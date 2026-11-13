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मुंबई के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बजे छठ के गीत तो भड़के राज ठाकरे, BJP पर झगड़ा कराने की तोहमत मढ़ी, कहा-यूपी चुनाव का असर

मुंबई के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर छठ पूजा के पहले छठ मैया के गीत बजाए गए थे, जिस पर विवाद होता दिख रहा है. कुछ संगठनों ने इसका विरोध जताया था, जिसके बाद इस मामले में राजनीति होती नजर आ रही है.

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मुंबई के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बजे छठ के गीत तो भड़के राज ठाकरे, BJP पर झगड़ा कराने की तोहमत मढ़ी, कहा-यूपी चुनाव का असर
मुंबई के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बजे छठ के गीत तो राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना (फाइल फोटो)
  • छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर मुंबई के कई रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भोजपुरी छठ पूजा के पारंपरिक गीत बजाए गए थे.
  • महाराष्ट्र में कुछ संगठनों ने इन गीतों के कारण मराठी अस्मिता को ठेस पहुंचने का आरोप लगाया है.
  • राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि छठ पूजा विवाद को चुनावी फायदा उठाने के लिए भड़काया जा रहा है.
क्या इससे मुंबई में राजनीतिक तनाव और बढ़ेगा?

छठ महापर्व को लेकर हर साल मुंबई से भी कई स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाता है. इस बार भी स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं, लेकिन मुंबई में एक नया राजनीतिक विवाद होता दिख रहा है. मध्य और पश्चिम रेलवे के कई बड़े स्टेशनों पर अनाउंसमेंट सिस्टम से छठ पूजा के भोजपुरी गाने बजाए गए थे, जिसके बाद कुछ संगठनों ने इसका विरोध किया था. विवाद बढ़ने के बाद रेलवे को कई स्टेशनों पर गाने बंद करने पड़े. पहली बार था जब मुंबई के स्टेशनों पर इस तरह छठ पूजा के गाने बजाए गए थे. रेलवे का कहना था कि यह यात्रियों के स्वागत के लिए किया गया था, लेकिन विरोधियों का आरोप था कि इससे मराठी अस्मिता को ठेस पहुंची और लोकल यात्रियों की जरूरी घोषणाएं तक बाधित हुईं. इस मामले में राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर निशाना साधा है. 

मुंबई से बिहार की तरफ जाती हैं ट्रेनें 

छठ पूजा के मौके पर बिहार, झारखंड और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश जाने वाले यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ को देखते हुए रेलवे विशेष ट्रेनों का संचालन कर रहा है. छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस (CSMT) और लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस (LTT) सहित कुछ स्टेशनों पJ छठ मैया के पारंपरिक गीत बजाए जा रहे थे. इंटरनेट पर जैसे ही इनके वीडियो वायरल हुए थे, तो मामला बढ़ गया. बता दें कि वडाला, दादर, सानपाडा, आंबिवली जैसे स्टेशनों पर गाने बजाए गए. इसके अलावा कसारा-कर्जत रूट, हार्बर लाइन और नवी मुंबई के कई स्टेशनों पर भी यही नजारा देखने को मिला है. 

महाराष्ट्र में संगठनों ने किया विरोध 

महाराष्ट्र में कुछ संगठनों ने इसका विरोध किया है. शिवसेना (UBT) की नगर सेविका माधुरी मांजरेकर ने इस मामले में रेलवे प्रशासन से शिकायत की थी. उनका कहना है कि रेलवे स्टेशन आम यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हैं, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर तेज आवाज में गाने बजाकर यात्रियों को परेशान करना उचित नहीं है. वहीं महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण रेलवे कामगार सेना के नेता जितेंद्र पाटिल ने भी इसका विरोध किया था. मराठी एकीकरण समिति ने भी विरोध जताया. जिसके बाद मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी स्वप्नील नीला ने मामले में सफाई दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि यह गाने केवल उसी स्टेशनों पर बजे थे, जहां से स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा था. 

राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना 

इस मामले में महाराष्ट्र नव निर्माण सेना के प्रमुख राज ठाकरे ने भी विरोध किया है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा 'बीजेपी और उसका जहरीला सोशल मीडिया इकोसिस्टम आजकल 'छठ पूजा' के मुद्दे का फायदा उठाकर मुंबई और महाराष्ट्र में झगड़ा भड़काने की बेताब कोशिश कर रहे हैं. इसके लिए वे सोशल मीडिया पर रस्मों और उनसे होने वाले 'कल्चरल हमले' को दिखाते हुए रील चला रहे हैं. जैसे कि इतना ही काफी नहीं था उन्होंने मुंबई के कुछ रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भोजपुरी गाना बजाने की भी कोशिश की जिसे महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (MNS) ने तुरंत बंद करवा दिया. फिर भी बीजेपी निराश है क्योंकि वे जो झगड़ा चाहते थे, वह नहीं हो पाया. यह सारी पागलपन भरी चालें उत्तर प्रदेश में आने वाले चुनावों को ध्यान में रखकर की जा रही हैं. 

शिवसेना ने किया समर्थन 

वहीं दूसरी तरफ शिवसेना नेता संजय निरुपम ने गानों का बचाव किया, उन्होंने कहा कि छठ के गीत हजारों साल से भोजपुरी, मैथिली और मगही में गाए जाने वाले पारंपरिक भक्ति गीत हैं. भारतीय रेलवे देश के हजारों स्टेशनों पर छठ के गीत बजा रही है. शिवसेना सांसद नरेश म्हस्के ने कहा कि गाने बजाने को लेकर पहले भी निर्देश थे, लेकिन अब उन्हें बंद कर दिया गया है. उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर भारतीय भी भारतीय हिंदू हैं और छठ हिंदुओं का त्योहार है, इसलिए इसका विरोध गलत है.

मुंबई में फिलहाल यह मामला गर्माया हुआ है. क्योंकि एक तरफ कुछ संगठन इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ संगठन इसे सही बता रहे हैं. जिससे यह मामला राजनीतिक तौर पर फिलहाल चर्चा में है. 

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