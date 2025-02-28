CBSE Class 12th Board Exam 2025: क्या गणित के सवालों से आपको भी लगता है डर तो सैंपल पेपर के इन सवालों की प्रैक्टिस करें

CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Exam 2025: केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) की कक्षा 10वीं, 12वीं की परीक्षाएं 15 फरवरी से शुरू हैं. सीबीएसई कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा इंग्लिश के साथ जबकि कक्षा 12वीं की परीक्षा एंटरप्रेन्योरशिप विषय के साथ शुरू हुई है. सीबीएसई 10वीं की परीक्षा अभी 8 मार्च तक वहीं सीबएसई 12वीं परीक्षा 4 अप्रैल 2025 तक चलेगी. बता दें कि सीबीएसई कक्षा 12वीं के लिए मैथमेटिक्स की परीक्षा 8 मार्च 2025 को होनी है. मैथ का पेपर ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट को भारी लगता है, क्योंकि इसमें कुछ याद करने जैसा नहीं होता है. यह पेपर प्रैक्टिस का होता है, जिसमें फॉर्मूलों को याद रखना होता है और सैंपल पेपर से खूब प्रैक्टिस करनी होती है. छात्र सैंपल पेपर देखने के लिए सीबीएसई की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.gov.in पर जा सकते हैं.

सीबीएसई कक्षा 12वीं सैंपल पेपर से मैथमेटिक्स के कुछ महत्वपूर्ण प्रश्न (CBSE Class 12th Mathematics important questions from Sample Paper)

Q.1) Arka bought two cages of birds: Cage-I contains 5 parrots and 1 owl and Cage –II contains 6 parrots. One day Arka forgot to lock both cages and two birds flew from Cage-I to Cage-II (simultaneously). Then two birds flew back from cage-II to cage-I(simultaneously).

Assume that all the birds have equal chances of flying.

On the basis of the above information, answer the following questions:-

When two birds flew from Cage-I to Cage-II and two birds flew back from Cage-II to Cage-I then find the probability that the owl is still in Cage-I.

When two birds flew from Cage-I to Cage-II and two birds flew back from Cage-II to Cage-I, the owl is still seen in Cage-I, what is the probability that one parrot and the owl flew from Cage-I to Cage-II?

Q.2) Ramesh, the owner of a sweet selling shop, purchased some rectangular card board sheets of dimension 25 by 40 cm cm to make container packets without top. Let x cm be the length of the side of the square to be cut out from each corner to give that sheet the shape of the container by folding up the flaps.

Based on the above information answer the following questions:

Express the volume (V) of each container as function of x only.

Find 𝑑𝑉/𝑑𝑥

For what value of x, the volume of each container is maximum?

OR

Check whether V has a point of inflection at x = 65/6 or not?

Q.3) If 𝑓: 𝑅 → 𝑅 is defined by 𝑓(𝑥) = |𝑥|3, show that 𝑓"(𝑥) exists for all real x and find it.

Q.4) Draw the rough sketch of the curve 𝑦 = 20 𝑐𝑜𝑠 2 𝑥; (where 𝜋/6 ≤ 𝑥 ≤ 𝜋/3 ).

Using integration, find the area of the region bounded by the curve y = 20 cos2x from the ordinates

𝑥 =𝜋/6 to 𝑥 = 𝜋/3 and the x-axis.