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लौटते मॉनसून ने लिया यूटर्न, दिल्ली-यूपी में 4 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, बिहार-झारखंड और छत्तीसगढ़ को भी भिगोएगा चक्रवात

उत्तर भारत में दिल्ली, उत्तर प्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान तक आसमान में छाए बादलों के बीच बारिश का अलर्ट है. हिमालयी क्षेत्र में बने पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और उत्तर भारत से पूर्वी भारत तक गुजरती मॉनसून ट्रफ लाइन से बरसात लौटकर आई है.

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लौटते मॉनसून ने लिया यूटर्न, दिल्ली-यूपी में 4 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, बिहार-झारखंड और छत्तीसगढ़ को भी भिगोएगा चक्रवात
Delhi Weather Today
IANS
  • लौटते मॉनसून पर मौसमी बदलाव भारी पड़ते दिख रहे हैं और इस कारण बारिश दिल्ली, यूपी, पंजाब, हरियाणा में लौट आई
  • दिल्ली के साथ नोएडा, गाजियाबाद में भी सुबह से बादल छाये हैं और हल्की बारिश होने के आसार हैं.
  • हिमालय में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और बंगाल में चक्रवाती तूफान की गतिविधियों से बिहार, झारखंड में भी बारिश के आसार
क्या पहाड़ी इलाकों में भूस्खलन का खतरा बढ़ा है?
नई दिल्ली:

मॉनसून की वापसी के बीच दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान समेत समूचे उत्तर भारत में बादल छाने के साथ बारिश ने जोरदार दस्तक दी है. दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद में भी बुधवार सुबह से बादल छाये हैं और तेज हवाओं के बीच बारिश आने के आसार हैं. भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने पूर्वी और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ में भी अगले तीन दिन बारिश और चक्रवाती हवाओं के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी जारी की है. उत्तराखंड में 8-9 अक्टूबर और हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर में 11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश, वज्रपात और तेज हवाओं का दौर रहेगा. पश्चिम बंगाल-सिक्किम, केरल, माहे, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है.  वहीं महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और कर्नाटक में भी मॉनसून की वापसी के बीच मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव दिख रहा है.

उत्तर प्रदेश में लखनऊ, कानपुर, उन्नाव जैसे अवध क्षेत्र में तेज बारिश हो रही है. पूर्वांचल में गोरखपुर, बस्ती, महराजगंज, अंबेडकरनगर, अकबरपुर जैसे इलाकों में बारिश देखने को मिल रही है. मौसम विभाग ने कुछ जिलों के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है. 

लौटता मॉनसून बारिश लाया

भारतीय मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि देश से भले ही मॉनसून की वापसी हो रही हो, लेकिन चक्रवाती हवाओं और मॉनसून ट्रफ के कारण बारिश लौट आई है.पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर के साथ मैदानी इलाकों में पश्चिमी हवाओं के साथ एक ट्रफ के रूप में सक्रिय है. उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और झारखंड के ऊपर तूफान हवाएं चल रही हैं. मन्नार की खाड़ी से कर्नाटक और उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर बंगाल की खाड़ी तक दो अलग-अलग ट्रफ लाइन बरसात लेकर आई हैं. 

उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल में बारिश

जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, के पास 8 से 10 अक्टूबर तक भारी बारिश की संभावना है. 9 से 11 अक्टूबर तक भी यहं हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश में 7 से 13 अक्टूबर के दौरान हल्की से मध्यम बारिश रहेगा. दिल्ली, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और पंजाब में 7-13 अक्टूबर हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, हापुड़ समेत पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 8-10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होगी. पश्चिमी राजस्थान में 11-12 अक्टूबर और पूर्वी इलाकों में 12 अक्टूबर को बारिश के आसार हैं.

कश्मीर में बदला मौसम, बारिश और बर्फबारी

पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश और हिमाचल प्रदेश के साथ उत्तराखंड में 8-9 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश हो सकती है. जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारामूला, बडगाम, अनंतनाग, रामबन, पुलवामा, श्रीनगर समेत ज्यादातर जिलों में बारिश के आसार है. उत्तराखंड में पिथौरागढ़, रुद्रप्रयाग, चमोली, पौड़ी गढ़वाल में तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की चेतावनी है. पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के बीच मौसमी बदलाव होगा.  

छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्य प्रदेश में आज का मौसम

पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 8 से 9 अक्टूबर और विदर्भ में हल्की बारिश की संभावना है. छत्तीसगढ़ में 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तूफानी हवाओं और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है. पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में रीवा, शहडोल, सतना, जबलपुर जैसे जिलों और महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में भी गरज-चमक के साथ मौसम खराब रहेगा.

बंगाल, बिहार-झारखंड में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

पश्चिम बंगाल में आज भी भारी वर्षा की आशंका है. बंगाल, सिक्किम, बिहार और झारखंड में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है.ओडिशा में 8 से 13 अक्टूबर और बिहार में 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के दौरान हल्की से सघन बारिश हो सकती है. झारखंड, ओडिशा और बिहार में तीन दिनों तक तेज हवाओं (के साथ बिजली कड़कने की चेतावनी है. 

पूर्वोत्तर भारत में भी बदलेगा मौसम

पूर्वोत्तर भारत में नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में 8 से 13 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश के आसार हैं. अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम  और मेघालय में भी अगले चार दिनों तक हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है. त्रिपुरा, असम और मेघालय में आज गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है.
 

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