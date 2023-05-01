रात में बच गए हैं चावल तो सुबह बनाएं ये टेस्टी डिश

\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093f \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902? \u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0914\u0930 \u0928 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0947! \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0901 \u0939\u092e\u0928\u0947\u0902 6 \u092c\u0947\u0939\u0926 \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926\u093f\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u092c\u091a\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u091a\u093e\u0935\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902.