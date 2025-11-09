विज्ञापन

ये पाकिस्तानी सीरियल पहले ही एपिसोड में हुआ वायरल, लोगों को स्क्रिप्ट नहीं पसंद, लेकिन एक्टर्स को देख कर रहे तारीफ

पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा मेरी जिंदगी है तू गूगल पर ट्रैंड कर रहा है, जिसका पहला एपिसोड हाल ही में रिलीज किया गया है.

पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा मेरी जिंदगी है तू की हो रही चर्चा
नई दिल्ली:

पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा की फैन फॉलोइंग बारत में बहुत है. वहीं अब गूगल पर एक नया शो ट्रैंड कर रहा है, जिसका एक ही एपिसोड अभी तक एयर हुआ है. ARY डिजिटल पर रिलीज हुए मेरी जिंदगी है तू में कामियार के रोल में बिलाल अब्बास खान और आयरा के रोल में हानिया आमिर नजर आ रही हैं, जिसका पहला एपिसोड शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुआ था. वहीं आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर शो की चर्चा शुरू हो गई है और लोग पहले एपिसोड का रिव्यू देते हुए रिएक्शन देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

ARY डिजिटल पर शुरू हुए शो में बिलाल अब्बास खान और हानिया आमिर पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं. जहां दोनों की कैमेस्ट्री को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं तो वहीं स्क्रिप्ट दर्शकों को खास पसंद नहीं आ रही है. शो की कहानी में बिलाल अब्बास एक अमीर बिगड़ैल चार्मिंग प्लेबॉय का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. जबकि हानिया एक सेंसिबल डॉक्टर का किरदार निभाती दिख रही हैं. दोनों की पहली मुलाकात की चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर लोग करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

एक यूजर ने लिखा, मेरी जिंदगी है तू का प्लॉट पॉइंट, मेन कैरेक्टर, सब वो साइबर ट्रक है. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, अभी मैंने मेरी जिंदगी है तू देखा और मैं ये विश्वास से कह सकती हूं कि क्यों बिलाल ने इस शो को हां किया. मैं एक और बुरी स्क्रिप्ट देखने के लिए तैयार नहीं हूं. तीसरे यूजर ने लिख, बिलाल अपने अंदर का एसआरके और हानिया अपने अंदर की हानिया को बाहर लाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं. मेरी जिंदगी है तू देखकर मजा आया.

गौरतलब है कि ARY डिजिटल यूट्यूब पर भारत में बैन है. हालांकि यह मेकर्स ने दूसरे चैनल टॉप पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा पर स्ट्रीम कर दिया है. शो की बात करें तो रादेन शाह ने इसे लिखा है और मुसाद्दिक मलिक ने मेरी जिंदगी है तू को डायरेक्ट किया है.

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu, Pakistani Drama,  meri Zindagi Hai Tu Drama, Bilal Abbas Khan, Hania Aamir
