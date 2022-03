WIW vs INDW LIVE : भारत का तीसरा विकेट गिरा, दीप्ति शर्मा 15 रन बनाकर आउट

🚨 Toss & Team News from Hamilton 🚨@M_Raj03 has won the toss & #TeamIndia have elected to bat against the West Indies.



India retain the same Playing XI from the last game.



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZOIa3L288d#CWC22 | #WIvINDpic.twitter.com/Mmxoep5lRa