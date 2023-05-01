विज्ञापन
Dharmendra Birthday: सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल ने धर्मेंद्र के फैंस का किया वेलकम, तस्वीरें हो रहीं वायरल

Dharmendra Birthday Special: धर्मेंद्र के 90वें बर्थडे पर सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल ने फैंस के लिए सुपरस्टार के जुहू वाले घर के दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं.

  • सुपरस्टार धर्मेंद्र की आज यानी 8 दिसंबर को 90वीं जयंती है, जिसके चलते फैंस, सेलेब्स और दिग्गज सुपरस्टार की फैमिली पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.
  • इसी बीच सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल ने फैंस के लिए भी धर्मेंद्र के जुहू वाले घर के दरवाजे खोल दिए हैं. इसकी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं.
  • कुछ तस्वीरों में सनी देओल और बॉबी देओल को मुस्कुराते हुए धर्मेंद्र के फैंस के साथ पोज देते हुए देखा जा सकता है.
  • देश के कोने कोने से फैंस धर्मेंद्र के 90वें जन्मदिन पर उनके जुहू वाले घर पर आए, जिसकी तस्वीरों को फैंस का खूब प्यार मिल रहा है.
  • 8 नवंबर को ही धर्मेंद्र का जन्म पंजाब में हुआ था. जबकि बीते महीने 24 नवंबर को धर्मेंद्र का निधन मुंबई में उनके जुहू वाले घर में हो गया था.
