Asian Games 2023, September 26: पुरुष हॉकी में भारत बनाम सिंगापुर के बीच मुकाबला जारी, दूसरे क्वार्टर के बाद भारत 6-0 से आगे

Starting XI 🏑#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 led by Harmanpreet Singh are looking sharp as they take on Singapore in today's encounter of the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022.



⏰ 26th Sept 6:30 AM IST.

📍Hangzhou, China.

📺 Streaming on Sony LIV and Sony Sports Network.#HockeyIndia... pic.twitter.com/U3VZkX4JPj