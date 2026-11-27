Gunmaaster G9 Review In Hindi: इमरान हाशमी एक बार फिर बड़े पर्दे पर धमाकेदार वापसी कर रहे हैं. इस बार वह ऐसे अंदाज में नजर आ रहे हैं, जो दर्शकों के लिए किसी खास ट्रीट से कम नहीं है. फिल्म 'गनमास्टर जी9' पूरी तरह से मसाला एंटरटेनर है, जिसमें एक्शन, ड्रामा, इमोशन, कॉमेडी और दमदार डायलॉग्स का भरपूर तड़का लगाया गया है. फिल्म हिंदी सिनेमा के उस पुराने और लोकप्रिय अंदाज को पर्दे पर उतारती है, जहां हीरो का स्वैग, जबरदस्त एक्शन और तालियां-सीटियां बजाने वाले सीन दर्शकों का पूरा मनोरंजन करते हैं.
इमरान हाशमी ने ईश्वर के किरदार में अपना अब तक का सबसे दमदार अंदाज पेश किया है. उनका स्वैग, स्क्रीन प्रेजेंस और डायलॉग बोलने का तरीका इस बार एक अलग ही स्तर पर नजर आता है. इस नए अंदाज में भी इमरान की पुरानी पहचान और उनका चार्म बरकरार है. वह अपने किरदार में पूरी तरह ढल गए हैं और उनकी एनर्जी फिल्म को दिलचस्प बनाती है. खासकर दमदार टकराव वाले सीन और बड़े पर्दे पर हीरो वाले अंदाज में उनकी एंट्री दर्शकों को खूब पसंद आने वाली है.
गनमास्टर जी 9 का निर्देशन
फिल्म के निर्देशक आदित्य दत्त की भी तारीफ करनी होगी, जिन्होंने कहानी को इस तरह पेश किया है कि इसमें हर तरह के दर्शकों के मनोरंजन का ध्यान रखा गया है. उन्होंने फिल्म के व्यावसायिक पहलुओं को कहानी के साथ बखूबी जोड़ा है. फिल्म में कॉमेडी के जरिए बीच-बीच में इमोशनल पल आते हैं, तो एक्शन सीक्वेंस थिएटर में तालियां और सीटियां बजाने का मौका देते हैं.
#OneWordReview... #GunmaasterG9: POWER-PACKED. Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ Masala films will always find an audience, provided they get the formula right… And #GunmaasterG9 gets it spot on, with spectacular action as its biggest USP… After #Awarapan2, #EmraanHashmi is back with a bang! #GunmaasterG9Review The promotional material had given us a fair idea of what to expect from #GunmaasterG9, and director Aditya Datt ensures that the film lives up to those expectations, delivering exactly what was promised – a full-on mass entertainer. Frankly, the storyline isn't novel or pathbreaking, and the initial portions take some time to sink in… The narrative moves at such a rapid pace that it becomes difficult to fully grasp what's unfolding… However, 15–20 minutes into the film, you gradually get into the groove and begin to enjoy the ride. The screenplay is peppered with several attention-grabbing, high-voltage sequences that keep you invested in the proceedings [no spoilers]… ⭐️ The shocking revelation at the interval point. ⭐️ The emotional backstories of Emraan's character and his daughter, as well as Genelia's character. ⭐️ The brilliantly choreographed action face-off soon after the interval. ⭐️ Emraan and Genelia unleashing their action avatars in the film's final act. The narrative keeps you hooked for the most part, but it does have a few flaws… As mentioned earlier, the opening portions are somewhat rushed and take time to register… Also, the action sequences, despite being brilliantly executed, get gruesome at times – this is definitely not for the faint-hearted. #HimeshReshammiya's soundtrack is a major plus… #AfsaanaBanaayaAapne, already a chartbuster, is clearly the pick of the lot… The recreated version of the original #Gunmaaster track from the 1979 hit #Surakksha is cleverly woven into the narrative at various points… The background score is equally powerful and adds to the film's impact. It's wonderful to see #EmraanHashmi embracing hardcore action, something that will only strengthen his connect with fans and the masses… He brings his trademark screen presence, intensity, and effortless charisma to the proceedings. This is the Emraan we've been missing of late… #Awarapan2 and now #GunmaasterG9 reinforce the fact that he remains a true mass favourite… He must continue to build on the goodwill he has earned over the years. #GeneliaDeshmukh looks gorgeous and delivers a superb performance… It's an absolute delight to see her in a role that allows her to showcase both her charm and acting prowess… What truly catches you off guard is her transition into action mode – it's a terrific surprise and makes for a genuine wow moment! Her chemistry with Emraan is one of the film's biggest strengths, lending the romantic track an emotional connect. #AparshaktiKhurana makes a strong impression as the antagonist, infusing the character with the right mix of menace and energy… He is thoroughly convincing. #AbhishekSingh is impressive, bringing confidence and conviction to his role. ⭐️ Final word? #GunmaasterG9 is tailor-made for the masses, especially those who relish hardcore, high-octane action thrillers.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2026
ये भी पढ़ें- काव्या मारन और अनिरूद्ध ने स्टाफ को दी पार्टी, केले के पत्ते पर बिरयानी, फ्राइड चिकन, मटन परोसा, वीडियो वायरल
गनमास्टर जी9 की कहानी
'गनमास्टर जी9' की एक और खास बात इसकी कहानी में आने वाले ट्विस्ट और टर्न हैं. फिल्म में कई ऐसे मोड़ आते हैं, जो दर्शकों को चौंकाते हैं. जैसे-जैसे कहानी आगे बढ़ती है, ड्रामा और टकराव बढ़ता जाता है. इसका असर फिल्म के क्लाइमैक्स में भी देखने को मिलता है, जो इसकी सबसे बड़ी खूबियों में से एक है.
