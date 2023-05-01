विज्ञापन
विशेष लिंक

भारत बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहला वनडे: विराट-रोहित ने नेट्स पर जमकर बहाया पसीना, देखें तस्वीरें

भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच 19 अक्टूबर को पर्थ में सीरीज का पहला मुकाबला खेला जाएगा और उससे पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने नेट्स पर जमकर पसीना बहाया है. शुक्रवार को भारत का दूसरा प्रैक्टिस सेशन रहा.

Share
  • भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पर्थ में होने वाले सीरीज के पहले मैच से पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ी नेट्स पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट : X@BCCI)
    Share
    भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच पर्थ में होने वाले सीरीज के पहले मैच से पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ी नेट्स पर जमकर पसीना बहा रहे हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट : X@BCCI)
  • शुक्रवार को भारत के प्रैक्टिस का दूसरा दिन था और कोहली एक बार फिर मैदान पर अभ्यास करते दिखे. (फोटो क्रेडिट : X@gulabparih43819)
    Share
    शुक्रवार को भारत के प्रैक्टिस का दूसरा दिन था और कोहली एक बार फिर मैदान पर अभ्यास करते दिखे. (फोटो क्रेडिट : X@gulabparih43819)
  • दूसरा दिन कोहली काफी जॉली मूड में दिखे और उनका और अर्शदीप का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वह अभ्यास के बीच मजे करते दिख रहे हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@chaitanyanits)
    Share
    दूसरा दिन कोहली काफी जॉली मूड में दिखे और उनका और अर्शदीप का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है, जिसमें वह अभ्यास के बीच मजे करते दिख रहे हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@chaitanyanits)
  • इससे पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने गुरुवार को प्रैक्टिस की थी. पहले दिन रोहित शर्मा ने नेट्स पर बल्लेबाजी का अभ्यास किया था और वो अच्छे टच में दिख रहे थे. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    इससे पहले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों ने गुरुवार को प्रैक्टिस की थी. पहले दिन रोहित शर्मा ने नेट्स पर बल्लेबाजी का अभ्यास किया था और वो अच्छे टच में दिख रहे थे. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने भी गुरुवार को कुछ थ्रोडाउन लिए. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    विकेटकीपर बल्लेबाज केएल राहुल ने भी गुरुवार को कुछ थ्रोडाउन लिए. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • कोहली ने भारत के लिए आखिरी मुकाबला चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में खेला था और वो करीब सात महीने बाद भारतीय जर्सी में दिखेंगे. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    कोहली ने भारत के लिए आखिरी मुकाबला चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में खेला था और वो करीब सात महीने बाद भारतीय जर्सी में दिखेंगे. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • बुमराह वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम का हिस्सा नहीं है, ऐसे में देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि अर्शदीप को मौका मिलता है तो वो कैसा प्रदर्शन करते हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    बुमराह वनडे सीरीज के लिए टीम का हिस्सा नहीं है, ऐसे में देखना दिलचस्प होगा कि अर्शदीप को मौका मिलता है तो वो कैसा प्रदर्शन करते हैं. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • प्रैक्टिस के दौरान कोच गौतम गंभीर और रोहित शर्मा को काफी समय तक बातचीक करते देखा गया. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    प्रैक्टिस के दौरान कोच गौतम गंभीर और रोहित शर्मा को काफी समय तक बातचीक करते देखा गया. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • सीरीज के लिए हर्षित राणा टीम में जगह बनाने में सफल हुए हैं. उनको लेकर काफी सवाल है. ऐसे में उनके प्रदर्शन पर फैंस की निगाहें होंगी. प्रैक्टिस में उन्हें गेंदबाजी का अभ्यास किया. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    सीरीज के लिए हर्षित राणा टीम में जगह बनाने में सफल हुए हैं. उनको लेकर काफी सवाल है. ऐसे में उनके प्रदर्शन पर फैंस की निगाहें होंगी. प्रैक्टिस में उन्हें गेंदबाजी का अभ्यास किया. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
  • प्रैक्टिस के दौरान गिल ने पहले रोहित और उसके बाद कोहली से बल्लेबाजी को लेकर बातचीत की है. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
    Share
    प्रैक्टिस के दौरान गिल ने पहले रोहित और उसके बाद कोहली से बल्लेबाजी को लेकर बातचीत की है. (फोटो क्रेडिट :X@BCCI)
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com