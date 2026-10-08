लौटते मॉनसून ने लिया यूटर्न, दिल्ली-यूपी में 4 दिन आंधी-तूफान और बारिश, बिहार-झारखंड और छत्तीसगढ़ को भी भिगोएगा चक्रवात

- लौटते मॉनसून पर मौसमी बदलाव भारी पड़ते दिख रहे हैं और इस कारण बारिश दिल्ली, यूपी, पंजाब, हरियाणा में लौट आई
- दिल्ली के साथ नोएडा, गाजियाबाद में भी सुबह से बादल छाये हैं और हल्की बारिश होने के आसार हैं.
- हिमालय में पश्चिमी विक्षोभ और बंगाल में चक्रवाती तूफान की गतिविधियों से बिहार, झारखंड में भी बारिश के आसार
मॉनसून की वापसी के बीच दिल्ली, पंजाब, हरियाणा, राजस्थान समेत समूचे उत्तर भारत में बादल छाने के साथ बारिश ने जोरदार दस्तक दी है. दिल्ली, नोएडा, गाजियाबाद में भी बुधवार सुबह से बादल छाये हैं और तेज हवाओं के बीच बारिश आने के आसार हैं. भारतीय मौसम विभाग ने पूर्वी और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश, बिहार, झारखंड, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ में भी अगले तीन दिन बारिश और चक्रवाती हवाओं के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी जारी की है. उत्तराखंड में 8-9 अक्टूबर और हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर में 11 अक्टूबर तक बारिश, वज्रपात और तेज हवाओं का दौर रहेगा. पश्चिम बंगाल-सिक्किम, केरल, माहे, तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी में भारी बारिश होने की संभावना है. वहीं महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ़, तेलंगाना और कर्नाटक में भी मॉनसून की वापसी के बीच मौसम में बड़ा बदलाव दिख रहा है.
उत्तर प्रदेश में लखनऊ, कानपुर, उन्नाव जैसे अवध क्षेत्र में तेज बारिश हो रही है. पूर्वांचल में गोरखपुर, बस्ती, महराजगंज, अंबेडकरनगर, अकबरपुर जैसे इलाकों में बारिश देखने को मिल रही है. मौसम विभाग ने कुछ जिलों के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया है.
लौटता मॉनसून बारिश लाया
भारतीय मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि देश से भले ही मॉनसून की वापसी हो रही हो, लेकिन चक्रवाती हवाओं और मॉनसून ट्रफ के कारण बारिश लौट आई है.पश्चिमी विक्षोभ उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश और जम्मू-कश्मीर के साथ मैदानी इलाकों में पश्चिमी हवाओं के साथ एक ट्रफ के रूप में सक्रिय है. उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और झारखंड के ऊपर तूफान हवाएं चल रही हैं. मन्नार की खाड़ी से कर्नाटक और उत्तर प्रदेश से लेकर बंगाल की खाड़ी तक दो अलग-अलग ट्रफ लाइन बरसात लेकर आई हैं.
उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल में बारिश
जम्मू-कश्मीर, लद्दाख, के पास 8 से 10 अक्टूबर तक भारी बारिश की संभावना है. 9 से 11 अक्टूबर तक भी यहं हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. उत्तराखंड और हिमाचल प्रदेश में 7 से 13 अक्टूबर के दौरान हल्की से मध्यम बारिश रहेगा. दिल्ली, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और पंजाब में 7-13 अक्टूबर हल्की बारिश हो सकती है. नोएडा, गाजियाबाद, हापुड़ समेत पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 8-10 अक्टूबर तक बारिश होगी. पश्चिमी राजस्थान में 11-12 अक्टूबर और पूर्वी इलाकों में 12 अक्टूबर को बारिश के आसार हैं.
कश्मीर में बदला मौसम, बारिश और बर्फबारी
पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश और हिमाचल प्रदेश के साथ उत्तराखंड में 8-9 अक्टूबर को भारी बारिश हो सकती है. जम्मू-कश्मीर में बारामूला, बडगाम, अनंतनाग, रामबन, पुलवामा, श्रीनगर समेत ज्यादातर जिलों में बारिश के आसार है. उत्तराखंड में पिथौरागढ़, रुद्रप्रयाग, चमोली, पौड़ी गढ़वाल में तेज हवाओं के साथ आंधी-तूफान की चेतावनी है. पंजाब और उत्तर प्रदेश में भी 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के बीच मौसमी बदलाव होगा.
