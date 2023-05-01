विज्ञापन
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
विशेष लिंक

रात में बच गए हैं चावल तो सुबह बनाएं ये टेस्टी डिश

क्या आप सोच रहे हैं कि बचे हुए चावल का क्या करें? तो अब और न सोचे! यहाँ हमनें 6 बेहद स्वादिष्ट रेसिपी बताई गई हैं जिन्हें आप बचे हुए चावल से बना सकते हैं.

Share
  • अंडे, चावल, पनीर, प्याज, टमाटर या अपनी पसंद की कोई भी सब्जी एक साथ फेंटें. गरम तवे में डालें, तब तक पकाएँ जब तक यह सेट न जाए, मोड़ें और हर्ब्स से सजाएँ.
    Share
    अंडे, चावल, पनीर, प्याज, टमाटर या अपनी पसंद की कोई भी सब्जी एक साथ फेंटें. गरम तवे में डालें, तब तक पकाएँ जब तक यह सेट न जाए, मोड़ें और हर्ब्स से सजाएँ.
  • अपने चावल में बीन्स, अपनी पसंद का मीट, चीज़, साल्सा, लेट्यूस डालें और ऊपर से गुआकामोल, कॉर्न और खट्टी क्रीम डालें. मिश्रण को टॉर्टिला में लपेटें, थोड़ा टोस्ट करें और आपके स्वादिष्ट बरिटोस तैयार हैं.
    Share
    अपने चावल में बीन्स, अपनी पसंद का मीट, चीज़, साल्सा, लेट्यूस डालें और ऊपर से गुआकामोल, कॉर्न और खट्टी क्रीम डालें. मिश्रण को टॉर्टिला में लपेटें, थोड़ा टोस्ट करें और आपके स्वादिष्ट बरिटोस तैयार हैं.
  • कुछ अंडे फेंटें और अपने चावल, पनीर और कटी हुई सब्जियों में मिलाएँ. मिश्रण को चिकनाई लगी बेकिंग डिश में डालें और तब तक बेक करें जब तक कि यह सेट और सुनहरा भूरा न हो जाए. यह फ्रिटाटा एक कंपलीट मील के लिए एकदम सही ब्रंच डिश है!
    Share
    कुछ अंडे फेंटें और अपने चावल, पनीर और कटी हुई सब्जियों में मिलाएँ. मिश्रण को चिकनाई लगी बेकिंग डिश में डालें और तब तक बेक करें जब तक कि यह सेट और सुनहरा भूरा न हो जाए. यह फ्रिटाटा एक कंपलीट मील के लिए एकदम सही ब्रंच डिश है!
  • लहसुन, मटर, शिमला मिर्च, गाजर, गोभी, चिकन या टोफू को भून लें और अपने चावल में मिला लें. एक अंडा फेंटें, सब कुछ मिलाएँ और सोया सॉस डालें. यह फ्राइड राइस निश्चित रूप से आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला देगा!
    Share
    लहसुन, मटर, शिमला मिर्च, गाजर, गोभी, चिकन या टोफू को भून लें और अपने चावल में मिला लें. एक अंडा फेंटें, सब कुछ मिलाएँ और सोया सॉस डालें. यह फ्राइड राइस निश्चित रूप से आपके चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला देगा!
  • यह मीठी भारतीय मिठाई चावल, दूध, चीनी, केसर और इलायची से बनी चावल की खीर है. एक बढ़िया क्रंच के लिए, इसमें कुछ कुचले हुए मेवे और सूखे मेवे डालें और अपनी स्वादिष्ट खीर को ठंडा-ठंडा परोसें!
    Share
    यह मीठी भारतीय मिठाई चावल, दूध, चीनी, केसर और इलायची से बनी चावल की खीर है. एक बढ़िया क्रंच के लिए, इसमें कुछ कुचले हुए मेवे और सूखे मेवे डालें और अपनी स्वादिष्ट खीर को ठंडा-ठंडा परोसें!
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com