वाइन से लग्जरी कारों तक... भारत-EU फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट से जाने क्या-क्या होगा सस्ता

यह समझौता छात्रों के लिए भी बड़ी सौगात लेकर आया है. पीएम मोदी द्वारा जारी पोस्टर में बताया गया कि इस डील के तहत छात्रों के लिए शिक्षा के बाद नौ महीने का गारंटीड वीजा की व्यवस्था की गई है.

  • करीब 18 साल के लंबे इंतजार के बाद भारत और यूरोपीय संघ ने दुनिया के सबसे बड़े मुक्त व्यापार समझौते पर सहमति जता दी है.
  • प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने इसे वैश्विक व्यापार का नया सवेरा बताया. यह समझौता भारत को 27 देशों से जोड़ेगा और निवेश के बड़े अवसर खोलेगा.
  • इस डील से हम और आप जैसे भारतीय उपभोक्ताओं के लिए लग्जरी कारों से लेकर विदेशी वाइन तक काफी कुछ सस्ता हो जाएगा.
  • पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की ओर से सोशल मीडिया हैंडल एक्स पर की गई पोस्ट में इसे मदर ऑफ ऑल ट्रेड डील बताया गया.
  • पीएम मोदी ने कहा गया कि इससे 75 अरब डॉलर (6.41 लाख करोड़ रुपए) के निर्यात के रास्ते खुलेंगे. ईयू की 9,425 लाइनों पर भारतीय निर्यात के लिए टैरिफ खत्म होगा.
  • इससे भारतीय मैन्युफैक्चरर्स और एमएसएमई के लिए आगे बढ़ने के रास्ते खुलेंगे और यूरोप के हाई-वैल्यू ग्राहकों तक सीधी पहुंच मिलेगी.
  • पीएम मोदी की तरफ से जारी पोस्टर में आगे कहा गया कि भारत-ईयू ट्रेड डील से भारतीय निर्यात मूल्य के 99 प्रतिशत हिस्से को ईयू में ड्यूटी फ्री एंट्री मिलेगी.
  • भारत-यूरोपीय संघ के बीच फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट का ऐलान करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि यह एफटीए केवल एक व्यापारिक समझौता नहीं, बल्कि साझा समृद्धि का नया ब्लूप्रिंट है.
