भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहला वनडे: विराट-रोहित ने नेट्स पर जमकर बहाया पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें

\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a 19 \u0905\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0942\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0940\u091c \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u093e \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u0909\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u092c\u0939\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948. \u0936\u0941\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u0938\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u093e.