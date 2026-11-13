मुंबई के रेलवे स्टेशनों पर बजे छठ के गीत तो भड़के राज ठाकरे, BJP पर झगड़ा कराने की तोहमत मढ़ी, कहा-यूपी चुनाव का असर

- छठ महापर्व के अवसर पर मुंबई के कई रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भोजपुरी छठ पूजा के पारंपरिक गीत बजाए गए थे.
- महाराष्ट्र में कुछ संगठनों ने इन गीतों के कारण मराठी अस्मिता को ठेस पहुंचने का आरोप लगाया है.
- राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर आरोप लगाते हुए कहा कि छठ पूजा विवाद को चुनावी फायदा उठाने के लिए भड़काया जा रहा है.
छठ महापर्व को लेकर हर साल मुंबई से भी कई स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जाता है. इस बार भी स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाई जा रही हैं, लेकिन मुंबई में एक नया राजनीतिक विवाद होता दिख रहा है. मध्य और पश्चिम रेलवे के कई बड़े स्टेशनों पर अनाउंसमेंट सिस्टम से छठ पूजा के भोजपुरी गाने बजाए गए थे, जिसके बाद कुछ संगठनों ने इसका विरोध किया था. विवाद बढ़ने के बाद रेलवे को कई स्टेशनों पर गाने बंद करने पड़े. पहली बार था जब मुंबई के स्टेशनों पर इस तरह छठ पूजा के गाने बजाए गए थे. रेलवे का कहना था कि यह यात्रियों के स्वागत के लिए किया गया था, लेकिन विरोधियों का आरोप था कि इससे मराठी अस्मिता को ठेस पहुंची और लोकल यात्रियों की जरूरी घोषणाएं तक बाधित हुईं. इस मामले में राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर निशाना साधा है.
मुंबई से बिहार की तरफ जाती हैं ट्रेनें
छठ पूजा के मौके पर बिहार, झारखंड और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश जाने वाले यात्रियों की भारी भीड़ को देखते हुए रेलवे विशेष ट्रेनों का संचालन कर रहा है. छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज टर्मिनस (CSMT) और लोकमान्य तिलक टर्मिनस (LTT) सहित कुछ स्टेशनों पJ छठ मैया के पारंपरिक गीत बजाए जा रहे थे. इंटरनेट पर जैसे ही इनके वीडियो वायरल हुए थे, तो मामला बढ़ गया. बता दें कि वडाला, दादर, सानपाडा, आंबिवली जैसे स्टेशनों पर गाने बजाए गए. इसके अलावा कसारा-कर्जत रूट, हार्बर लाइन और नवी मुंबई के कई स्टेशनों पर भी यही नजारा देखने को मिला है.
महाराष्ट्र में संगठनों ने किया विरोध
महाराष्ट्र में कुछ संगठनों ने इसका विरोध किया है. शिवसेना (UBT) की नगर सेविका माधुरी मांजरेकर ने इस मामले में रेलवे प्रशासन से शिकायत की थी. उनका कहना है कि रेलवे स्टेशन आम यात्रियों की सुविधा के लिए हैं, सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर तेज आवाज में गाने बजाकर यात्रियों को परेशान करना उचित नहीं है. वहीं महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण रेलवे कामगार सेना के नेता जितेंद्र पाटिल ने भी इसका विरोध किया था. मराठी एकीकरण समिति ने भी विरोध जताया. जिसके बाद मध्य रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी स्वप्नील नीला ने मामले में सफाई दी है. उन्होंने कहा कि यह गाने केवल उसी स्टेशनों पर बजे थे, जहां से स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन किया जा रहा था.
राज ठाकरे ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना
इस मामले में महाराष्ट्र नव निर्माण सेना के प्रमुख राज ठाकरे ने भी विरोध किया है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा 'बीजेपी और उसका जहरीला सोशल मीडिया इकोसिस्टम आजकल 'छठ पूजा' के मुद्दे का फायदा उठाकर मुंबई और महाराष्ट्र में झगड़ा भड़काने की बेताब कोशिश कर रहे हैं. इसके लिए वे सोशल मीडिया पर रस्मों और उनसे होने वाले 'कल्चरल हमले' को दिखाते हुए रील चला रहे हैं. जैसे कि इतना ही काफी नहीं था उन्होंने मुंबई के कुछ रेलवे स्टेशनों पर भोजपुरी गाना बजाने की भी कोशिश की जिसे महाराष्ट्र नवनिर्माण सेना (MNS) ने तुरंत बंद करवा दिया. फिर भी बीजेपी निराश है क्योंकि वे जो झगड़ा चाहते थे, वह नहीं हो पाया. यह सारी पागलपन भरी चालें उत्तर प्रदेश में आने वाले चुनावों को ध्यान में रखकर की जा रही हैं.