फिल्म का सबसे बड़ा सरप्राइज अपारशक्ति खुराना हैं. वह इस बार अपने जाने-पहचाने अंदाज से बिल्कुल अलग एक खतरनाक विलेन के किरदार में नजर आते हैं. अपारशक्ति ने इस भूमिका के लिए खुद को पूरी तरह बदला है. उनका अभिनय दमदार होने के साथ-साथ कई जगह डराने वाला भी है. उनके चेहरे के भाव, बोलने का अंदाज और स्क्रीन पर उनकी मौजूदगी किरदार को और प्रभावशाली बनाती है. फिल्म खत्म होने के बाद भी उनका किरदार याद रहता है. वहीं राणा के किरदार में अभिषेक सिंह ने भी शानदार काम किया है.
#GunmaasterG9 Review: Full Desi Masala Entertainer. ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Emraan Hashmi in beast mode..Genelia's charm..Aparshakti as a menacing villain & Himesh Reshammiya's chartbuster music. Aditya Datt delivers a full paisa-vasool mass entertainer. https://t.co/Regd96aljo— ABID KKC ~ GunmaasterG9 🔫 ~ (@KkcAbid) November 27, 2026
इमरान हाशमी और अपारशक्ति खुराना के बीच की भिड़ंत फिल्म के सबसे शानदार हिस्सों में से एक है. दोनों के बीच होने वाली डायलॉगबाजी और क्लाइमैक्स का जबरदस्त टकराव थिएटर में दर्शकों का उत्साह बढ़ाता है. दोनों कलाकारों की आमने-सामने की मौजूदगी फिल्म को और दमदार बनाती है. जेनेलिया देशमुख भी इस फिल्म में अपने अब तक के बिल्कुल अलग अवतार में नजर आती हैं. उनका किरदार कहानी में एक नया मोड़ और सरप्राइज लेकर आता है. दर्शकों को अभिनेत्री का ऐसा रूप देखने को मिलेगा, जिसकी शायद उन्होंने उम्मीद नहीं की होगी. जेनेलिया अपने अभिनय से चौंकाती हैं और फिल्म में एक अलग रंग जोड़ती हैं. उनका यह अंदाज दर्शकों को हैरान करने के साथ-साथ प्रभावित भी करेगा.
गनमास्टर जी 9 में एक्टिंग
फिल्म का संगीत हिमेश रेशमिया ने तैयार किया है, जो कहानी और उसके मूड के साथ अच्छी तरह मेल खाता है. 'अफसाना', 'दर्द-ए-दिल' और 'दो दिन की जिंदगी' इसके खास गाने हैं. ये गाने फिल्म के मनोरंजन को और बढ़ाते हैं और संगीत को एक अलग पहचान देते हैं. 'गनमास्टर जी9' में बड़े-बड़े एक्शन सीन, दमदार डायलॉग्स और कलाकारों के बीच जबरदस्त टकराव देखने को मिलता है. इमरान हाशमी, निर्देशक आदित्य दत्त और निर्माता दीपक मुकुट का एक साथ आना भी खास है. तीनों ने मिलकर ऐसी फिल्म पेश की है, जो बड़े पर्दे पर फिल्म देखने के असली अनुभव को सामने रखती है.
कुल मिलाकर, 'गनमास्टर जी9' एक पैसा वसूल फिल्म है, जो एक्शन और मनोरंजन के अपने वादे पर खरी उतरती है. इमरान हाशमी अपने दमदार अंदाज से प्रभावित करते हैं, अपारशक्ति खुराना विलेन के रूप में बड़ा सरप्राइज देते हैं और जेनेलिया देशमुख अपने नए अवतार से चौंकाती हैं. कहानी में अप्रत्याशित मोड़, शानदार अभिनय और तालियां-सीटियां बजाने वाले सीन इस फिल्म को उन दर्शकों के लिए खास बनाते हैं, जिन्हें बड़े पर्दे पर भरपूर एक्शन, ड्रामा और मसालेदार मनोरंजन पसंद है.
ये भी पढें- उदित नारायण की नेपाली फिल्म, 25 हफ्ते तक सिनेमाघरों से नहीं उतरी, 41 साल बाद भी हैं 6 के छह गाने सदाबहार(इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है. यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)
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