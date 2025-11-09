ये पाकिस्तानी सीरियल पहले ही एपिसोड में हुआ वायरल, लोगों को स्क्रिप्ट नहीं पसंद, लेकिन एक्टर्स को देख कर रहे तारीफ

पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा की फैन फॉलोइंग बारत में बहुत है. वहीं अब गूगल पर एक नया शो ट्रैंड कर रहा है, जिसका एक ही एपिसोड अभी तक एयर हुआ है. ARY डिजिटल पर रिलीज हुए मेरी जिंदगी है तू में कामियार के रोल में बिलाल अब्बास खान और आयरा के रोल में हानिया आमिर नजर आ रही हैं, जिसका पहला एपिसोड शुक्रवार को रिलीज हुआ था. वहीं आते ही सोशल मीडिया पर शो की चर्चा शुरू हो गई है और लोग पहले एपिसोड का रिव्यू देते हुए रिएक्शन देते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

ARY डिजिटल पर शुरू हुए शो में बिलाल अब्बास खान और हानिया आमिर पहली बार साथ काम कर रहे हैं. जहां दोनों की कैमेस्ट्री को फैंस काफी पसंद कर रहे हैं तो वहीं स्क्रिप्ट दर्शकों को खास पसंद नहीं आ रही है. शो की कहानी में बिलाल अब्बास एक अमीर बिगड़ैल चार्मिंग प्लेबॉय का किरदार निभा रहे हैं. जबकि हानिया एक सेंसिबल डॉक्टर का किरदार निभाती दिख रही हैं. दोनों की पहली मुलाकात की चर्चा सोशल मीडिया पर लोग करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

Bilal's comic timing in this scene 🤣 kamyar is a toxic badmash but bilal has improvised and added quirks to make it fun compared to the other toxic roles- sign of a great actor ❕️👍#BilalAbbasKhan #MeriZindagiHaiTu pic.twitter.com/Ec6TRHKwCT — cool4u54321 (@Ms_Me2coolxo) November 8, 2025

Now where are those haters who had the audacity to say "bilal can't act?" Bilal captures kamyar's confusion, his sudden change in heart in barely a 2 minute scene. Bilal adds layers to kamyar which the writing misses. And those numb eyes👏 #BilalAbbasKhan #MeriZindagiHaiTu pic.twitter.com/WGGgMFcS0q — cool4u54321 (@Ms_Me2coolxo) November 8, 2025

Bilal Abbas channeling his inner SRK. Hania channeling her inner, well, Hania. Despite some of the obvious bad boy, rebellious girl cliches, kinda enjoyed #MeriZindagiHaiTu. The male protagonist is quite hateful tho. Can't root for him at all, really hope they don't ask us to. pic.twitter.com/su5cn6GZvR — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) November 7, 2025

एक यूजर ने लिखा, मेरी जिंदगी है तू का प्लॉट पॉइंट, मेन कैरेक्टर, सब वो साइबर ट्रक है. दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा, अभी मैंने मेरी जिंदगी है तू देखा और मैं ये विश्वास से कह सकती हूं कि क्यों बिलाल ने इस शो को हां किया. मैं एक और बुरी स्क्रिप्ट देखने के लिए तैयार नहीं हूं. तीसरे यूजर ने लिख, बिलाल अपने अंदर का एसआरके और हानिया अपने अंदर की हानिया को बाहर लाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं. मेरी जिंदगी है तू देखकर मजा आया.

j watched #merizindagihaitu and i can surely tell why they had to “convince” bilal to do this. ugh i hope i dont have to watch my another fav in a bad script this year — nahal | nadia afgan's gf (@beechasss) November 8, 2025

The first episode of Meri zindagi hai tu is so typical, it's literally the same thing every Pakistani channel makes once in a while in a different font. And pls, I'd like to know where girls like Ayra exist who openly beef w someone who looks bratty and a very potential badmash — ☾ (@m0ranaca1ne) November 7, 2025

गौरतलब है कि ARY डिजिटल यूट्यूब पर भारत में बैन है. हालांकि यह मेकर्स ने दूसरे चैनल टॉप पाकिस्तानी ड्रामा पर स्ट्रीम कर दिया है. शो की बात करें तो रादेन शाह ने इसे लिखा है और मुसाद्दिक मलिक ने मेरी जिंदगी है तू को डायरेक्ट किया है.