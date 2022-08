CWG, 2022 IND W vs ENG W: सेमीफाइनल में भारत का मुकाबला इंग्लैंड से, जीतने पर टीम इंडिया रचेगी इतिहास

𝘼 𝙨𝙝𝙤𝙩 𝙖𝙩 𝙝𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮



The 🇮🇳 women's cricket team, led by @ImHarmanpreet, is gearing up to face hosts in the #B2022 semi-finals at @Edgbaston today #EkIndiaTeamIndia | #TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/mzVpWgX3cd