लौटता मॉनसून लाया आंधी-तूफान, चक्रवात से उत्तराखंड, बिहार-झारखंड तक भारी बारिश के आसार, दिल्ली-यूपी में IMD अलर्ट

- मौसम विभाग ने मॉनसून की अगले 3-4 दिनों में मध्य भारत और पूर्वी भारत से वापसी के संकेत दिए
- उत्तराखंड, बिहार, झारखंड में चक्रवाती गतिविधियों के कारण आज बारिश का अलर्ट
- पूर्वोत्तर मॉनसून अक्टूबर के मध्य में सक्रिय होकर दक्षिण भारत में बारिश कराएगा
दक्षिणपश्चिम मॉनसून वापसी के बीच चक्रवाती गतिविधियों के कारण जोरदार बारिश लेकर आ रहा है. उत्तराखंड से लेकर बिहार-झारखंड तक अगले 3 दिनों में अच्छी बारिश के आसार हैं. दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब-हरियाणा समेत उत्तर भारत के मैदानी इलाकों में भी घिरे बादलों, तेज हवाओं के बीच हल्की बारिश अगले कुछ दिनों में हो सकती है. अगले 3-4 दिनों के बाद बंगाल, बिहार से लेकर झारखंड तक लौटता मॉनसून का असर दिखेगा. कर्नाटक, केरल, तमिलनाडु, पुडुचेरी और कराईकल में 9 से 11 अक्टूबर तक भारी बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. मौसम विभाग ने 14 राज्यों के लिए बारिश का अलर्ट जारी किया है.
दिल्ली में आज का मौसम
दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा में 9 से 14 अक्टूबर के बीच बादल छाये रहने के साथ हल्की बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 9 से 11 अक्टूबर और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 9 से 11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का साया रहेगा. पूर्वी राजस्थान में 12 अक्टूबर को हल्की बारिश होने का अनुमान है. दिल्ली एनसीआर में 10-11 अक्टूबर को तेज हवाओं के साथ हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. पश्चिमी राजस्थान में भी 11 अक्टूबर को तेज हवाओं के साथ मौसम बदलेगा.
उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल में बारिश
मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि उत्तराखंड में 9 से 14 अक्टूबर तक और जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख में 9-10, 13-14 अक्टूबर को तेज बारिश की संभावना है. उत्तराखंड में पिथौरागढ़, चमोली, रुद्रप्रयाग जैसे जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है. मौसम विभाग ने चारधाम यात्रा में केदारनाथ और बद्रीनाथ के यात्रियों को भी सतर्क रहने को कहा है. हिमाचल प्रदेश में चंबा, कुल्लू, मनाली और शिमला में 13-14 अक्टूबर को बारिश के आसार हैं. जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख में भी तेज बारिश हो सकती है .जम्मू-कश्मीर में इस दौरान आंधी, तूफान और बिजली कड़ने से भी मौसम में काफी बदलाव देखने को मिलेगा. डोडा, पुलवामा, अनंतनाग, पुंछ, उधमसिंह नगर से लेकर श्रीनगर तक बारिश होने का अनुमान है.
बिहार-झारखंड में बारिश का मौसम
बिहार-झारखंड की बात करें तो 9 से 11 अक्टूबर तक हल्की से मध्यम बारिश कुछ इलाकों में हो सकती है. पटना, रांची, धनबाद समेत कई इलाकों में इस दौरान आंधी, तूफान के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी भी जारी की गई है. मौसम विभाग ने बिहार, गंगा के मैदानी इलाकों वाले पश्चिम बंगाल में भी 8-9 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश के चेतावनी दी है. अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में भी अभी 14 अक्टूबर तक बारिश का दौर जारी रहेगा. पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में 9 से 11 अख्टूबर और छत्तीसगढ़ में 14 अक्टूबर को बारिश होने की संभावना है. रीवा, सतना, शहडोल समेत पूर्वी एमपी के जिलों में 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से हवाओं के साथ 9 से 11 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश होने की संभावना है.
ये भी पढ़ें - चक्रवात ने लौटते मॉनसून को थामा, दिल्ली-NCR से यूपी-बिहार तक 4 दिन चलेगी बारिश, पहाड़ों में भी आंधी-तूफान से बदला मौसम
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings: ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Bihar & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over northeast Bihar to Telangana in lower and upper tropospheric levels. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over East Uttar Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Kerala coast in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from the cyclonic circulation over southeast Arabian Sea to South Interior Karnataka in lower and upper tropospheric level. ❖ A fresh Western Disturbance seen as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October and on 10th October; Uttarakhand on 9th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October, on 11th October and during 13th-14th October; Himachal Pradesh during 13th-14th October; Uttarakhand on 8th October and during 10th-14th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 8th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 8th-11th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 8th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Uttarakhand on 10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 10th-11th October; West Rajasthan on 11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October and during 13th-14th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Uttarakhand on 9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-11th October; Chhattisgarh during 8th-9th October and on 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh on 8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 8th-9th October and on 11th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 8th-9th October and during 12th- 14th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 10th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal during 9th-10th October and on 14th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 8th-11th October; Odisha during 8th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 10th-11th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand and Odisha on 8th October; Bihar during 8th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 8th-9th October; Jharkhand and Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on 8th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 8th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 8th-11th October and during 13th-14th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th- 14th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Arunachal Pradesh on 8th October; Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 8th-9th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-14th October; Kerala & Mahe during 11th-13th October; Lakshadweep during 11th-14th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe during 8th-10th October and on 14th October; Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-12th October; Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 8th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 11th-12th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over South Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October; South Interior Karnataka on 9th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 8th-10th October. Hot & Humid weather conditions warning: ❖ Hot and humid weather conditions likely to prevail over Konkan & Goa during 8th-10th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 8, 2026
अक्टूबर में पूर्वोत्तर मॉनसून सक्रिय होगा
भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने अगले दो हफ्तों के लिए मॉनसून का पूर्वानुमान जारी किया है. 13 अक्टूबर के दौरान बंगाल की खाड़ी कम दबाव का क्षेत्र बनने की संभावना है, जो अगले 4 दिनों में तमिलनाडु और आंध्र की ओर बढ़ सकता है.अक्टूबर के दूसरे हफ्ते में के बाद दक्षिण भारत में पूर्वोत्तर मानसून के शुरू होने के आसार हैं. नार्थईस्ट मॉनसून से तमिलनाडु, आंध्र प्रदेश, ओडिशा, कर्नाटक और केरल में भारी बारिश देखने को मिलेगी. दक्षिण भारत में बारिश सामान्य से अधिक देखने को मिलेगी. विभाग का कहना है कि मानसून उत्तर प्रदेश, राजस्थान, पंजाब, हरियाणा, गुजरात, जम्मू-कश्मीर, उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश और महाराष्ट्र के ज्यादातर हिस्सों से लौट चुका है. गोवा, कर्नाटक, महाराष्ट्र, तेलंगाना और ओडिशा के बाकी बचे हिस्सों से भी ये 8 अक्टूबर तक वापसी कर चुका है. देश भर में अक्टूबर की बारिश सामान्य से 72 फीसदी तक कम हुई है. मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ में यह कमी सबसे 97 फीसदी तक रही है. पूर्वोत्तर भारत में असम, मेघालय, नागालैंड और तमिलनाडु, केरल, कर्नाटक के कुछ इलाकों में भारी बारिश दर्ज की गई.
ये भी पढ़ें - लौटते मॉनसून पर चक्रवात मंडराया, यूपी से बिहार-झारखंड तक 5 दिन बारिश का साया, उत्तराखंड-हिमाचल तक बदला मौसम
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