छत्तीसगढ़ और मध्य प्रदेश में आज का मौसम
पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ में 8 से 9 अक्टूबर और विदर्भ में हल्की बारिश की संभावना है. छत्तीसगढ़ में 40 से 50 किमी प्रति घंटे की रफ्तार से तूफानी हवाओं और आकाशीय बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है. पूर्वी मध्य प्रदेश में रीवा, शहडोल, सतना, जबलपुर जैसे जिलों और महाराष्ट्र के विदर्भ में भी गरज-चमक के साथ मौसम खराब रहेगा.
Weather Systems, Forecast and Warnings : ❖ The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle & upper tropospheric westerlies with its axis at 5.8 km above mean sea level now runs roughly along Long. 74°E to the north of Lat. 32°N. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Uttarakhand and adjoining Himachal Pradesh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower tropospheric level. ❖ An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over south Jharkhand & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. ❖ A trough from Gulf of Mannar to Madhya Maharashtra runs from Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka in lower tropospheric level. ❖ A trough runs from southwest Uttar Pradesh to northwest Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric level. Under the influence of above systems, the following weather is likely: Northwest India: ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 7th-8th October and on 10th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 9th October and on 11th October; Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi and Punjab during 7th-13th October; West Uttar Pradesh during 7th-9th October; East Uttar Pradesh during 7th-10th October; West Rajasthan during 11th-12th October; East Rajasthan on 12th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 7th October; Himachal Pradesh during 7th-9th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 8th October; Uttarakhand during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Punjab during 7th-8th October; East Uttar Pradesh and West Uttar Pradesh on 7th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Punjab during 9th-10th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during 9th-10th October; Haryana Chandigarh & Delhi during 7th-8th October; West Uttar Pradesh on 8th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on 7th October; Uttarakhand during 8th-9th October. Central India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Chhattisgarh and East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-9th October;Vidarbha on 7th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Chhattisgarh during 7th-8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over East Madhya Pradesh during 7th-8th October; Vidarbha on 7th October. East India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 7th-8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 9th-11th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 7th October and during 9th-10th October; Jharkhand during 9th-10th October; Bihar during 7th-10th October; Odisha during 7th-13th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 9th-13th October; Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-8th October; Gangetic West Bengal on 8th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Jharkhand on 7th October; Odisha during 7th-8th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Jharkhand during 8th-9th October; Bihar during 7th-8th October; Odisha on 9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal on 07th & 8th October; Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar and Jharkhand on 7th October. Northeast India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh during 7th-10th October; Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-11th October and on 13th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura during 7th-13th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Assam & Meghalaya during 7th-8th October; Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 7th October. West India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra on 7th October. South Peninsular India: ❖ Isolated to Scattered rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-8th October and during 10th-13th October; Kerala & Mahe during 12th-13th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Coastal Karnataka, Rayalaseema and South Interior Karnataka during 7th-13th October; North Interior Karnataka during 9th-10th October. ❖ Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall likely over Lakshadweep and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 9th October; Kerala & Mahe during 7th-11th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe and Lakshadweep during 9th-10th October, with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) likely over Kerala & Mahe during 7th-8th October and on 11th October; Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October. ❖ Isolated thunderstorm & lightning likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 7th-13th October; South Interior Karnataka on 7th October. ❖ Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Kerala & Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal during 8th-10th October. ❖ Strong Surface Winds likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during 7th-9th October.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 7, 2026
बंगाल, बिहार-झारखंड में भारी बारिश की चेतावनी
पश्चिम बंगाल में आज भी भारी वर्षा की आशंका है. बंगाल, सिक्किम, बिहार और झारखंड में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट है.ओडिशा में 8 से 13 अक्टूबर और बिहार में 8 से 10 अक्टूबर के दौरान हल्की से सघन बारिश हो सकती है. झारखंड, ओडिशा और बिहार में तीन दिनों तक तेज हवाओं (के साथ बिजली कड़कने की चेतावनी है.
पूर्वोत्तर भारत में भी बदलेगा मौसम
पूर्वोत्तर भारत में नागालैंड, मणिपुर, मिजोरम और त्रिपुरा में 8 से 13 अक्टूबर के बीच बारिश के आसार हैं. अरुणाचल प्रदेश, असम और मेघालय में भी अगले चार दिनों तक हल्की बारिश होने की संभावना है. त्रिपुरा, असम और मेघालय में आज गरज-चमक के साथ बिजली गिरने की चेतावनी है.
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