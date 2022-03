INDW vs AUSW Live Update :भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सामने जीत के लिए 278 रनों का लक्ष्य रखा

#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 are 219/6 in 44 overs



Harmanpreet Kaur (34*) eyeing a big finish in the last few overs



How many more can India get on the board? 🤔#CWC22 | #INDvAUS



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/SLZ4bayb4fpic.twitter.com/qFmKItGQoa