Jai Maharashtra, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the toxic social media ecosystem it nurtures are currently making desperate attempts to incite conflict in Mumbai, Maharashtra, by exploiting the issue of 'Chhath Puja'. To this end, they are circulating reels on social media depicting the rituals and what they frame as a ‘cultural invasion' stemming from them. As if that weren't enough, they even attempted to play Bhojpuri music at certain railway stations in Mumbai, which was promptly shut down by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) anyway. Yet, the BJP remains frustrated because the conflict they so desire has failed to materialize. All this frantic maneuvering is being orchestrated with an eye on the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. It appears that the BJP's ‘think tank' has suffered a decline in its intellectual capacity. The ‘divide and rule' tactic which they have relied upon for years to win elections is no longer effective. Whenever Lok Sabha elections approach, they stoke Hindu-Muslim tensions; they parade women wearing burqas through public grounds and parks, aiming to frighten the public by suggesting that 'the other' has now encroached upon their own spaces. The social media is rife with videos, often staged, featuring individuals, including men, dressed in burqas to manufacture fear. When state-level elections draw near, they sow the seeds of caste-based hatred. Last year, in a bid to win the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, they manufactured ‘Gujarati versus Marathi' conflict, centered around the issue of feeding pigeons (kabutarkhana). I have often stated in my speeches that the BJP cannot win elections based on their actual performance; instead, they engineer conflicts between groups and secure victories on the back of the blood spilled in those clashes. Of course, this is largely a superficial spectacle, as the real work is done by the Election Commission. But it provides them with a convenient narrative to explain how they achieved their 'victory'. Spurred by the 'Gen Z' movement, the journey toward the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) ouster from power, both at the Centre and in the states, has begun. It is bound to happen soon! This has left the BJP and its mentors completely rattled. They fear that once out of power, the ghosts of everything they have done over the last 12 to 14 years will come back to haunt them. Regardless, whatever is destined to happen to them, will happen! I urge the Marathi people: there is no need for us to fight on the battlefield of their choosing. That is not the ‘Maharashtra way.' They may have forgotten Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's guerrilla warfare tactics, but we must remember it. We shall decide how and when to respond using these tactics. We must not fall into the traps they have laid for their own selfish ends. The BJP has ruined the nation, destroying the social harmony and tolerance that once existed. The same is happening in Maharashtra. Acting on directives from the Centre, they are effectively selling off Maharashtra piece by piece, to a single industrialist and his cronies, stripping the state bare from every direction. They have even begun to hollow out the Sahyadri mountain range. The very land where our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his loyal warriors once lived. Forests are being handed over, lands are being signed away; whatever that industrialist sets his eyes upon in Maharashtra is being gifted to him. Yet we remain seemingly indifferent. I have often said that I have never encountered a society as unvigilant as the Marathi community. A people who wake up to an incident, only to fall back into a slumber and forget everything within a day or two. The Marathi people must not forget what is unfolding all around them. We must express our anger at the right moment; only then do we earn the right to invoke the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) November 13, 2026
शिवसेना ने किया समर्थन
वहीं दूसरी तरफ शिवसेना नेता संजय निरुपम ने गानों का बचाव किया, उन्होंने कहा कि छठ के गीत हजारों साल से भोजपुरी, मैथिली और मगही में गाए जाने वाले पारंपरिक भक्ति गीत हैं. भारतीय रेलवे देश के हजारों स्टेशनों पर छठ के गीत बजा रही है. शिवसेना सांसद नरेश म्हस्के ने कहा कि गाने बजाने को लेकर पहले भी निर्देश थे, लेकिन अब उन्हें बंद कर दिया गया है. उन्होंने कहा कि उत्तर भारतीय भी भारतीय हिंदू हैं और छठ हिंदुओं का त्योहार है, इसलिए इसका विरोध गलत है.
मुंबई में फिलहाल यह मामला गर्माया हुआ है. क्योंकि एक तरफ कुछ संगठन इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं, जबकि कुछ संगठन इसे सही बता रहे हैं. जिससे यह मामला राजनीतिक तौर पर फिलहाल चर्चा में है.
ये भी पढे़ंः मंत्री संजय सिरसाट के घर रात में पथराव, पुलिस कमिश्नर, डीसीपी को फोन लगाते रहे, किसी ने नहीं उठाया
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