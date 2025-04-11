विज्ञापन
Video: बल्ला छोड़ बिरयानी की दावत उड़ाते दिखे बाबर आजम एंड कंपनी, देखकर फैन्स ने यूं उड़ाया मजाक

Babar Azam in PSL 2025: पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने जमकर दावत उड़ाई है. सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आय़ा है जिसमें पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बिरयानी की दावत उड़ाते दिख रहे हैं.

PSL 2025, Babar Azam viral video

Babar Azam: पाकिस्तान सुपरलीग  (PSL 2025) का आगाज होने वाला है. उससे पहले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने जमकर दावत उड़ाई है. सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आय़ा है जिसमें पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बिरयानी की दावत उड़ाते दिख रहे हैं. पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बाबर आजम भी लजीज बिरयानी का भरपूर लुत्फ लेते दिख रहे हैं. जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो सामने आया तो फैन्स इसपर रिएक्ट करते हुए मजेदार कमेंट कर रहे हैं. लोगों का मानना है कि यही कारण है कि पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी मैदान पर फिट नजर नहीं आते हैं. 


दूसरी ओर पीसीबी ने आईपीएल के साथ सीधे प्रसारण समय के टकराव को कम करने के लिए, आईपीएल मैचों के शुरू होने के एक घंटे बाद, पीएसएल मैचों को रात 8:00 बजे शुरू करने का फैसला किया है. बता दें कि पीएसएल का फाइनल 18 मई को खेला जाएगा. यह पूरा टूर्नामेंट राउंड रॉबिन फ़ॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. जिसके तहत सभी टीमें एक-दूसरे से भिड़ेंगी और फिर प्लेऑफ़ खेलेंगी. पाकिस्तान के चार वेन्यू पर पीएसएल के मैच खेले जाएंगे, जिसमें रावलपिंडी, लाहौर, कराची और मुल्तान हैं, जहां कुल 34 मैच होंगे. फाइनल मैच लाहौर में खेला जाएगा. बता दें कि भारत में पीएसएल मैचों का लाइव टेलीकास्ट सोनी स्पोर्ट्स और फैनकोड (PSL Broadcast and Live streaming details for India) किया जाएगा.

Mohammad Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Cricket
