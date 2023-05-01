वाइन से लग्जरी कारों तक... भारत-EU फ्री ट्रेड एग्रीमेंट से जाने क्या-क्या होगा सस्ता

\u092f\u0939 \u0938\u092e\u091d\u094c\u0924\u093e \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0938\u094c\u0917\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948. \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0907\u0938 \u0921\u0940\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0924\u0939\u0924 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u094c \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0930\u0902\u091f\u0940\u0921 \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948.