशभक्ति वाली फोटो, ये रहे सबसे शानदार 5 Prompts

AI Photos Prompts: आज यानी 26 जनवरी को भारत अपना 77वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है. इस खास मौके पर हर तरफ तिरंगा लहरा रहा है और सोशल मीडिया पर भी देशभक्ति की जबरदस्त झलक देखने को मिल रही है. आजकल लोग AI-जेनरेटेड देशभक्ति इमेजेस के जरिए अपनी भावनाएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. AI की मदद से तैयार की गई ये तस्वीरें न सिर्फ आकर्षक होती हैं, बल्कि देखने में बेहद क्रिएटिव और यूनिक भी लगती हैं. अगर आप भी गणतंत्र दिवस के मौके पर अपने इंस्टाग्राम-फेसबुक पर देशभक्ति वाली फोटोज पोस्ट करना चाहते हैं, तो यह खबर आपके लिए ही है. आज हम आपके लिए Gemini AI के ऐसे 5 प्रॉम्प्ट्स लेकर आए हैं, जिनकी मदद से आप एकदम असली दिखने वाली अपनी देशभक्ति की फोटो बना सकते हैं. इसके लिए आपको Gemini AI पर अपनी फोटो अपलोड कर, नीच दिए गए प्रॉम्प्ट्स डालने होंगे. इसकी जानकारी कंटेंट क्रिएटर अरविंद कुमावत ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम हैंडल से पोस्ट शेयर कर दी है.

1. हाथ में झंडा लिए फोटो के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

अपने हाथ में झंडा लिए फोटो तैयार करवाने के लिए पहले आप अपनी एक इमेज Gemini AI पर अपलोड करें और फिर "Hyper-realistic portrait of the SAME MAN/WOMAN holding the Indian national flag on a flagpole with his right hand, standing confidently. Face must remain 100% identical to uploaded photo with same expression and emotion. Wearing white shirt with rolled sleeves and blue denim jeans. Outdoor open sky background, soft clouds, warm morning sunlight. Flag moving naturally with wind. Real DSLR depth of field, natural color grading, realistic skin pores, true lighting, no CGI look, no plastic skin, cinematic realism not poster style, ultra-clear focus, ar 4:5." डाल दें.

2. अशोक स्तंभ के साथ फोटो के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

अशोक स्तंभ के साथ फोटो बनवाने के लिए आप इस प्रॉम्प्ट का इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. 'A powerful, ultra-realistic portrait of a confident Indian woman/man standing in front of the Ashoka Pillar emblem, wearing a fitted white kurti. The Indian tricolor flag is draped over his shoulders like a shawl, with the flag wrapping naturally around his body and resting over one shoulder. His hands are calmly folded in front, and his head is tilted slightly upwards, as if in deep prayer or expressing gratitude to God, ar 4:6.'

3. बैकग्राउंड में लहराते झंडे के साथ फोटो के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

अपनी इमेज Gemini AI पर अपलोड कर आप यह प्रॉम्प्ट डालें- 'Ultra-realistic photo of the SAME PERSON from the uploaded image, standing outdoors on a rooftop terrace, giving a respectful right-hand salute. Preserve original face structure, skin tone, hairstyle, beard and facial expression exactly (if smiling keep smile, if neutral keep neutral). Wearing a clean white cotton kurta with natural fabric texture. Indian tricolor flag waving softly behind him with clear Ashoka Chakra. Natural daylight, soft sky, light breeze moving the flag. DSLR camera realism, sharp face focus, natural skin texture, no beauty filter, no artificial lighting, shallow depth of field, realistic shadows, professional photography look, ar 4:5.'

4. इसी के लिए दूसरा प्रॉम्प्ट

'A young Indian woman/man with the exact same facial features as the woman in the provided image, including her wavy dark hair and bindi. She is proudly saluting with a confident smile, looking upward with hope and pride. She is wearing a trendy white denim jacket and white jeans. In the background, a large Indian national flag is waving in the wind against a soft, natural outdoor setting with a cloudy sky and a blurred distant crowd. Cinematic lighting, photorealistic style, ar 4:6.'

5. बैकग्राउंड में लहराते झंडे के साथ क्लोज अप फोटो के लिए प्रॉम्प्ट

'A young Indian man standing confidently outdoors, saluting with his right hand while smiling proudly. He is wearing a stylish off-white distressed jacket over a dark inner shirt. Behind him, the Indian national flag fills the background, with the Ashoka Chakra clearly visible and the tricolour waving in the wind. Bright daylight, open sky, patriotic atmosphere. Sharp facial details, expressive eyes, well-groomed hair, light stubble, ar 4:5.'