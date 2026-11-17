दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी AI और चिप निर्माण कंपनियों में शुमार एनवीडिया के सह-संस्थापक जेन्सन हुआंग ने CEO पद से इस्तीफा देने के बाद पहली बार सार्वजनिक तौर पर बयान दिया है. हुआंग ने कहा कि अगर कंपनी का बोर्ड यह मानता है कि उनके दोबारा लौटने से कंपनी, कर्मचारियों, शेयरधारकों और अमेरिका के हित सुरक्षित होंगे, तो वह फिर से CEO की जिम्मेदारी संभालने के लिए 'सम्मानित' महसूस करेंगे.
जेन्सन हुआंग ने अपने बयान में माना कि उन्होंने निजी जिंदगी में 'गंभीर गलतियां' की हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि उनकी वजह से कंपनी के बोर्ड को मुश्किल हालात का सामना करना पड़ा. इसका उन्हें गहरा अफसोस है. हुआंग ने कहा कि वह अपनी गलतियों की पूरी जिम्मेदारी लेते हैं और बोर्ड की स्वतंत्र जांच में पूरा सहयोग करेंगे.
Over the past week, I've been overwhelmed by the love and support of friends, industry colleagues, and people I've never met. Thank you to everyone who has shown kindness to my family and me. It means the world to me. I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life. NVIDIA has been my life's work. Building it into the company it is today alongside my colleagues has been a privilege and an honor. Nowhere but in America could a company like NVIDIA be possible. I love our country, and I love NVIDIA. I did not live up to the standards expected of everyone at NVIDIA, and I have made serious mistakes in my personal life. I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board's independent investigation. Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO. Thank you again to everyone who has shared their good wishes. I am profoundly humbled by your support. To my family: I love you, and I will spend the rest of my life being worthy of yours. Jensen— Jensen Huang (@JensenHuang) November 17, 2026
क्या है पूरा मामला?
दरअसल, हुआंग ने 12 नवंबर को एनवीडिया के CEO पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया था. उनके इस्तीफे से पहले उनके निजी संबंधों को लेकर विवाद खड़ा हो गया था. रिपोर्टों में दावा किया गया कि उन्होंने एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफेयर होने की बात स्वीकार की थी.
इसके साथ ही एक महिला के कथित तौर पर चीनी खुफिया नेटवर्क से जुड़े होने के आरोपों ने मामले को और संगीन बना दिया. इसी के बाद कंपनी के बोर्ड ने स्वतंत्र जांच शुरू कर दी और बढ़ते दबाव के बीच हुआंग ने पद छोड़ दिया.
हालांकि, उनके इस्तीफे के बाद टेक इंडस्ट्री के कई बड़े नाम और कुछ निवेशक उनके समर्थन में सामने आए हैं. हुआंग के दोबारा CEO बनाए जाने की मांग को लेकर एक ऑनलाइन मुहिम भी चल रही है, जिसे बड़ी संख्या में लोगों का समर्थन मिला है. इसके बावजूद एनवीडिया बोर्ड फिलहाल उनकी वापसी पर विचार नहीं कर रहा है और जांच प्रक्रिया पर ध्यान केंद्रित किए हुए है.
कौन हैं जेनसन हुआंग
जेनसन हुआंग को AI क्रांति का सबसे बड़ा चेहरा माना जाता है. उनके नेतृत्व में एनवीडिया ने एक ग्राफिक्स चिप कंपनी से दुनिया की सबसे प्रभावशाली AI कंपनियों में जगह बनाई. ChatGPT और जनरेटिव AI के दौर में एनवीडिया के चिप्स की मांग आसमान छूने लगी थी और कंपनी का बाजार मूल्य रिकॉर्ड स्तर तक पहुंच गया था.
यह भी पढ़ें: 32% टूटने के बाद Nvidia को मिलेगी राहत! जेनसन हुआंग की वापसी की खबर से 3% उछले फ्यूचर
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