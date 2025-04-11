Video: बल्ला छोड़ बिरयानी की दावत उड़ाते दिखे बाबर आजम एंड कंपनी, देखकर फैन्स ने यूं उड़ाया मजाक

Babar Azam: पाकिस्तान सुपरलीग (PSL 2025) का आगाज होने वाला है. उससे पहले पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ियों ने जमकर दावत उड़ाई है. सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो सामने आय़ा है जिसमें पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बिरयानी की दावत उड़ाते दिख रहे हैं. पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी बाबर आजम भी लजीज बिरयानी का भरपूर लुत्फ लेते दिख रहे हैं. जैसे ही सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो सामने आया तो फैन्स इसपर रिएक्ट करते हुए मजेदार कमेंट कर रहे हैं. लोगों का मानना है कि यही कारण है कि पाकिस्तानी खिलाड़ी मैदान पर फिट नजर नहीं आते हैं.
Abay Sharam kro , is diet k Saath match khelo gy?— . (@kiterunnerrr) April 10, 2025
I was working with a player in the Indian Cricket Team. Casually asked him when was the last time he had a sweet.— Kshitij Salve (@JaisiAapkiMasti) April 11, 2025
He said it was two years ago and that was one single square of dairy milk.
No notes.
oh bhai war gai fitness— Muhammad Aqib (@aqibmajeed117) April 10, 2025
PSL ke pehle itna khana? King toh pitch pe sota milega!— Uradoofusbhaiya (@uradoofus) April 11, 2025
Aur foreign players… welcome to the ultimate carb challenge, bros!
Look at the state of these premium players. Tomorrow, Pakistan's premier tournament begins, and their plates are loaded with carbohydrates.— M (@anngrypakiistan) April 10, 2025
There's no seriousness from the PCB, the franchises, or the players. No wonder they're so unfit. Unreal.
pic.twitter.com/hu8jGNzM6f
Celebrating the bonds that make us more than a team 💛#Zalmi | #YellowStorm pic.twitter.com/RwIqRZtTYI— Peshawar Zalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) April 10, 2025
दूसरी ओर पीसीबी ने आईपीएल के साथ सीधे प्रसारण समय के टकराव को कम करने के लिए, आईपीएल मैचों के शुरू होने के एक घंटे बाद, पीएसएल मैचों को रात 8:00 बजे शुरू करने का फैसला किया है. बता दें कि पीएसएल का फाइनल 18 मई को खेला जाएगा. यह पूरा टूर्नामेंट राउंड रॉबिन फ़ॉर्मेट में खेला जाएगा. जिसके तहत सभी टीमें एक-दूसरे से भिड़ेंगी और फिर प्लेऑफ़ खेलेंगी. पाकिस्तान के चार वेन्यू पर पीएसएल के मैच खेले जाएंगे, जिसमें रावलपिंडी, लाहौर, कराची और मुल्तान हैं, जहां कुल 34 मैच होंगे. फाइनल मैच लाहौर में खेला जाएगा. बता दें कि भारत में पीएसएल मैचों का लाइव टेलीकास्ट सोनी स्पोर्ट्स और फैनकोड (PSL Broadcast and Live streaming details for India) किया जाएगा.
NDTV.in पर ताज़ातरीन ख़बरों को ट्रैक करें, व देश के कोने-कोने से और दुनियाभर से न्यूज़ अपडेट पाएं